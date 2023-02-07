Read full article on original website
What I’m hearing about Haslam Sports Group interest in the Milwaukee Bucks – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several sources have reported Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are talking about buying 25% of the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Here’s what I’m hearing from some of my sources:. 1. The Haslams own Haslam Sports Group, which already owns 100% of the Browns....
Guardians sign Zack Collins, Phillip Diehl and Dusten Knight to minor league deals
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Guardians, with spring training drawing closer, have signed three more players to minor league deals with invitations to big league camp. Catcher Zack Collins, left-hander Phillip Diehl and right-hander Dusten Knight reached deals with Cleveland. Guardians’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Goodyear, Arizona, next week.
José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase not on WBC rosters; Will Benson traded to Reds (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The biggest surprise for Guardians fans when World Baseball Classic rosters were announced Thursday for each of the 20 participating teams was the absence of All-Stars José Ramírez and Emmanuel Clase from the Dominican Republic squad. On Friday’s podcast, Paul Hoynes and Joe Noga...
Are Cavs are following the same game plan as the Guardians? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – When it comes to the Cavaliers and the trade deadline, doing nothing is OK. No, it’s better than that. It’s smart. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Haslam Sports Group in talks to buy stake in Milwaukee Bucks: Report
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Haslam Sports Group, led by Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, are looking to expand into the NBA, according to a report. The Athletic’s Shams Charania, Eric Nehm and Sam Amick reported on Friday that the Haslams and Haslam Sports Group are in serious talks to buy Milwaukee Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry’s stake in the Bucks, according to their sources.
Cincinnati Bengals win Celebration of the Year at NFL Honors
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are getting honored for more than just their big plays. After celebrating various touchdowns and turnovers with creative and even provocative celebrations, the Bengals were officially honored by the NFL for having the best touchdown celebration in the entire league during the 2022 season.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Kelly Clarkson joked about Cleveland Browns at NFL Honors, but some fans weren’t laughing
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Who doesn’t love Kelly Clarkson? Some Cleveland Browns fans, apparently. The singer, talk show host and, frankly, American treasure hosted the 2023 NFL Honors awards show in Phoenix on Thursday night. In her opening monologue, it took less than three minutes for the “Since U Been Gone” songstress to take a shot at the Browns.
What picks do the Bengals have in 2023 NFL Draft?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ plans for the 2023 NFL Draft are now well underway, and with that in mind, here’s a look at the picks they’ve got to work with. The league has not released a full draft order yet, but the Bengals will be picking 28th overall in the first round on Thursday, April 27. (The Dolphins have forfeited their first-round pick, making it a 31-team first round).
Brian Callahan out of the running for Colts head coaching job: Report
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Indianapolis Colts have informed Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan he won’t be the team’s next head coach, according to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. The Colts had a round of second interviews last week with a series of top candidates that included Callahan,...
Discussing Browns coaching moves with Garrett Bush, Tyler Johnson, Lance Reisland on Friday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan and Tyler Johnson of The...
No. 9 Brecksville takes Suburban League share, sweeping No. 23 Nordonia with 55-47 win
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Behind on the scoreboard until the halftime buzzer sounded, Brady Ganley’s putback awakened Brecksville-Broadview Heights on Friday night in its Suburban League championship pursuit. Nordonia’s zone defense caught the Bees by surprise. Down a starter and a vital rotational player, Brecksville figured out how...
Cavs have no plans for Kevin Love contract buyout despite reduced role
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Thursday’s NBA trade deadline passed without a move from the Cavs, leaving veteran Kevin Love with a spot on the roster -- albeit an uncertain one. Love was recently removed from the rotation and his future playing time situation remains unclear. But Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said Thursday he has not had any discussions with Love or his agent about a contract buyout.
Cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25: No. 1 Olmsted Falls goes wire to wire atop the rankings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Olmsted Falls Bulldogs end the regular season just where they began, atop the cleveland.com girls basketball Top 25 rankings. Olmsted Falls compiled a record of 19-3, with only one loss coming against an in-state opponent. The Bulldogs rolled through the Southwestern Conference with an unblemished mark and earned the top seed in the west pool of teams in Division I.
Caris LeVert ‘relieved’ to still be with Cavs following chaotic trade deadline
NEW ORLEANS -- Caris LeVert had his cell phone nearby as the clock ticked toward 3 p.m. local time on Thursday afternoon. Even with fate out of his hands, LeVert kept glancing down, waiting anxiously for the deadline buzzer to sound and wondering if that phone was going to ring.
Cavs at Pelicans: Live updates after Cleveland’s quiet trade deadline.
NEW ORLEANS -- The Cavs hit the road after a quiet trade deadline and will take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight. Tipoff is at 10 p.m. EST. The Cavs stood pat at the trade deadline and didn’t make any moves despite blockbuster trades happening all throughout the league into Thursday at 3 p.m. ET, including deals involving Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and D’Angelo Russell.
Phil Dawson hopes to drive down Joe Thomas Boulevard past a statue of his future Hall of Fame Browns teammate
PHOENIX — Former Browns kicker Phil Dawson doesn’t know what a first-ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer could possibly be if it’s not Joe Thomas. In fact, he hopes to cruise down Joe Thomas Boulevard one day and gaze upon a statue of his close friend outside FirstEnergy Stadium.
