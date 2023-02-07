ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

Raiders earn opportunity to rest and recover after winning fourth game in five-day span

MENDON, Ill. — An overloaded stretch of games came at an opportune time for the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team. Now that a four-games-in-five-days binge is complete — the Raiders won all four of those games — they’ve earned the chance to recover, regroup and re-energize themselves for another barrage of challenges heading into the postseason.
Clay’s trey sparks final rally as Blue Devils come away with WB6 victory over Rocks

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dom Clay’s confidence in himself is matched by the confidence his Quincy High School boys basketball teammates have in him. So when his 3-point attempt from the right corner rattled out with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and the Blue Devils and Rock Island tied at 52, Quincy’s Tyler Sprick knew exactly where to go with the ball after hauling in the offensive rebound.
Short-handed Suns no match for revved-up Raiders over final three quarters

AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team could sympathize watching Southeastern all-state senior forward Danny Stephens walk to mid-court during Monday’s senior night festivities in street clothes, unable to play in the highly anticipated showdown between two of the area’s top teams. “We just...
Photo gallery: QND girls gain measure of revenge by beating Brimfield

QUINCY — Although it became nothing more than a momentary blip on the way to a state championship, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball players never forgot what it was like to suffer a 24-point loss at Brimfield late in the regular season in 2022. It made Tuesday night’s...
‘I’m going to have some colorful shoes’: Fohey’s career-best scoring barrage carries QHS to victory, earns her family bragging rights

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Make no mistake, as the game progressed, Taylor Fohey knew how many points she had. “I was aware,” Fohey said afterward, almost sheepishly. The 5-foot-11 junior forward finished with a career-best 32 points — not to mention 10 rebounds — in leading the Quincy High School girls basketball team past Hannibal 55-42 on Tuesday night inside Korf Gymnasium.
