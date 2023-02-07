ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1520 The Ticket

This New Minneapolis Shop Is A WHAT Bar?

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, so if you wanna get your partner (or friends) something pretty and sweet, head on over to this Minneapolis bar, however its not the bar you are thinking of. In Minneapolis, there’s a local shop called Flower Bar, yes Flower Bar, and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Second major business announces closure in North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — The Walgreens store located on the border of Minneapolis' Near North and Hawthorne neighborhoods is slated to close later this month, the second major business to announce a departure from north Minneapolis this week. In a statement, a Walgreens spokesperson confirmed that the location at 627 W....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Aldi in north Minneapolis permanently closing on Sunday

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently.The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive.In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring."We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon," the spokesperson said.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Kristen Walters

Major store chain closing another location in Minneapolis

Another major store chain has announced that it will be closing one of its locations in Minneapolis this month. Read on to learn more. Following on the heels of a major grocery store closure announcement in Minneapolis earlier this week, the national pharmacy chain Walgreens has also revealed that it plans to close its store located at 627 W. Broadway Avenue, according to local sources.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 men injured in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant, police say

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say two men were wounded in a shooting at an Uptown restaurant Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened at about noon at the Breakfast Klub, located on Lagoon Avenue between Fremont and Girard avenues.Witnesses say several people were in the restaurant eating when a man walked and started shooting, hitting two people.  Minneapolis police say the victims suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were both transported to HCMC for treatment.The incident is still under investigation and no arrests have been made.  The Breakfast Klub is a brand-new restaurant that opened earlier this month. WCCO spoke with the executive chef, who...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
B105

One Of Minnesota’s Biggest Festivals Could Be In Jeopardy

Minnesota is known for big festivals from the Blues Fest in Duluth, to the Renaissance Festival In Shakopee, to even the Great Minnesota Get Together, which by definition is a festival. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival has been around since the 1970s. It's one of my favorite yearly thing I do...
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Hidden Gem Minnesota Meat Market Is Home To A ‘World Famous’ Flavor Of Brat

I don't often consider myself 'lucky' in the overall sense of the term. I rarely win at pull tabs, meat raffles, or fantasy football. I will however claim that I am lucky enough to be within driving distance of this hidden gem of a meat market each time I stop and see my father-in-law. Some may have heard of Grundhofer's Old-Fashioned Meat's in Hugo, others, however, may have not. For those unfamiliar with Grundhofer's they actually offer you more than 100 brat flavors, including their 'World Famous' Gummer Bear brats!
HUGO, MN
redlakenationnews.com

MnDOT clears homeless encampment at Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials closed an encampment of homeless people living near the intersection of Lake Street and Hiawatha Avenue Tuesday morning. Crews arrived at 9 a.m. to clear out an estimated 35 to 40 people. Notice of the closure was posted Monday at 9 a.m., Jake Loesch, MnDOT spokesman, said in an email.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Ultimate Luxury: The Only 5-Star Hotel In Minnesota

It's the only five-star rated hotel in the entire state of Minnesota, and it just recently celebrated its 6 month anniversary. You might be wondering (like I was) just what makes a hotel a 'five-star' hotel? Well, here's the definition, according to the Five Star Alliance, a luxury hotel site: "Five-star hotels are properties that offer their guests the highest levels of luxury through personalized services, a vast range of amenities, and sophisticated accommodations," the site said.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Frozen and Encanto skate into Minneapolis for 6 shows

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis native, Lyra Koutlas, returns to her hometown to perform as an ensemble skater in Disney on Ice presents Frozen and Encanto at Target Center beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 12. This adventure on ice transports fans into two of the most popular Disney films...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
