ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

TBI investigating after ‘unresponsive’ woman in KPD custody dies at hospital

By Octavia Johnson, Melanie Vásquez Russell
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OHQqD_0kfIc5i400

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — A 61-year-old woman who had become “unresponsive” while in Knoxville Police custody Sunday morning has died, according to KPD.

In an update shared Tuesday morning, KPD said the woman, whom has not been identified, passed away at an area hospital Monday evening.

Rural Metro: 2 injured in Maynardville Pike crash

“At the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen and per standard department operating procedure, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will investigate the in-custody death,” KPD said Tuesday.

Knoxville police officers and a transportation driver were placed on administrative leave after a woman became unresponsive while being taken to jail on Sunday, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland.

Erland said the officers responded to Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center around 7:40 a.m. after a 61-year-old woman, who had been discharged, refused to leave an emergency room.

2 identified in fatal Alcoa Highway crash

Officers put the woman in the cruiser to take her to Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility to be booked on trespassing charges. According to Erland, she was not handcuffed and no force was used.

It was not clear how long the woman was in the police car when the officers noticed she became unresponsive. When she was taken to the hospital Sunday, she had been listed in critical condition.

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

Erland said Knoxville Police Department notified District Attorney General Charme Allen’s office, along with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Internal Affairs Unit with Knoxville Police Department will conduct an internal administrative review to determine if any policies or procedures were violated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Man shoots at deputies, kills woman in standoff, Roane Co. sheriff says

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - On early Friday morning, Roane County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 262 De Armond Road to reports of a woman shot. When deputies arrived, they found Deeta Shavesha Weaver, 24, suffering from a gunshot wound and lying in the yard to the side of the mobile home. RCSO officials said another woman was with the victim but wasn’t injured.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

TBI: Monroe Co. man charged with statutory rape

Knox Pride announces plans to cancel Pride Festival if drag bill becomes law. Knox Pride announces that the 2023 Knox Pride Festival in October will be cancelled if Senate Bill 3 becomes law. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Rural Metro Fire responded to a brush fire that spread to “several...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Family of woman who died in KPD custody ‘shocked’ to learn of her death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News is learning more about the woman who died in Knoxville police custody from a family member. On Sunday, KPD officers responded to a call at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center because Lisa, who was recently discharged from the hospital, refused to leave. The officers arrested her for trespassing. While in the back of the car, the 60-year-old woman became unresponsive and died Monday evening at Fort Sanders.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Man charged in burning second Madisonville building

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man is being held with no bond after officers say he set fire to an old Walmart building in Madisonville on Thursday. Christopher James Fordham is facing charges of arson and vandalism. Bravo Patrol Shift Officers, along with Madisonville Fire and Rescue, responded to...
MADISONVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

3 students arrested after 2 Knox Co. school threats

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced that three students were arrested for two separate school threats. Sheriff Tom Spangler said two eight-grade students were arrested and charged with threats of mass violence after making threats against Halls Middle School Tuesday night. Then in...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Anderson Co. Water crews working to fix leak

ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Anderson County Water Authority crews are working on the water outage around the frost bottom area, according to their Facebook post. The first leak happened Wednesday but the company is not sure what caused it. According to Jeremiah Sweet, a compliance officer with Anderson County Water Authority, about 100 people at high elevations are affected.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police investigating deadly East Knoxville stabbing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after an overnight stabbing at an East Knoxville apartment complex Monday, Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. Officers arrived at The Vista Apartments just after midnight, Erland said. When they got there, they reportedly found a man...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: One dead after stabbing at apartment complex

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fatal stabbing happened at an apartment complex in the early morning hours of Monday, Feb. 6, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to The Vista Apartments at 938 Hall of Fame Drive around 12:05 a.m. and found a man on a staircase with multiple stab wounds, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box to open in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville Fire Department station will be the home of Tennessee’s first Safe Haven Baby Box in order to save the lives of newborns and give parents an option to surrender their baby with anonymity. A ceremony is set for next week. Tennessee has...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WREG

WREG

60K+
Followers
14K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy