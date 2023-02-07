Read full article on original website
Raiders earn opportunity to rest and recover after winning fourth game in five-day span
MENDON, Ill. — An overloaded stretch of games came at an opportune time for the Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team. Now that a four-games-in-five-days binge is complete — the Raiders won all four of those games — they’ve earned the chance to recover, regroup and re-energize themselves for another barrage of challenges heading into the postseason.
‘There’s no time to waste’: Schreacke’s quick start, Raiders’ overwhelming effort sends message
QUINCY — It took six seconds to deliver a message every girls basketball team in the Class 2A Pleasant Plains Sectional had to hear. The defending state champion isn’t in the mood to relinquish the throne. Abbey Schreacke won the opening tip, rolled into the frontcourt, took a...
Clay’s trey sparks final rally as Blue Devils come away with WB6 victory over Rocks
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Dom Clay’s confidence in himself is matched by the confidence his Quincy High School boys basketball teammates have in him. So when his 3-point attempt from the right corner rattled out with less than three minutes remaining in regulation and the Blue Devils and Rock Island tied at 52, Quincy’s Tyler Sprick knew exactly where to go with the ball after hauling in the offensive rebound.
Short-handed Suns no match for revved-up Raiders over final three quarters
AUGUSTA, Ill. — The Quincy Notre Dame boys basketball team could sympathize watching Southeastern all-state senior forward Danny Stephens walk to mid-court during Monday’s senior night festivities in street clothes, unable to play in the highly anticipated showdown between two of the area’s top teams. “We just...
Photo gallery: QND girls gain measure of revenge by beating Brimfield
QUINCY — Although it became nothing more than a momentary blip on the way to a state championship, the Quincy Notre Dame girls basketball players never forgot what it was like to suffer a 24-point loss at Brimfield late in the regular season in 2022. It made Tuesday night’s...
Schuckman: Taking trip down memory lane leads to list of 25 memorable QHS basketball games spanning 25 years on the beat
QUINCY — It started exactly where you would expect. A quarter of a century ago, I covered my first Quincy High School boys basketball game as the beat writer for the Quincy Herald-Whig — a 68-63 victory over Galesburg featuring J.D. Summers with 20 points and the Blue Devils going 23 of 28 from the free-throw line.
Illinois boys basketball state rankings: Quincy slips to No. 10, Camp Point Central rises to No. 7
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points. Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 14. Belleville East 14. New Trier 13. Downers North 9. Lyons 7. Oswego East 3. Class 3A. SchoolW-LPtsPrv. 1. Metamora (7)25-21132. 2. Simeon (4)24-31081. 3. Hillcrest (1)25-2953. 4. Sacred...
‘I’m going to have some colorful shoes’: Fohey’s career-best scoring barrage carries QHS to victory, earns her family bragging rights
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Make no mistake, as the game progressed, Taylor Fohey knew how many points she had. “I was aware,” Fohey said afterward, almost sheepishly. The 5-foot-11 junior forward finished with a career-best 32 points — not to mention 10 rebounds — in leading the Quincy High School girls basketball team past Hannibal 55-42 on Tuesday night inside Korf Gymnasium.
Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club offering scholarships for Adams County golfers in LPGC
QUINCY — Adams County golfers hoping to play in the 50th Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships can get financial help through the Quincy Breakfast Optimist Club’s scholarship fund. The BOC will pay a part of the entry fee for the first 30 players from Adams County who...
