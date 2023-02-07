ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer

Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
IGN

Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer

Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN

Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer

Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
IGN

Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer

Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis

Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
IGN

PlayStation VR2 Unboxing

The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
IGN

Contact Beam

The Contact Beam can be found in the locked Records Office on the Maintenance deck while completing Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. You will need Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock the door. Once you have unlocked the door, enter the room and look for the yellow glowing light. This gun has three Special Abilities: Supersymmetry Tether (SP1), Portable Heliotron (SP2), and Diffraction Module (SP3). You can upgrade Secondary Fire Damage (SFD), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Primary Fire Damage (PFD).
IGN

Games-as-a-Service Are Shutting Down Left and Right

In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!
IGN

Astronomy Class

Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
IGN

Blue Magic Spells

In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, we go over Blue Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN

Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained

Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN

Pieces of Heart

Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial

Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial is the thirty-fifth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enter the Headmaster's Office and experience a Trial unlike any that have come before. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial...
IGN

How to Upgrade Gear

Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
IGN

Dead Space Remake - Break Room Codes (Sea Shanty Easter Egg)

In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through where to find the three Break Room codes for some secret lore and loot. 02:24 - Where to Find 2 Power Nodes Code (Executive Quarters on the Crew Quarters) 04:00 - 2 Power Nodes Code. 04:46 - Sea Shanty Code. For...
IGN

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix

There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...

