In this episode of Beyond, the discussed the state of Games-as-a-Service. Why are so many games discontinuing their services so soon after launch? With so many games and so little time, it's up to gamers to pick and choose where they want to spend that time. Is this a boon for the single player space? What does this mean for online gaming in general? Join Max Scoville, Jada Griffin, Josh Du, and Mark Medina for the deep dive!

9 HOURS AGO