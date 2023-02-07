Read full article on original website
J C
3d ago
The dental practices are horrendous in Florida. Regulate please. I just need a filling and they refuse. Why not clean teeth on first visit? money 🤑
Elizabeth Broccio
3d ago
I agree it is totally ridiculous in what they feel you should have done. Would they like to pay. Out of pocket is thousands even with insurance. Who has that kind of money. I’m living paycheck to paycheck
Guest
3d ago
Dental 🦷 work is now as expensive as buying a new car. No wonder Americans are having dental work outside of the US. Same high quality and equipment and materials as US dentist just not the "money grab".
