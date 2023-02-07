Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in ArkansasEast Coast TravelerFayetteville, AR
ICE STORM ADVISORY: Ice Storm to Impact Arkansas, Including the Little Rock Metro Zones Monday Night through ThursdayNational Weather ForceLittle Rock, AR
Popular Bands You Didn’t Know Were From ArkansasTed RiversArkansas State
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Related
Meet renowned Arkansas surgeon Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One Arkansas woman's list of achievements has continued to grow. Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman is a professor in the surgery department at UAMS and Chief of Breast Oncology at the Winthrop P. Rockefeller Cancer Institute— but that's only part of her day job. Dr. Henry-Tillman's...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Applications being accepted for AgDiscovery 2023; Deadline is March 31
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Applications are being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens. Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr., AgDiscovery program director, said the program is scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) campus. March 31 is the application deadline.
FOX Food Spotlight: Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling stopped by Good Day Arkansas to showcase all it has to offer. The food truck specializes in barbeque and is located at 5200 Asher Avenue. Visit the Jefferson’s Mobile Grilling Facebook page and watch the video for more information.
Waldo's Chicken & Beer opening second Arkansas location
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Waldo's Chicken & Beer is coming to Little Rock. JTJ Restaurants, LLC, the local restaurant group behind Waldo's Chicken & Beer in North Little Rock, 8 Tazikis in Arkansas, Petit & Keet and Cypress Social announced the plans to open the new restaurant on Wednesday.
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders to unveil omnibus Arkansas LEARNS education bill on Wednesday
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders will present her promised Arkansas education omnibus bill on Wednesday.
thv11.com
Small town in Arkansas working through big food challenges
Altheimer is launching an initiative to help people who face challenges getting to a grocery store. The city is located in Jefferson County, which is a food desert.
Little Rock offering relocation assistance to Big Country Chateau tenants
The City of Little Rock is offering relocation help to tenants of a troubled apartment complex.
Water company works to kill Hydrilla, an invasive species found in Lake Maumelle
If you've been out to Lake Maumelle recently, you've probably noticed the water levels are lower than usual.
nwahomepage.com
Razorbacks Recruiting: 2024 rising star talks new Arkansas offer; more 2024, 2025 updates including 5-star to visit UA in March
LITTLE ROCK — Prospect profiles blowing up on a national level is always part of the annual landscape of high school basketball, and the Arkansas Razorbacks have jumped into the Marcus Adams, Jr., sweepstakes by offering the talented 2024 recruit a scholarship earlier this week. Adams (6-8, 200, small...
armoneyandpolitics.com
Eagle Rock Capital Purchases Conway Block Plant
Eagle Rock Capital recently revealed it has closed on the purchase of Conway Block Plant. According to Eagle Rock Realty, the company plans to convert the facility into “the coolest entertainment and recreation spot in the state of Arkansas.”. According to a post on Facebook,. “Creating beautiful buildings, jobs,...
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Arkansas
ARKANSAS - If you're looking for a great hot dog, you've come to the right place. Here, you'll find recommendations for hot dog joints across the state. You can try the Original ScoopDog in North Little Rock or Yancey's Dickson Street Dogs in Fayetteville. For a tasty treat, you can also try Hammontree's Grilled Cheese in Fayetteville.
aymag.com
Two New Whataburger Locations Opening in Central Arkansas
Whataburger locations have been announced for central Arkansas – this time in Maumelle and Malvern. There will be a groundbreaking for the location on Maumelle Boulevard later this month, according to Arkansas Times. Whataburger continues to expand across the Natural State, with rumors circulating about another location potentially opening...
Brides say they haven’t received the items they paid for from flower preservation business
Newlyweds are frustrated after they say they have been ghosted by a Little Rock business owner who preserves wedding bouquets.
KATV
Restaurant of the Week: Scallions
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Scallions, located on 5110 Kavanaugh Boulevard in Little Rock, is the Good Morning Arkansas "Restaurant of the Week." For more information on Scallions, click here.
This legendary Arkansas bakery has been serving sweets since 1989
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In 1989 Mickey’s Cakes and Sweets was opened as the first Black-owned commercial bakery in Arkansas. While some things have changed over the decades, the legacy of Mickey and her famous recipes lives on. Using a special recipe and unique technique, Mickey’s quickly established...
Forget the Lake House, How About a Stunning Arkansas Lake Mansion?
If you are looking for a beautiful lake house set on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs Arkansas then this is it. You're welcome. This house is amazing on the outside and on the inside. This Stunning Arkansas Lake House Has Amazing Views & Movie Theater. As you arrive to the...
talkbusiness.net
Report: Little Rock metro office, retail vacancy rates improve in Q4
Commercial real estate firm Colliers Arkansas said the retail sector of the state’s largest metro market ended the year with the best overall improvement in vacancy rates. The company’s latest quarterly report showed that the retail market began the year with a 13.2% vacancy rate and ended on a high note in Q4 at 10.1%
5newsonline.com
Nick Smith Jr. returns to practice for Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman announced on Wednesday that freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. has returned to practice. Smith has been sidelined since December 17th and has only appeared in five games this season. Musselman said, "We are optimistic and hopeful Nick will be able to...
Lansing Daily
Man Tries To Trade Kidnapped Baby For 15 Big Macs At Arkansas McDonald’s
A three month old baby has been reunited with her parents after being kidnapped by a man at Riverfront Park in Little Rock, Arkansas. There are not many details on how the man acquired the baby at the park. However, it’s what he did with the baby after he kidnapped her that has the community … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Frustrated Summit Utilities customers left with many questions
Some Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated over rising bills and have been left with many questions. We reached out to the company to get answers. During the winter season, gas bills can climb— and in a pandemic, they can get higher. Many Summit Utilities customers have been frustrated with changing fees.
Comments / 0