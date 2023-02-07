ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
With Oregon schools’ deadline looming, pop-up clinics get kids immunized

Enrique Campos did not want a shot. The shaggy haired boy wailed in his mother’s arms while she calmly rubbed his shoulder and murmured into his hair. After the nurse at the free vaccination clinic in East Portland finished checking and double checking that he had the right shot and the right arm, the needle went in. Told it was over, Enrique, 7, stopped crying. His sisters clapped. The boy looked up sheepishly, his face streaked with tears. The anticipation had been worse than the pinch.
Oregon churns out renewable energy, but needs batteries to store it

From the outside, ESS Inc.’s headquarters is the type of warehouse thousands of commuters on I-5 pass by everyday without giving it a second look. The trees surrounding the blue building make it look small and peaceful. But inside it bustles with energy — both from the chatting workers...
Portland’s Belmont Goats entangled in debate over homeless camps

Sometime Monday night, someone cut the fence to an animal enclosure in Portland’s University Park neighborhood, releasing the city’s famed Belmont Goats in what appears to be a protest over homeless camp sweeps. So far, authorities have not arrested anyone for the vandalism, but the perpetrators left a...
