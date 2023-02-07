ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payne County, OK

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is Election Day in Oklahoma

(Cushing, Okla) — Tuesday, February 14, 2023 is not only Valentines Day, but it’s election day across the state. Polls will be open from 7 am – 7pm. If you’re uncertain where you go to cast your vote you will need to either call your county election board, or simply click here: VOTING INFORMATION/VOTER PORTAL.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Jail bookings Feb. 2-9

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the Kay County jail Feb. 2-9 include:. Crystal Blue Abel, 41, BIA contract. Steven Dwayne Alexander, 53, Ponca City, distribution of a controlled substance. Anthony Wayne Bales, 61, Ponca City, lewd or indecent proposals to a...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Stillwater Fire Department Recognizes SPD Officers

(STILLWATER, OK) – On Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, Stillwater Fire Department Chief Essary and Assistant Chief Halcomb presented some officers with awards for their actions on two separate calls. On December 13, 2022, Stillwater Police Department responded to the area of 600 W. 11th in reference to a structure...
STILLWATER, OK
Law enforcement logs Feb. 6

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:18 a.m. police and fire responded to the 1900 block of John for a report of a fire in the back yard. An officer reported it was a tree and that firefighters handled it. At 3:20 a.m. police arrested Justin...
PONCA CITY, OK
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
One person dead after semitrailer crash on I-40 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — At least one person is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a semitrailer Thursday morning on Interstate 40 in Oklahoma City. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol collision report says three vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-40 near County Line Road.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

