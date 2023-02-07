Read full article on original website
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
Hypebae
Penn Badgley on Requesting "No More Intimacy Scenes" on Season 4 of 'You'
If you’ve noticed less steamy scenes on the new season of You, just know there’s a reason for that. Penn Badgley, who plays Joe Goldberg aka Jonathan Moore, has requested “no more intimacy scenes.”. “I asked Sera Gamble, [the] creator, ‘Can I just do no more intimacy...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Almost Returned to Season 4 of 'You'
Before Wednesday, Jenna Ortega was part of another hit Netflix show — You. Turns out, Ortega was close to making an appearance on Season 4, reprising her role as Ellie. However, due to scheduling conflicts with Wednesday, it didn’t happen. “We wanted to bring Ellie back and we...
Hypebae
Can Joe Goldberg From Netflix's 'You' Be Redeemed?
So far, there are four seasons of You, and in each one, we see Joe Goldberg, who is portrayed by Penn Badgley, make horrible decisions. The famous fictional serial killer continues to increase his body count in addition to stalking and harrasing, which altogether makes it difficult to believe he can be found redeemable. Badgley shares his thoughts on whether he thinks Joe can be saved or not.
Hypebae
Watch the Trailer for 'Air,' a Film About How Nike Signed Michael Jordan
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Viola Davis are set to star in Air, an all-new film which details the process behind how Nike signed Michael Jordan — and we finally have an official trailer. First announced last year, the film sees Affleck as its director, alongside playing the role...
Hypebae
Paramore Finally Drops Their Sixth Studio Album, 'This Is Why'
Is officially back with a new album. The band, consisting of Hayley Williams, Zac Farro and Taylor York, have returned with This Is Why — their sixth studio LP. This Is Why is made up of 10 tracks, including — “This is Why” and “The News” — their latest singles. Williams previously explained how the title track came about. “‘This Is Why’ was the very last song we wrote for the album,” she said in a press release. “To be honest, I was so tired of writing lyrics but Taylor convinced Zac and I both that we should work on this last idea. What came out of it was the title track for the whole album. It summarizes the plethora of ridiculous emotions, the rollercoaster of being alive in 2022, having survived even just the last three or four years. You’d think after a global pandemic of f-cking biblical proportions and the impending doom of a dying planet, that humans would have found it deep within themselves to be kinder or more empathetic or something.”
Hypebae
See Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner's Steamy Romance in the New 'Beautiful Disaster' Trailer
The official trailer for Beautiful Disaster is here. The film, which is based on the book by Jamie McGuire, stars Dylan Sprouse and Virginia Gardner. “Bad-boy Travis Maddox (Sprouse) is exactly what college freshman Abby Abernathy (Gardner) needs and wants — to avoid. He spends his nights fighting in underground boxing matches, and his days as the ultimate college campus charmer. But Abby wants nothing to do with Travis. Intrigued by Abby’s resistance to his appeal, Travis offers her a simple bet: if he loses his next fight, he must remain sex-free for a month. If he wins, Abby must live in his apartment for the same amount of time. Either way, Travis has no idea that Abby’s dark past is about to emerge, and he may have finally met his match.”
Hypebae
Karol G Announces Release Date of Upcoming Album 'Mañana Será Bonito'
Karol G has taken to social media to finally reveal when she’s dropping her next album, Mañana Será Bonito. Additionally, she’s unveiled the artwork for the highly anticipated LP. “This is my album cover. I present to you with all the love and pride that this...
Hypebae
Louis Tomlinson Announces Music Documentary 'All of Those Voices'
Louis Tomlinson is giving fans an intimate view of his life these past few years. The former One Direction member announced he’s releasing a documentary titled All of Those Voices, which will hit theaters. “This has been something I’ve been working on for years,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m...
Hypebae
Pamela Anderson's Signature "Scandinavian Blonde" Is the Work of a $5 USD Box Dye
For the last year, Pamela Anderson has been having a real moment. From our fave A-listers recreating her iconic tousled updo hairstyle to Netflix‘s latest documentary, Pamela, A Love Story which dropped earlier this year — Anderson is a trending topic. While she set the record straight on many subjects, we’re focused on the neverending TikTok and Instagram makeup and hair tutorials appearing on our FYP pages.
Hypebae
'La La Land' the Musical Is Arriving to Broadway
La La Land is being adapted into a musical on Broadway. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Lionsgate and the incredible team behind La La Land to adapt the movie for the Broadway stage, the next exciting chapter in its evolution,” Marc Platt, the film’s producer, said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a world-class team to create a musical that will delight La La Land‘s millions of current fans and introduce the property to a whole new audience.”
Hypebae
BLUEMARBLE Releases Its First Sneaker -- the Kellys
Anthony Alvarez’s cult label BLUEMARBLE is branching out with the release of its first sneaker — the Kellys. Inspired by champion surfer Kelly Slater, the brand’s debut shoe embodies the spirit of the adrenaline-inducing sport. “Slater was one of my idols growing up and it felt fitting to channel my love of board sports into the first BLUEMARBLE sneakers. I wanted to develop a design that would enhance our menswear and be embraced by our community,” Alvarez shares in an exclusive press release.
Hypebae
Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Emma Chamberlain are 'Next In Fashion' S2 Guest Judges
Season 2 of Next In Fashion was confirmed early last year, and since then, Gigi Hadid has been confirmed to replace Tan France’s previous co-host, Alexa Chung — and, we have an official release date. Alongside the Netflix show’s dazzling line-up of hosts and contestants, what gets us...
Hypebae
The Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Artists, musicians and TV personalities alike headed to London‘s O2 Arena this evening to attend the 2023 BRIT Awards, aka the ultimate celebration of British music. Hosted by the hilarious Mo Giligan, the evening celebrated the industry’s most talented artists and saw performances from names like Stormzy, Wet Leg, Lizzo and Harry Styles.
