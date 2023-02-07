Read full article on original website
WJLA
Man found dead inside car after shooting in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — The Prince George's County Police Department (PGPD) is looking for a suspect after a fatal shooting in Suitland, Md. Friday morning. Around 6:40 a.m., officers with PGPD responded to the 3200 block of Swann Road for a shooting. Once on scene, officers found...
WJLA
Man shot by officer in SE DC, police seeking woman who drove off from scene: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man is in the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, authorities said. Around 10 a.m., the Metropolitan Police Department received a call about a woman who had been stuck by a metal pipe in the 1300 block of Goodhope Road Southeast, according to MPD Police Chief Robert Contee.
WJLA
Man arrested after hiding in CVS until closing, fleeing with several items: Fairfax police
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A man was arrested for allegedly staying in a Fairfax CVS store after hours and fleeing with several items, authorities said. On Jan. 20, just before 5 a.m. offciers with the Fairfax City Police Department responded to 11003 Main Street, CVS, for a report of a burglary.
WJLA
72-year-old Leesburg man found after being critically missing, police say
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man was found after being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was found shortly before 5:30 after being missing since midnight. Zaidi reportedly went missing from his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg and...
WJLA
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
WJLA
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
WJLA
Man arrested after stealing 4 catalytic converters, 3 AC units in Fairfax County: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A man accused of stealing several catalytic converters and air conditioning units in Fairfax County, Va. was caught Monday, police said. Fairfax County Police Department tweeted Wednesday that officers were called to Kings Chapel Road in Merrifield Monday night for a man stealing a catalytic converter.
WJLA
'Unlawful filming' in Loudoun Co. high school locker room being investigated: Sheriff
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint of unlawful filming in a Stone Bridge High School boy’s locker room, 7News learned on Wednesday. “The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed...
WJLA
MPD officers begin initiative to assist with patrols at 5 DC Metro stations
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — On Friday officers with D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) began patrolling five Metro stations as part of a new effort to reduce crime in the transit system. The city’s mayor and police chief, along with Metro’s general manager and transit police chief, had announced...
WJLA
Frederick County woman held without bail after fifth vehicle theft since December: police
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — A woman from Frederick remains behind bars after being caught with a stolen vehicle, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said it was the fifth time that she had been found with a stolen vehicle since December 2022. 32-year-old Heather...
WJLA
'Find that car as soon as possible': Inside Fairfax County's auto crimes enforcement team
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — As 7News continues to track an increase in carjackings and car thefts throughout the DMV, we're talking to the 'Auto Crimes Enforcement' team, also known as ACE, within the Fairfax County Police Department. "Often times in violent crimes, often times through the investigation it's...
WJLA
1 dead as Prince George's County school bus catches fire after crash, sources say
CLINTON, Md. (7News) — One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a school bus carrying children Wednesday afternoon in Prince George's County, sources tell 7News. An eyewitness told 7News he was out walking his dog when he saw a motorcycle collide with the bus. "I...
WJLA
DC community meets with MPD and Metro police to curb violence at Potomac Ave station
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — Inside the Potomac Avenue Metro Station in Southeast, sobering reminders remain of violence just days earlier that claimed the life of a Metro employee and wounded three others after a man, now in custody, opened gunfire. This disturbing case propelled community and city leaders to...
WJLA
Fairfax County launches new speed camera pilot program in school zones
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Starting on Friday, Fairfax County drivers should be prepared to slow down if they don't want to risk getting ticketed. The county is starting a speed camera pilot program near eight different schools. The school zones where drivers can expect the new photo-monitoring devices...
WJLA
Authorities: One dead, five hurt in Baltimore house collapses after cars crash into home
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One person has died and five people injured when two cars crashed into each other, and then a house on the corner of East North Avenue and North Wolfe Street Wednesday night, according to first responders. Police said the house collapsed and debris hit a pedestrian.
WJLA
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police
EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
WJLA
2 found dead in home after fire in Lanham, officials say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead after an early Friday morning two-story house fire in Lanham, officials said. Just before 2 a.m., Prince George's County Fire/EMS crews were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive for reports of a structure fire with a strong gas odor with people trapped.
WJLA
Pedestrian struck & killed in Northeast, DC Councilmember calls for more accountability
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday in the 600 Block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast, MPD said, and one D.C. Councilmember believes there's no excuse for what happened. "Tonight a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver on the 600 block of RIA...
WJLA
14-year-old student overdoses at Gwynn Park High School; revived with NARCAN
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 14-year-old student overdosed at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine, Md. Wednesday morning and was revived when NARCAN was administered. Sources told 7News Maryland Bureau Chief Brad Bell that the student overdosed at about 11:30 a.m. at the school. Prince George’s County...
