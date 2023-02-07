Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Pacers obtain Jordan Nwora from Bucks, pair of picks
The Indiana Pacers acquired small forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Nwora played consistent minutes earlier in the season when the Bucks were banged up, but he was a DNP-CD each of the last three games. The 24-year-old should have an easier time earning a role for a younger Pacers' team that is more focused on the future. Nwora will likely be competing with Chris Duarte and Bennedict Mathurin for minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Mike Muscala active for Boston's Friday matchup
Boston Celtics forward Mike Muscala is available for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornet.s. Muscala will suit up for the Celtics on Friday after the veteran was acquired at the deadline. Per Rotogrinders' Court IQ in 621.9 minutes this season, Muscala is averaging 0.90 FanDuel points per minute and a...
numberfire.com
Update: Jalen McDaniels available for 76ers on Friday
Philadelphia 76ers power forward Jalen McDaniels is active for Friday's game versus the New York Knicks. McDaniels will be eligible to make his 76ers' debut after it was originally reported he was ruled out. In 24.4 expected minutes, our models project McDaniels to score 20.0 FanDuel points. McDaniels' projection includes...
numberfire.com
Gabe Vincent (ankle) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (ankle) is available for Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Vincent has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against Houston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 36.0 minutes against the Rockets. Vincent's Friday projection includes 14.8 points, 3.0 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Nickeil Alexander-Walker active for Timberwolves' Friday matchup versus Memphis
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker is available for Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Alexander-Walker will be active on Friday after the 24-year old was included in a three team deal involving the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers. Expect Alexander-Walker to play a second unit role with his new squad.
numberfire.com
James Wiseman expected to start for Pistons
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman is expected to start after being acquired from the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, according to Marc Spears of ESPN. Wiseman will be taking a starting job from Jalen Duren or Isaiah Stewart after the Warriors shipped him to Detroit at the deadline. Marvin Bagley (fingers) will also have more competition for playing time once he returns.
numberfire.com
DeMar DeRozan (hip) probable for Chicago's Saturday contest
Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (hip) is probable to play in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. DeRozan is expected to suit up on Saturday after Chicago's forward was designated as probable. In 37.3 expected minutes, our models project DeRozan to score 42.5 FanDuel points. DeRozan's Saturday projection includes 26.0...
numberfire.com
Detroit's James Wiseman inactive on Friday
Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman will not play in Friday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Wiseman will not be available to make his Detroit debut after he was acquired on Thursday. Expect Jalen Duren to see major playing time versus a Spurs' team ranked last in defensive rating. Duren's...
numberfire.com
Hornets starting Mark Williams at center on Friday night
Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams is starting in Friday's lineup against the Boston Celtics. Williams will make his first career start after the Hornets traded Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers at the deadline. In 27.4 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Williams to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Williams' Friday...
numberfire.com
Jaylen Nowell playing with Minnesota's second unit on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves shooting guard Jaylen Nowell is not starting in Friday's contest versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will come off the bench after Mike Conley was named Friday's starter in Memphis. In 20.4 expected minutes, our models project Nowell to score 18.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's current projection includes 11.0 points,...
numberfire.com
Aaron Holiday (illness) out for Atlanta on Thursday
Atlanta Hawks point guard Aaron Holiday (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Holiday has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not be available to face the Suns. His next chance to play will come against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. Holiday...
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Mike Conley on Friday, Jaylen Nowell to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Mike Conley is starting in Friday's lineup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his first start for Minnesota on Friday night after Jaylen Nowell was sent to the bench. In 30.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points. Conley's projection includes 14.0...
numberfire.com
Mike Conley available for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will play in Friday's game versus the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley will make his Timberwolves' debut after the veteran was dealt to Minnesota on Wednesday night. In a matchup against a Memphis team allowing 47.0 FanDuel points per game to point guards, our models project Conley to score 30.1 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Basketball Helper: Friday 2/10/23
Since it's much simpler to predict than baseball or football, daily fantasy basketball would get plenty of votes as the best sport to play on FanDuel. Players usually stick to the same minutes and produce at roughly the same rate. Sounds easy, right?. As a result, NBA daily fantasy is...
numberfire.com
Jazz starting Ochai Agbaji for inactive Jordan Clarkson (illness) on Friday
Utah Jazz shooting guard Ochai Agbaji is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Toronto Raptors. Agbaji will start for the first time in his career after Jordan Clarkson was held out with an illness. In 31.1 expected minutes, our models project Agbaji to score 21.1 FanDuel points. Agbaji's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Minnesota's Kyle Anderson (back) active and starting on Friday, Taurean Prince to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Memphis Grizzlies. After a two game absence with back spasms, Anderson will start in Memphis. In 32.2 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Anderson to score 30.9 FanDuel points. Anderson's Friday projection includes 10.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
3 NFL Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LVII
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways, from taking advantage of them straight up within the betting market to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy football. Here we'll focus on utilizing our projections and a slew of other tools and simulations to help make...
numberfire.com
Betting Guide for Super Bowl LVII: Will the Chiefs Become the NFL's Latest Dynasty?
The pinnacle of the sports calendar arrives once more. After 543 regular-season games, 12 postseason games, and approximately 20 cases of diet soda consumed on Sundays by yours truly, we have arrived at Super Bowl LVII to cap the 2022-23 NFL season. The one seeds from both conferences prevailed through...
numberfire.com
Naz Reid coming off Timberwolves' bench on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Rudy Gobert is dealing with right groin soreness, which is why he sat last time out. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also start, sending Reid back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) available, starting for Timberwolves on Friday; Naz Reid to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert will start Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Gobert is dealing with right groin soreness, which is why he sat last time out. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. He'll also start, sending Naz Reid back to the bench.
Comments / 0