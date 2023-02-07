Read full article on original website
1600kush.com
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma
(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
kaynewscow.com
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
1600kush.com
Stillwater Fire Department Recognizes SPD Officers
(STILLWATER, OK) – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on two separate calls. On December 13, 2022, Stillwater Police Department responded to the area of 600 W. 11th in reference to a structure...
Oklahoma County sheriff attends State of the Union
An Oklahoma sheriff was in attendance as a guest at the State of the Union address.
State Narcotics Bureau Seizes Thousands Of Marijuana Plants From Illegal Farm
Agents seized more than 25,000 cannabis plants at an illegal marijuana farm in Payne County, according to the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics. The seizure happened on Thursday near the town of Yale, about 20 miles east of Stillwater. Agents said they expect more arrests to follow soon.
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Feb. 6
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:18 a.m. police and fire responded to the 1900 block of John for a report of a fire in the back yard. An officer reported it was a tree and that firefighters handled it. At 3:20 a.m. police arrested Justin...
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
kttn.com
Four Oklahoma men indicted in Missouri after officers seize $1 million worth of cocaine in I-70 traffic stop
Four Oklahoma men were indicted by a federal grand jury after law enforcement officers seized more than $1 million worth of cocaine from a rental truck that was stopped on Interstate 70 in Lafayette County, Mo. Wilmer Antony Mendoza-Perez, 23, a citizen of Honduras, Luis Gerardo Nieto-Acosta, 35, a citizen...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
okcfox.com
OKCPD arrests third person in connection to 2022 murder at Plaza Inn
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Police have arrested a third individual in connection to a murder that happened at Plaza Inn in Oct. 2022. On Oct. 10, 2022, Anthony Dewayne Taylor, 42, allegedly shot 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred to death at the Plaza Inn in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma City police say...
KOCO
Oklahoma City reaches settlement with several women raped by former police officer
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City has reached a settlement with several women who were raped by one of their police officers. The victims agreed to a settlement in the case of a former Oklahoma police officer who was convicted of rape and other sex crimes. In 2015, Daniel Holtzclaw...
KOCO
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OHP investigating deadly hit-and-run in Noble County
Investigators say a tan Chevy Tahoe and a white pickup truck collided. However, the pickup continued east toward Pawnee without stopping.
Enid police seize 10 pounds of meth, cash following investigation
Investigators in Enid say they seized over 10 pounds of methamphetamine following a recent investigation.
‘Wet Bandit’ leads Edmond Police on slippery saga as several homeowners fall victim to gushing water in their front yard
Several Edmond residents discovered gushing water in their front yard Wednesday night and Thursday morning, but their outdoor faucet wasn't broken nor frozen over.
news9.com
Oklahoma County Deputies Find 2 Girls Living In Squalor With Parents, 8 Dogs
No food in the home, no working toilet, and dog feces were everywhere: Oklahoma County investigators said they found two children living in squalor with their parents and eight dogs. Deputies went to a home on South Youngs Boulevard Wednesday morning for a lockout, said Aaron Brilbeck, public information officer...
Oklahoma family continues desperate search for answers for sick child with unknown condition
A 7-year-old in Wellston has ongoing health problems and Oklahoma doctors say they’re unsure what’s wrong.
KOCO
Edmond police catch 'wet bandit' accused of randomly turning on faucets
EDMOND, Okla. — A bandit, causing a stir on social media after multiple Edmond residents said their outdoor water faucets were randomly turned on, has been caught. When Taylor Vanderford heard his faucet turn on, he didn't think it was coming from outside. “When water turns on, you hear...
Police Identify Victim In Deadly SW OKC Motel Shooting
Oklahoma City police have identified a man who died Wednesday morning after a shooting at a southwest Oklahoma City motel. Police said the shooting happened at around 3:06 a.m. near the intersection of Interstate 40 and South MacArthur Boulevard. A security guard at a hotel in the area called police...
‘He’d rather kill her’: Friend speaks out about Edmond murder victim
Dimithy McMillan said his friend, Demetria Jordan, was a person who cared deeply for others.
