Elle
Cardi B Changed Into an Incredible Chainmail Column Gown During the 2023 Grammys
Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline Cardi B and Offset’s Complete Relationship Timeline. Beyoncé wasn’t the only celebrity with a Grammys outfit change. Presenter Cardi B, after appearing in a mesmerizing blue cut-out Gaurav Gupta gown, switched into something even more dazzling for her appearance onstage. The rapper wore an archival Paco Rabanne chainmail column gown with a headpiece to give out the Grammy for Best Rap Album. She and her husband Offset were also photographed walking together while she wore the dress.
Jennifer Garner Debuts Fresh Hairstyle with Shorter Bangs — See Her New Look
Garner just gave her curtain bangs an update Bangs are just so hard to resist right now — just ask TikTok and Jennifer Garner. The actress has been playing around with mid-length curtain bangs, but her most recent Instagram Stories — and a photo with Holly Robinson Peete — make it look like she trimmed up her bangs even more. Now her strands skim her eyebrows for a wispy look. Garner, 50, shared an Instagram Story video on Thursday, making breakfast with her followers. It's her hair that steals...
Madonna Wears Tattered Denim-on-Denim Outfit, Doubles Down on Critics: 'Most Definitely Not Sorry'
Madonna is unapologetic about her latest style choice "Please don't say you're sorry," Madonna's heard it all before. After making headlines for her Grammys style — including a dominatrix-style corset, riding crop, phallic accessories and androgynous apparel — Madonna seems to be doubling down on her bold style choices. The 64-year-old pop icon recently took to her Instagram story to share a series of outfit pictures with a message to her fans and critics. The four-part picture series started with a full body shot of the singer looking into...
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
‘Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown Starts New Weight Loss Business After Drastic 100-Lb. Drop
Janelle Brown, Kody’s ex-wife and one of the casts of the reality TV series, Sister Wives has started her personal weight loss business after achieving her weight reduction goals using Plexus products. “Janelle has lost a ton of weight. She does not look the same,” an insider disclosed to The U.S. Sun. “She’s half the size she was. Her numbers have completely changed. She’s got to be at least 100 pounds down.”
Christina Hall Remembers Client with ALS Who Never Got to See Her Home Complete: 'Her Memory Will Live On'
Christina and her husband Josh both recalled the “emotional” renovation and paid tribute to their friend on Instagram Thursday Christina and Josh Hall are honoring a client and friend who never got to see her home renovation complete. In Thursday night's emotional episode of Christina in the Country, the couple take on a remodel for Christina's best friend and publicist Cassie Schienle's sister-in-law, Jessica Waldron, who suffered from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a deadly neurological disease. The projects at the Waldron home were intended to make the...
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue Released From Prison, Changing Name To “Bigg Money Blue”
Pretty Ricky’s Baby Blue has been released from prison and is looking for a fresh start in more ways than one, as the 38-year-old plans to change his name to “Bigg Money Blue.” Blue, real name Diamond Smith, was met by his group members Spectacular and Pleasure P upon his Tuesday (Feb. 7) release. They enthusiastically documented the moment via live stream. More from VIBE.comRay J, Sammie, Bobby V, And Pleasure P Tease Becoming A Supergroup Named RSVPPretty Ricky Member Baby Blue To Serve 20 Months In Federal Prison For PPP Loan FraudBaby Blue Of Pretty Ricky Sentenced To 20...
seventeen.com
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
See Disney's New Collection of Princess Bridal Gowns Inspired by Tiana, Cinderella and Snow White!
The collection, a collaboration with Allure Bridals, is now in its fourth year, and for the first time includes bridesmaids dresses Brides-to-be, meet the wedding gowns of your princess dreams! Disney's new 2023 Fairy Tale Wedding Gown dress collection in collaboration with Allure Bridals includes a tribute to Cinderella, Snow White and Tiana, as well as gowns inspired by Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas and Rapunzel. For the first time, the dreamy collection of 21 gowns also includes bridesmaid dresses, all of which are revealed Feb. 10 in a...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
A woman said having a child made her realize she loved her dog as much as her baby, sparking a debate on TikTok
"Why do people feel attacked by someone loving their dog the maximum amount?" a top comment read. "We shouldn't be putting a limit on love."
Kyle Richards Reveals She's Gone Almost 7 Months Not Drinking amid Dramatic Body Transformation
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been questioned about whether her health journey has been supplemented with weight-loss drugs like Ozempic Kyle Richards is sharing more details about her recent diet changes. After posting her morning workout routine on Instagram Tuesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star answered several questions sent to her via DM from fans. One curious follower asked about how her break from alcohol — part of her strict health regimen — has been going so far. "Truth is I don't miss it...
Anderson Cooper Shares Adorable Video of 'Sweet and Strong' Son Sebastian on First Birthday
Anderson Cooper is dad to sons Wyatt, 2, and Sebastian, 12 months Anderson Cooper is celebrating his baby boy on his first birthday! The CNN journalist, 55, shared an adorable video of his son Sebastian Luke on Instagram Thursday, honoring his little one as he celebrated his first birthday. In the cute clip, Sebastian intently listens to a music box that plays "It's a Small World," which Cooper noted is an "old music box that belonged to my mom." "Sebastian just celebrated his 1st birthday!" Cooper wrote alongside the clip....
Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Says She 'Hasn't Heard' of Ozempic: 'I Would Stick with Hydroxycut'
Scheana Shay, who’s been a spokesperson for controversial weight loss aid Hydroxycut, told PEOPLE she hasn’t heard of the recent trend of using type 2 diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss Scheana Shay is joining the conversation surrounding Ozempic and weight loss. While speaking to PEOPLE at the Vanderpump Rules' season 10 premiere event Tuesday, the 37-year-old admitted that she hasn't heard of Ozempic and how the drug has been misused for weight loss in Hollywood circles. Ozempic is an FDA-approved prescription medication — taken by injection in the...
Rihanna Is 'So Focused' on Super Bowl Halftime Show That She 'Forgot' Her Birthday and Valentine's Day
The superstar also teased "weird" new music and spoke about representing Barbados at her upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show during a press conference Rihanna is opening up about how becoming a mother has given her the courage to tackle this year's Super Bowl Halftime Show on Feb. 12, which marks her first live performance since the 2018 Grammy Awards. During a press conference held on Thursday by Apple Music, the official sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, the Barbados-born superstar spoke about preparing...
Madonna responds to 'ageism' after comments on her appearance at the Grammys
Madonna called out ageism in response to photos where some commented that the she was “unrecognizable” at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Emma Roberts Calls Out Mom for Sharing Photo of Son Rhodes' Face 'Without Asking'
Emma Roberts tries to keep her son Rhodes out of the spotlight but mom Kelly Cunningham revealed a photo of the 2-year-old's face on Instagram this week Emma Roberts is calling out her mom for revealing a photo of her son Rhodes' face without permission. On Thursday, the Scream Queens star, 32, reposted a photo on her Instagram Story that mom Kelly Cunningham shared on Instagram last week of the 2-year-old, noting that her mom posted the snap "without asking." "When your mom posts your sons face without asking but you love them...
