koxe.com
Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland, 80, of Cross Plains
Joyce Mae Sims-Gerking-Westmoreland age 80 passed away on January 29, 2023 at her home in Cross Plains, TX. Joy was born Saturday, March 14, 1942 in Erie, Pennsylvania to Paul and Dorothy Fisher. She graduated from Reedley High School in Reedley, CA. Joy married Bill J. Sims in 1959 in Orange Cove, California and they began a life together that blessed them with 6 children. They divorced in 1975 and she settled in Cross Plains, TX with her 4 younger children. She later married Ross Gerking who became Mayor of Cross Plains for a few years. A few years after his death, she moved to Boron, California with her new husband James Westmoreland. After his passing some 4 years ago, she returned to Cross Plains to rejoin the community she loved. Joy Loved music and to sing and dance. She enjoyed watching a good scary movie, her pretty flowers and her collection of dolls. Joy lived to travel and did quite often, visiting the western states. Joyce was a hard worker, and it was important for her to provide for her children the best she could. She would often say, “If there’s a will, there’s a way.” She was a problem solver for sure. Joy was a good friend to many and loved to laugh enjoy life.
koxe.com
Samuel Sauceda, 49, of Brownwood
Samuel Sauceda, age 49, of Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Samuel are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, 85, of Brownwood
Pencie Doris “P.D.” Franke, age 85, of Brownwood finished the purpose of her earthly life on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Services for Pencie are pending with Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
brownwoodnews.com
Sonic on Austin Avenue to close for remodeling on Feb. 13
The Sonic location on Austin Avenue in Brownwood will be closed beginning Monday, Feb. 13 for a remodeling project. No estimated time was available on when the location will re-open. The Sonic on West Commerce and the Sonic on Early Blvd. will both remain open during normal business hours.
koxe.com
Marvin Louis Riggs, 98, of San Saba
Marvin Louis Riggs, a native of San Saba, Texas was born on November 17, 1924. He was the son of George Samuel and Katie Lee Riggs. Marvin passed away on February 2,2023. He was the youngest of six sons and one daughter. Marvin lost his Mother at the age of six and his Father never remarried. He began his education in the San Saba school system, where often it was very sporadic, having to join dad and siblings in working at various tasks. His education ended with hardly a grammar school level.
koxe.com
BHS Announces January Students of the Month
Brownwood High School (BHS) has announced their January 2023 Students of the Month. BHS is proud of these students and their accomplishments. (Top row) Marvin Wilson, Payton Messman, Bodey Jeys, Madeleine Goff. (Bottom row) Jorge Martinez, Addison Welch, Javier Zamora, Kassidy Wooten. The following students were recognized:. 9th. Marvin Wilson.
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
colemantoday.com
CASINO NIGHT IN COLEMAN - February 18th
The Coleman County Chamber of Commerce, Agriculture and Tourist Bureau is holding a fundraiser that will turn out to be a LOT of fun!. They are having Casino Night in Coleman at the Bill Franklin Center on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from 7:00pm to 11:00pm. They will have several game options for you to enjoy with prizes valued at $200+. You may purchase your event tickets from any Chamber Director or from the Chamber Office at 218 S. Commercial. If you are interested in being a sponsor please contact Becky Slayton at 325-625-2163 or stop by the Chamber. Follow the Chamber Facebook page and watch for more information - www.facebook.com/colemanchamber. See the list of nine items below for details:
KWTX
Temple family who moved to motel during ice storm loses home to fire
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - When a Temple family relocated to a hotel during the ice storm, they came back to realize a fire had destroyed their home. Victor Lemons is digging just trying to find what’s left of 17 years of memories. His uncle, sister and mother all live in the home.
brownwoodnews.com
Brownwood High recognizes January Teacher of the Month
Brownwood ISD issued the following press release Friday afternoon:. Brownwood High School (BHS) recently recognized their January 2023 Teacher of the Month. Alexis Mosqueda was selected to receive the honor which includes a check from Creative Image Laser Solutions and gift cards from Chick-fil-A. Ms. Mosqueda is pictured below along...
koxe.com
Age is no barrier for Brownwood man in TSTC Welding Technology
BROWNWOOD – Jose Garcia decided that he wanted to learn more about welding. He did not let his age, 47, stop him from enrolling in Welding Technology at Texas State Technical College. Now in his second semester studying for a certificate of completion in Structural Welding, Garcia is pleased that he made the choice to begin college.
fox44news.com
Traffic switch coming to Spring Valley Road
HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation and its contractor will perform a traffic switch along the FM-2113 (Spring Valley Road) project this Saturday. Crews will close the FM-2113 outside lane on the east side of the project – from FM-1695 (Hewitt Drive) to Old Temple...
Woman last seen in Georgetown found
A woman at the center of a CLEAR ALERT Wednesday morning has been found.
koxe.com
Parent Info and Resource Fair Tonight in Brookesmith
Brookesmith ISD will host the Parent Information and Resource Fair tonight (Friday) in the school cafeteria. The event will begin at 6 pm and end at 8 pm. Up to 17 agencies and organizations may be represented, including Brown County Health Department, Maximus (STAR MEDICAID), Texas State Technical College, Ranger College and the Texas Workforce Commission.
koxe.com
Ronnie Lee Massey, 46, of Bangs
Ronnie Lee Massey, age 46, of Bangs passed away Friday, February 3, 2023. Graveside Services for Ronnie will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, 2023, at Jordan Springs Cemetery in Brownwood, with Bill Slaymaker officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood. Ronnie was...
koxe.com
Lucy Havens, 99
On Monday, February 6th, Mattie Louise Havens, passed away at the age of 99 in her Dallas home. A “going home” service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2023 at the Cowboy Campgrounds in Coleman County. She was born in Caro, Texas in Nacogdoches County...
koxe.com
Kenneth Roy Tubbs
Kenneth Roy Tubbs passed away February 10, 2023. Services are pending with Heartland Funeral Home in Early, Texas.
koxe.com
Hector Vasquez
Visitation for Hector Vasquez will be at Heartland Funeral Home, Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM, Rosary at 6:00 PM in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel in Early. Mass will be held at 10 AM, Monday, February 13, 2023 at St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church with interment to follow at Eastlawn Memorial Park.
koxe.com
Managing Editor for Texas Scorecard to Speak in Brownwood
The Pecan Valley Republican Women cordially extends an invitation to members of the community to attend their upcoming monthly meeting Thursday February 16, 6:00 PM. at the Brownwood Country Club. Featured as guest speaker will be the Managing Editor for Texas Scorecard, Brandon Waltens. PLEASE RSVP TO REBECCA, 325-998-3880 no...
FOUND SAFE: Temple police locate missing child
Myra Bates, 12, who was last seen in the 600 Block of West Elm Avenue, has been found, Temple police said.
