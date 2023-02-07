ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Paula Powers
3d ago

During Trumps’s term, there were 3 of these balloons that flew into our airspace. I don’t hear any of you vilifying Trump for his absolute doing nothing about it. The Pentagon refused to shoot it out of our airspace due to it being over land and the possibility of danger from falling debris from the balloon. Hey, But don’t let facts get in the way of some good lies and prevarication by Fox News opinionists.

Republicans file Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act

Tennessee House Republicans continue their efforts to protect Tennesseans from potential government overreach that could limit the types of appliances they can use in their homes. House Bill 483, also known as the Tennessee Freedom to Cook Act, would prevent the state or any local government in Tennessee from banning...
Tennessee AG battles FDA to stop abortion pill distribution over mail

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee attorney general is battling the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for trying to make abortion pills available through the mail. AG Jonathan Skrmetti joins 21 state attorneys general in filing a brief arguing that President Biden's Administration and the FDA trying to roll back safety mechanisms for the abortion-inducing drug along with making the drug greatly available through the mail which violates both federal and state laws, according to the Tennessee attorney general's office.
Bill to restrict drag shows in Tennessee passes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Senate approved legislation to restrict where certain drag shows can take place. This is the latest bill state Republican leaders have advanced targeting LGBTQ people. Senate lawmakers on Thursday voted 26-6 in favor of the bill, with only Democrats opposing. Under the Senate’s bill,...
Gov. Lee’s Leadership Claims Worry Dems, Dad in DCS Limbo

NASHVILLE, TN — Gov. Bill Lee’s State of the State Address this week included claims of national leadership, and attracted rebuttals on difficult issues. “We heard statements about ‘leading the nation,’” Sen. Charlane Oliver said, “but with this $55.6 billion budget, Tennessee Republicans are actually putting out fires they’ve created due to neglect of issues over the past 10 years they’ve been in power.”
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
Earthquake reported in Southeast Missouri

NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - On Thursday night, an earthquake rattled parts of Southeast Missouri. The U.S. Geological Survey said a 3.0 magnitude earthquake struck east of Risco and south of Catron near U.S. Highway 62 around 9:10 p.m. Feb. 9. Several reported feeling the tremor. There are no...
