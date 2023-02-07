ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Cavs have no plans for Kevin Love contract buyout despite reduced role

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thursday’s NBA trade deadline passed without a move from the Cavs, leaving veteran Kevin Love with a spot on the roster -- albeit an uncertain one. Love was recently removed from the rotation and his future playing time situation remains unclear. But Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said Thursday he has not had any discussions with Love or his agent about a contract buyout.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: No. 1 Olmsted Falls goes wire to wire atop the rankings

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs end the regular season just where they began, atop the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 rankings. Olmsted Falls compiled a record of 19-3, with only one loss coming against an in-state opponent. The Bulldogs rolled through the Southwestern Conference with an unblemished mark and earned the top seed in the west pool of teams in Division I.
Cavs at Pelicans: Live updates after Cleveland’s quiet trade deadline.

NEW ORLEANS -- The Cavs hit the road after a quiet trade deadline and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. The Cavs stood pat at the trade deadline and didn’t make any moves despite blockbuster trades happening all throughout the league into Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, including deals involving Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and D’Angelo Russell.
FanDuel Super Bowl promo for Ohio scores $3,000 no-sweat bet

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Thanks to the latest FanDuel Super Bowl promo for Ohio, new FanDuel Ohio customers can click here to score $3,000 on...
