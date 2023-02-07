ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

lpgasmagazine.com

Midwest propane industry shares perspectives, innovations at summit

Industry leaders from across the region gathered in January for a Midwest Propane Summit, held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The event brought together more than 30 representatives from state associations, propane marketers and industry suppliers. The attendees came from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to discuss opportunities, challenges and best practices. Joining the event as participants were Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and Stuart Weidie, PERC chairman and Blossman Gas president and CEO.
RIDGEDALE, MO
KTTS

Groundbreaking Set For New Lawrence County Jail

(KTTS News) — A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. for the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center in Mt. Vernon. The $22-million dollar facility will bring sheriff’s office operations together under one roof. It will replace the current jail, which was built in 1984, with...
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released

UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
OROVILLE, CA
KTTS

Health Officials Urge Public To Improve Heart Health

(KTTS News) — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says nearly one in three adults in the Springfield community have high blood pressure. Over seven percent of adults in Greene County have coronary heart disease. Health officials are urging people to take at least one step toward improving their heart...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

KTTS

KOLR10 News

Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
GREENE COUNTY, MO

