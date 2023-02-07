Was this your ticket? $900,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While all eyes are on the massive $747 million Powerball jackpot winner in Washington state, one of the biggest jackpots in North America from Monday night’s drawing was won in Texas.
The Texas Lottery reports a $900,000 jackpot-winning Texas Two Step ticket was sold near Houston, “A $900,000 jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #TexasTwoStep drawing was sold in #Katy ! #TexasLottery .”
This ticket was able to match all four of the winning numbers and the Bonus number from the Feb. 6 drawing to take home the nearly $1M jackpot. Those winning numbers were 1, 10, 16 and 22 with the Bonus 18.
It was sold at New Franz Food Mart on Franz Road in the city of Katy; the ticket was a Quick Pick. In total, there were over 30,000 winners throughout the state from this drawing that won at least $5.
