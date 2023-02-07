ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

wosu.org

Could exposure to train derailment chemicals affect your health?

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is monitoring the air quality near East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment on Friday knocked 50 train cars off their track and sparked a fire that sent columns of black smoke skyward. The big concern was the instability of the chemicals in some of...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

EPA: East Palestine residents cleared to return home

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Evacuated East Palestine residents returned to their homes Wednesday night after being cleared by the Environmental Protection Agency. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
wosu.org

A toxic train derailment and so many unanswered questions

My week started Sunday night when Gov. Mike DeWine issued an urgent evacuation order for East Palestine. There was a train derailment Friday night. That, I knew. But it was unclear to me why that would cause an evacuation. The words "catastrophic tanker failure" and "deadly shrapnel" flew off the press release. What is going on?
EAST PALESTINE, OH
cleveland19.com

EPA: Evacuation order lifted for East Palestine residents

COLUMBIANA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Environmental Protection Agency said Wednesday that evacuated residents in East Palestine are cleared to return home. Governor Mike DeWine made the announcement at a Wednesday afternoon press conference, along with the Village. Air quality samples in the area of the wreckage and in nearby...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WTOV 9

UPDATE: Weirton water officials say city's water supply is safe

WEIRTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice made a claim Wednesday during a briefing that chemicals had seeped into the Ohio River near Weirton, residue from last week’s train derailment in East Palestine. "Immediately, the people of Weirton acted, and acted promptly and everything to basically shut...
WEIRTON, WV
WFMJ.com

Steward Health Care hosting hiring events through February and March

Trumbull Regional Medical Center, Sharon Regional Medical Center, and Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital will be hosting a number of hiring events throughout February and March. These events are for all open positions at the facilities and on-the-spot interviews will take place at the events. Below is a list of all upcoming hiring events.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
whbc.com

EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
EAST PALESTINE, OH

