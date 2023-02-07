Read full article on original website
5 Unique Interior Design Trends Emily Henderson Predicts We'll See In 2023
With the new year comes new design trends, and this year, interior designer Emily Henderson is predicting we will see a lot more unique design choices.
Christina Hall's Simple Flooring Trick To Help Make A Small Room Pop
The type of flooring you choose significantly contributes to the aesthetic of a space. Here is Christina Hall's flooring trick to help make a small room pop.
Christina Hall's Easy Hack For A Chevron Floor Without The High Cost And Difficult Installation
Installing fun floor patterns is an easy way of creating interest in your home. Check out this hack for a chevron floor without the difficult installation.
How To Keep Your Lawn Green And Lush, According To HGTV's Matt Blashaw
If you're tired of despairing over a dull, crunchy lawn, it's time to heed some advice. Here's how to keep your lawn green and lush, according to Matt Blashaw.
Design Tips Guaranteed To Make You And Your Pet Happier And More Comfortable
Pets enrich our lives, so giving them an environment they can thrive in is imperative. An expert tells you just how you can accomplish this in your home.
Why 2023 Is The Year Of Colorful Home Decor
As we move away from sterile, all-white kitchens and baths and greige painted living rooms, we get to embrace and indulge in bright colors once again.
Get Inspired With Tips From Jay-Z And Beyonce's Interior Designer
Brigette Romanek has three excellent tips she follows when working with clients, which could help you design your space in a new and imaginative way.
Bad Home Advice Dished Out On Flip Or Flop
Christina and Tarek made flipping houses look easy, but not all of their advice translates to people just beginning in the industry. Here's their worst advice.
How To Steal HGTV Alum Sabrina Soto's Home Style
HGTV's Sabrina Soto is known for her budget-friendly yet innovative designs that never fail to bring a pop of color. Here's how to steal her style.
What Meanings Are Associated With Different Colored Roses?
A rose may be a rose but the color you choose to give to a friend or family member can hold quite a bit of significance and specific meaning.
