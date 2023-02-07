Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Nocturnal - Official Reveal Trailer
Here's your look at Nocturnal in this reveal trailer for the upcoming action-adventure game. Nocturnal will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch in spring 2023. A demo for the game is available now on Steam. A dense Mist is covering your home island, Ardeshir....
IGN
Animal Well - Official Gameplay Trailer
Explore the beautiful, strange world of Animal Well in this latest trailer for the upcoming game. Animal Well is coming to PlayStation 5. In Animal Well, hatch from your flower and spelunk through the beautiful and sometimes haunting world.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy - Official Half-Anniversary Trailer
Tower of Fantasy is an open-world free-to-play MMORPG available on PC, iOS, and Android. The new trailer celebrates Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary. As the memories of the past six months come to a close, the trailer teases Tower of Fantasy’s newest expansion, where Wanderers will explore a brand new ecosystem by taking their next adventure into the deep sea. Tower of Fantasy’s six-month anniversary also brings Wanderers exciting in-game rewards, and the chance to win a customized skin by voting for their favorite simulacrum.
IGN
Mr. Saitou - Official Trailer
Mr. Saitou is a short adventure RPG game about an average white-collar worker who struggles to find meaning in a life full of constant overtime and isolation. After an accident lands him in the hospital, Mr. Saitou is spirited away to a strange fantasy world where an unexpected friend takes him on a life-changing adventure. Mr. Saitou is releasing on March 23 with a demo available now as part of Steam Next Fest.
IGN
Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass Announced, Includes Splatoon 1's Inkopolis
Splatoon 3's paid DLC is giving players an ink blast from the past, as Wave 1 features a return to Splatoon 1's hub world, Inkopolis. Announced during today's Nintendo Direct, the first wave of the newly-revealed Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass allows squid kids to go revisit all their favorite shops and characters from 2015's original Splatoon. Wave 1 is coming sometime this Spring.
IGN
The Great War: Western Front - Official Steam Next Fest Demo Trailer
A demo for The Great War: Western Front is available now on Steam as part of Steam Next Fest. Check out the latest trailer for another look at this upcoming WW1 strategy game.
IGN
PlayStation VR2 Unboxing
The highly anticipated PlayStation VR 2 is here and we got the chance to unbox it ahead of its release. We take a look at the PSVR 2 headset, the brand new controllers, as well as a the charging dock. We also compare the new headset against the original to see how the new form factor stacks up.
IGN
Contact Beam
The Contact Beam can be found in the locked Records Office on the Maintenance deck while completing Chapter 4, Obliteration Imminent. You will need Level 2 Security Clearance to unlock the door. Once you have unlocked the door, enter the room and look for the yellow glowing light. This gun has three Special Abilities: Supersymmetry Tether (SP1), Portable Heliotron (SP2), and Diffraction Module (SP3). You can upgrade Secondary Fire Damage (SFD), Capacity (CAP), Reload Time (REL), and Primary Fire Damage (PFD).
IGN
Games-as-a-Service Are Shutting Down Left and Right
In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!
IGN
Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Seemingly Includes a Classic Ocarina of Time Enemy
While the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave fans plenty of new things to get excited about, it also appeared to show a classic enemy from the N64's Ocarina of Time. The infamous ReDead monster can be seen nestled between a Lizalfos and what...
IGN
Astronomy Class
Astronomy Class is the twenty-sixth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you attend Astrology for the first time, receive your very own telescope, and uncover the magical properties of Astrology Tables. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of...
IGN
Blue Magic Spells
In Forspoken, you will need to use magic in order to survive your time in Athia. Luckily, Frey can learn up to four different types of magic that will help her move around and defeat enemies. On this page of IGN's Forspoken guide, we go over Blue Magic and all the spells available for that type of magic.
IGN
Apex Legends Season 16 ALL Class, Legend, and Weapon Reworks Explained
Apex Legends Season 16 Revelry is just around the corner launching February 14th and there are a lot of changes coming for Apex’s fourth anniversary. There’s a big rework coming to the Legends Class system and rebalancing along with a new weapon, new limited time modes and permanent playlist, and the farewell of Arenas. Here’s an in-depth look at everything changing in Apex Legends Revelry.
IGN
Pieces of Heart
Collecting four Pieces of Heart in The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap awards you with a new permanent heart. See all Pieces of Heart locations with this guide. This checklist is organized by area. Note that you won't have all the items or abilities you need to get a Piece of Heart when you first see it. Instead, you'll likely need to backtrack.
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Cost $70
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will officially be the first Nintendo Switch exclusive to retail for $70, moving up from the previous standard of $60. The title was listed on the Nintendo eShop at the price after today's Nintendo Direct, which also revealed some Tears of the Kingdom gameplay footage.
IGN
Every Reveal from the February Nintendo Direct in 6 Minutes
The first half of 2023 is shaping up to be a busy one for Nintendo Fans! Catch the brand new trailers for Metroid Prime: Remastered, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4 and much more!
IGN
Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial
Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial is the thirty-fifth main quest within Hogwarts Legacy; where you enter the Headmaster's Office and experience a Trial unlike any that have come before. This page is part of IGN's full Walkthrough for Hogwarts Legacy. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the Niamh Fitzgerald's Trial...
IGN
How to Upgrade Gear
Since you only have one protection spell in Hogwarts Legacy, it's best to prioritize upgrading your gear to boost your defense as early as possible. Not only can gear upgrades protect you better from enemy attacks, but some will boost your offensive output tremendously. Here you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to upgrade your gear, including the mission prerequisites and the tool you need to do so.
IGN
Dead Space Remake - Break Room Codes (Sea Shanty Easter Egg)
In this Dead Space Remake walkthrough, we go through where to find the three Break Room codes for some secret lore and loot. 02:24 - Where to Find 2 Power Nodes Code (Executive Quarters on the Crew Quarters) 04:00 - 2 Power Nodes Code. 04:46 - Sea Shanty Code. For...
IGN
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix
There is no better day to step into battle than the upcoming Pokemon Go Battle Day: Vulpix! Complete Timed Research Tasks during this event by dipping your toes until the Battle League pool to unlock encounters with Vulpix. Enjoy Battle Day event bonuses while the event is active, and even...
