MINNEAPOLIS -- The Aldi store in north Minneapolis is closing its doors permanently.The store on 3120 Penn Avenue North is one of the few grocery stores in the area. The next closest Aldi - on 5260 Broadway Avenue in Crystal - is a 30 minute bus ride away, or an 11 minute drive.In a statement to WCCO, a spokesperson said the store was closing because they could not renovate it to accommodate its larger products, and their lease was expiring."We thank our customers for their years of loyalty at this location and look forward to seeing them in nearby stores soon," the spokesperson said.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO