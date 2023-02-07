ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players

It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral At The Super Bowl

Gracie Hunt is ready for the Super Bowl. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner is trending on social media before kickoff at the Super Bowl on Sunday. Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, is trending on social media before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game on Sunday night. She's ready to go. Hunt will ...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator

The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position

Major Applewhite may be on his way back to a Power 5 school, as the former Houston head coach has emerged as a candidate for a notable offensive coordinator position. Applewhite is in talks with Miami over its vacant offensive coordinator position, according to John Brice of Football Scoop. Applewhite was set for talks with... The post Report: Major Applewhite is candidate for 1 high-profile OC position appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
FanSided

MLB Insider: Astros hire longtime scout away from Blue Jays

The Houston Astros are hiring Russ Bove as special assistant to the general manager, according to sources familiar with the situation. Bove had previously been with the Toronto Blue Jays as special assignment scout, a position he held since 2010. Bove played a part in drafting many of the Blue...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

Astros Crawfish Boil: Saturday, February 11, 2023

Astros Sign Cristian Javier To Five-Year Extension (mlbtraderumors.com) Former Atlanta Braves scout Dana Brown already making mark on Houston Astros (sportstalkatl.com) NL power accused of illegally stealing signs: ‘They’re the biggest cheaters’ (nj.com) Astros introduce new slogan, Wednesday ring giveaways, more ahead of 2023 season (khou.com) Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
The Crawfish Boxes

The Irrational Fear of A Houston Fan (Astros and Otherwise)

As February advances, the Houston Astros look to defend their well-earned World Series championship. They have as good a chance as any, as they are returning most of the roster that dominated the league last season and while they lost some key pieces (Verlander, Click), they did gain some new weapons (Abreu, Brown). The team will get at least until the start of October to be referred to as “defending World Series Champions”.
HOUSTON, TX
The Comeback

Astros extend World Series hero’s contract

Cristian Javier received a new contract extension from the Houston Astros on Friday. The Astros extended Javier, who took part in a combined no-hitter in the 2022 World Series, for five additional years. Houston announced the move in a tweet on Friday evening. Javier's reign continues.#Ready2Reign pic.twitter.com/XIvRJSmkH1 — Houston Astros (@astros) February 10, 2023 Chandler Read more... The post Astros extend World Series hero’s contract appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Kliff Kingsbury in Houston to interview for Texans staff

Former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has apparently returned from his one-way trip to Thailand. According to multiple reports, Kingsbury is in Houston on Friday to discuss joining DeMeco Ryans’ staff with the Texans. Kingsbury is presumably a candidate to be the club’s offensive coordinator. He called the offensive plays...
HOUSTON, TX
HOUSTON, TX

