72-year-old Leesburg man found after being critically missing, police say

LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — A Leesburg man was found after being considered critically missing by the Virginia State Police on Friday. 72-year-old Ansar Hussain Zaidi was found shortly before 5:30 after being missing since midnight. Zaidi reportedly went missing from his home on Fort Evans Road in Leesburg and...
LEESBURG, VA
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Woman kidnapped at gunpoint, robbed of $8K in DC; suspects wanted: Police

WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are trying to track down two people accused of kidnapping and robbing a woman at gunpoint in Northwest D.C. The Metropolitan Police Department said on Tuesday just before 2:30 p.m., the woman was walking along the 1500 block of Park Road when a person in a green minivan asked her for directions.
WASHINGTON, DC
'Unlawful filming' in Loudoun Co. high school locker room being investigated: Sheriff

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a complaint of unlawful filming in a Stone Bridge High School boy’s locker room, 7News learned on Wednesday. “The incident involves cell phone footage in which three teenage students and one adult teenage student were filmed...
Driver takes stolen vehicle on reckless drive through Frederick, say police

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WBFF) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after stealing a vehicle left running outside a gas station. According to police, at about 2:45 p.m., Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a call for a stolen vehicle at a Valero gas station. Police say a vehicle owner had left his 2012 GMC Sierra running and went inside the store. When he came out, he saw his vehicle heading into town.
EMMITSBURG, MD
2 found dead in home after fire in Lanham, officials say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Two people are dead after an early Friday morning two-story house fire in Lanham, officials said. Just before 2 a.m., Prince George's County Fire/EMS crews were dispatched to the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive for reports of a structure fire with a strong gas odor with people trapped.
LANHAM, MD

