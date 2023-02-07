Read full article on original website
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
The richest person in Springfield, MissouriLuay RahilSpringfield, MO
Growing restaurant chain opens new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSpringfield, MO
Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield History Buffs don’t miss this.Justina PriceRepublic, MO
Dollar General Market Opened in MissouriBryan DijkhuizenWillard, MO
Three Missouri Cities You Don’t Want to Call Home
We can be lucky that no tri-States Missouri towns are on this list, but someone has to be and if you're thinking about moving to a big city in Missouri you might want to stay away from these. Now look, I come from a big city and I loved everything...
KTTS
City Of Springfield Considers Using Eminent Domain On Hotel Of Terror
(KTTS News) — Springfield City Council will consider a bill tonight to use eminent domain on the Hotel of Terror haunted house attraction on Main Street. The city wants to acquire the building so it can fix the Main Street bridge and make way for the Renew Jordan Creek Project.
lpgasmagazine.com
Midwest propane industry shares perspectives, innovations at summit
Industry leaders from across the region gathered in January for a Midwest Propane Summit, held at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri. The event brought together more than 30 representatives from state associations, propane marketers and industry suppliers. The attendees came from Arkansas, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma to discuss opportunities, challenges and best practices. Joining the event as participants were Tucker Perkins, president and CEO of the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), and Stuart Weidie, PERC chairman and Blossman Gas president and CEO.
KTTS
Groundbreaking Set For New Lawrence County Jail
(KTTS News) — A groundbreaking is scheduled for Thursday at 9 a.m. for the new Lawrence County Law Enforcement Center in Mt. Vernon. The $22-million dollar facility will bring sheriff’s office operations together under one roof. It will replace the current jail, which was built in 1984, with...
KYTV
On Your Side: Judge sets trial date for Republic, Mo. man accused of operating a hunting scheme
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge set a trial date for a man accused of operating a hunting scheme in the Ozarks. You might remember back in 2019 when On Your Side told you about Theodore or Teddy Eddings. Hunters paid deposits for trips that never happened. Fast forward to...
UPDATE: Details on body found in I-44 median released
UPDATE 2/7/23 — The body of a California man killed on I-44 early Monday was found in the median after a Republic man contacted law enforcement to report he thought he hit something with his pickup truck. The dead man, Craig Griffitts, 53, of Oroville, California, was found between the lanes near West Bypass about […]
KTTS
Health Officials Urge Public To Improve Heart Health
(KTTS News) — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says nearly one in three adults in the Springfield community have high blood pressure. Over seven percent of adults in Greene County have coronary heart disease. Health officials are urging people to take at least one step toward improving their heart...
KTTS
KTTS
Sheriff’s office busts homeless camp, makes 11 arrests
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies descended on a homeless camp and made multiple arrests on Jan. 11. According to a press release, Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott and several deputies went to private properties that “were inundated with trespassers who had set up illegal encampments.” The owners of the properties […]
Comments / 0