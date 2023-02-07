WORCESTER — Admission to the Worcester Historical Museum is free for the rest of February, which features events honoring Black History Month and others with a Valentine's Day spin.

Bay State Savings Bank will sponsor admissions.

Now through Saturday, the museum will organize Valentines for Vets!, a crafting event in which those attending will prepare valentine cards for military veterans that the museum then delivers.

During school vacation week, the museum will hold in its Aiden Family Gallery a range of events from Feb. 21 through Feb. 24 to celebrate Mardi Gras with a crown-making event, a Mrs. B's Diner event with classic diner hat decorating, tricorn hat making at the historic Salisbury Mansion and also a construction hat-decorating activity at the museum's Fuller Gallery.

The museum will also hold a series of events with short historic talks called "History Bites," featuring local historians discussing topics originating in Worcester ranging from food to machinery.

In observation of Black History Month, the museum will organize two major exhibits: a reading of abolitionist Frederick Douglass' Fourth of July address at Worcester City Hall and a Black Dolls Matter exhibit at the Worcester PopUp at 20 Franklin St.

On Feb. 15, a virtual discussion is planned on the life and work of Worcester native Chester Heywood and his World War I regiment, "The Brave Black Regiment."

For a full list of events, go to worcesterhistory.org.

Museum hours during February are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday.

The library is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday, while the Salisbury Mansion at 40 Highland St., is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday to Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Worcester Historical Museum offering free admission throughout February