New York State

People

Dax Tejera's Cause of Death Revealed After ABC News Producer Died Suddenly at 37

The death was accidental, the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner tells PEOPLE Dax Tejera, the executive producer of This Week on ABC who died in December, choked to death while intoxicated, according to officials. Tejera, 37, died on Dec. 23 from "asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication," the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirms to PEOPLE. The death was accidental, the office says. In December, a memo from ABC News president Kim Godwin that was shared with staff previously said Tejera died...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
EW.com

Whoopi Goldberg reacts as Joy Behar says she was 'happy' to be fired from The View: 'All my friends had left'

Whoopi Goldberg had a hilarious reaction to Joy Behar's resurfaced revelation that she was "happy" to be fired from The View in 2013. As the Hot Topics table discussed the importance of workplace friendships, Behar — one of the original View cohosts who helped Barbara Walters launch the show in 1997 — revisited a 2022 interview with Time magazine in which she expressed gratitude over her ousting from the talk-show panel.
ABC7 Chicago

Halyna Hutchins' parents to sue Alec Baldwin over 'Rust' shooting

The parents and sister of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed in the "Rust" on-set shooting, plan to file a new lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and the film, according to the family's attorney. Their attorney, Gloria Allred, said she will be holding a press briefing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET to...
NEW MEXICO STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Tamron Hall nominated for NAACP Image Award for outstanding talk show host

Two-time Emmy Award-winning journalist and author, Tamron Hall, has been nominated for an NAACP Image Award for outstanding informative talk show host. Eyewitness News' Sandra Bookman sat down with Hall to talk about what the honor means to her. "Every single show matters to me, every detail matters because people...

