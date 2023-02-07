Read full article on original website
Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken Brand Sets Opening Date For its Houston LocationMadocHouston, TX
Texas' Best "Under the Radar" RestaurantTravel MavenHouston, TX
Houston Methodist Awards $6.8 Million to Underserved Communities in Greater Houston AreaAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Top 5 Houston SuburbsAndrew77Houston, TX
Houston Man Arrested, Charged With Stabbing RelativeWestmont Community NewsHouston, TX
Houston Astros 'getting closer' with contract extensions, GM says
GM Dana Brown noted he isn't afraid to push back about getting deals done.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KHOU
Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season
HOUSTON — The Astros are coming off another World Series title and looking to go back-to-back. That goal is apparent in the team's slogan for the 2023 season. The team made the announcement on Twitter on Thursday along with several other things to look forward to this season. Here's...
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl
Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
Texans BREAKING: Kliff Kingsbury Next Coach Hire by DeMeco Ryans?
Kliff Kingsbury, 43, is a Texas guy, a former NFL QB and would come to the Texans with his reputation as an offensive innovator.
Astros Best 'Under-the-Radar" Move This Summer Was Signing of Former MVP
The Athletic has listed 2020 American League MVP José Abreu as the best 'under-the-radar' signing for the Houston Astros during the MLB offseason.
Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position
Major Applewhite may be on his way back to a Power 5 school, as the former Houston head coach has emerged as a candidate for a notable offensive coordinator position. Applewhite is in talks with Miami over its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Applewhite was set for talks with... The post Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays
The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
The Crawfish Boxes
Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, February 11, 2023
Astros Sign Cristian Javier To Five-Year Extension (mlbtraderumors.com) Former Atlanta Braves scout Dana Brown already making mark on Houston Astros (sportstalkatl.com) NL power accused of illegally stealing signs: ‘They’re the biggest cheaters’ (nj.com) Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season (khou.com) Astros...
The Crawfish Boxes
The Irrational Fear of A Houston Fan (Astros and Otherwise)
As February advances, the Houston Astros look to defend their well-earned World Series championship. They have as good a chance as any, as they are returning most of the roster that dominated the league last season and while they lost some key pieces (Verlander, Click), they did gain some new weapons (Abreu, Brown). The team will get at least until the start of October to be referred to as “defending World Series Champions”.
Astros extend World Series hero’s contract
Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Matt Burke, who coached JJ Watt last season, reportedly heading to Houston Texans
DeMeco Ryans' staff is getting off the ground with the addition of a former Cardinals coach, and the Texans may not be done poaching from Arizona.
NBC Sports
Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff
Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
Lakers Made a Move, KD Traded, Rockets Benefit But Will They Be Active?
NBA Trade Deadline: Lakers Try To Improve, KD Gets Traded, Rockets Benefit? But Do They Make A Move?
