Olympic boxing trials coming to Lafayette in December

By Scott Yoshonis
 3 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — A small slice of Olympic glory will be coming to Lafayette in December, when the Cajundome hosts the U.S. Boxing Team Trials.

Scheduled for Dec. 1-9, the trials will help determine who will represent the USA in the Olympics in Paris in 2024.

In conjunction with the trials, the 2023 USA Boxing National Championships will be held to determine USA Boxing’s junior and youth high performance teams for 2024.

This will mark the second time the state of Louisiana has hosted the U.S. Olympic Boxing Team Trials after Lake Charles hosted the 2020 trials in December 2019, said Brian Taylor, USA Boxing communications manager.

“USA Boxing is excited to be returning our premiere event to the state of Louisiana for another memorable U.S. Olympic Team Trials,” Taylor said. “This event will not only showcase the best boxers in the United States, but some of the best boxers in the world that could be representing Team USA at next summer’s Olympic Games.”

Ben Berthelot, president and CEO of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, said the trials are “likely the most prestigious sporting event we have been a part of to date.”

“As an organization, we talk often about ‘need’ dates and have placed a priority on trying to secure major events when our hoteliers need it the most,” Berthelot said. “The 2023 USA Boxing National Championships and the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials are great examples of that, with anticipated room nights of 4,100 and an estimated $3.14 million economic impact in the month of December.”

Additional tournament information, including ticket information, will be announced in the coming months on usaboxing.org .

