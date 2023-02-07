ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

THV11

Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
armoneyandpolitics.com

Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant

Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
CONWAY, AR
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas

ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
aymag.com

Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas

Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
MALVERN, AR
KATV

Restaurant of the Week: Scallions

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Report: Little Rock metro office, retail vacancy rates improve in Q4

Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas said the retail sector of the state’s largest metro market ended the year with the best overall improvement in vacancy rates. The company’s latest quarterly report showed that the retail market began the year with a 13.2% vacancy rate and ended on a high note in Q4 at 10.1%
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season. Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Lansing Daily

Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s

A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it's what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community …
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions

Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
LITTLE ROCK, AR

