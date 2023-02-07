Read full article on original website
WLUC
State Games of Michigan kick off with opening ceremony
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The State Games of Michigan kicked off in Marquette Friday. The Games welcome top athletes for a multi-sport, Olympic-style competition. There will be nine events in the Marquette area. The opening ceremony Friday included the Parade of Athletes, Lighting of the Cauldron and entertainment. Nick Baumgartner was in attendance for pictures, to sign autographs, and to light the Meijer State Games Cauldron.
WLUC
Having fun with science on the TV6 Morning News
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - A program through Michigan Works and Michigan Tech University aims to increase excitement around STEM research, opportunities and fields. The Mind Trekkers program brings science alive to students across the country. Currently, organizers are taking a tour of the U.P. with the program. They’ve held two events reaching over 1,2000 students. Those with the program stopped by the TV6 Morning News to talk about what’s involved, why they’re doing it, and even gave a demonstration.
WLUC
UP dispensary among winners of best places to work
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan dispensary has been named one of the top five best places to work at this year. ‘The Best Companies Group’ partnered with Cannabis Business Times to rank the best dispensaries in the country to work for. The Fire Station Cannabis Co. placed fifth and is in the only Michigan dispensary among the eight winners for 2023. Fire Station Co-Owner Logan Stauber said it is rewarding to have hard work recognized.
WLUC
Michigan man arrested, charged in stolen cabin incident
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers have made an arrest in connection with a cabin that was stolen in northern Michigan. According to authorities, Michigan State Police, the cabin was located on County Road 571 in Coldsprings Township when it was stolen between Nov. 18-Dec. 16, 2021. Police said through tips to police, several search warrants executed on cellular devices and interviews, troopers were able to locate the cabin only a few miles southwest in Orange Township in March 2022.
WLUC
Shipwreck society discovers new wreck on Lake Superior coast
WHITEFISH POINT, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society (GLSHS) has announced the discovery of the 144-foot Barquentine Nucleus. According to a press release from the GLSHS, the Nucleus was found under 600 feet of water around 40 miles northwest of Vermilion Point on Lake Superior. The Nucleus...
WLUC
Front brings snowy & blustery conditions soon
A system will track across the Lower Peninsula today. The edge of the precipitation will skirt across the far eastern counties with a rain/snow mixture this afternoon. Otherwise, if traveling south of the Mackinac Bridge it will be very slippery with wet heavy snow. As a cold front moves in, we will also have snow developing in the western counties this afternoon. Behind it, lake effect snow showers increase along the northwesterly wind belts and conditions become windy into tomorrow. We’re expecting snowfall to range from 1-3″ with areas within the lake effect bands 4-6″. This blast of February weather is short-lived as the pattern yet again transitions back to unseasonably warm conditions.
WLUC
Snowy, icy and blustery end to the work week
Find NWS alerts in effect HERE. A low pressure system centered over eastern Lower Michigan spins off a wintry mix/wet snow over the southern and eastern counties of Upper Michigan Thursday, at times falling moderate. It’s a transition to lake effect snow as the system pushes east of the U.P. Friday. Total amounts of snow from Thursday to Friday can range around 3-6″ in higher terrain west and central -- for eastern counties, northwest wind belts can receive more than 6″ in Eastern Alger, Northern Schoolcraft and Northern Luce counties.
