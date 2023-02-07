ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warm Springs, OR

New baby Clydesdales born at Anheuser-Busch ranch

By Kayla Shepperd, Stephanie Rothman
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iEGjV_0kfIc4pL00

BOONVILLE, Mo. ( KTVI ) — Anheuser-Busch has welcomed four baby Clydesdales, and the colts will play a special part in a new Budweiser football tradition this Sunday.

“When you think about some of the best Super Bowl commercials of all time, it goes back to the Clydesdales,” said Amy Trout, manager of Warm Springs Ranch.

Coast Guard calls off search for missing man from sunken crabbing boat

In the last few weeks, four new additions to the Anheuser-Busch team were born at the ranch: Baby boy Clydesdales, Razor, Stinger, Baron, and Sergeant. Each one was named with the first letter of their mom’s name.

“All boys, all perfect color, the future looks bright for the Budweiser Clydesdales,” Trout said.

The 150-pound colts were born at the end of January, making them the first of the new year.

Within hours of being born, the baby Clydesdales can already stand up and start walking, which is great for the boys in this latest batch because they’re the ones that are going to be trained and hopefully make it to the big leagues.

“In five years, these guys are going to be joining the ranks and literally are going to become a part of history, and they’ll take their place on the hitch,” Trout said.

VIDEO: Man evades police after bursting through dealership door in stolen Jeep

The baby Clydesdales will be the starting lineup for the first-ever “Football and Foals” watch party at the ranch.

“You’re going to have an amazing atmosphere (at the party), and you’re going to be the first ones to get a sneak peek of the foals this year,” Trout said.

A $100 ticket will get you one-on-one photo time in between the game, plus two appetizers, dinner, and two 16-ounce Budweiser beers. Tickets are available online at warmspringsranch.com .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bendsource.com

Handel's Ice Cream Chain Opens Store in Bend

I — ce cream chain Handel's Homemade Ice Cream is opening a store in Bend. The grand opening for the Bend store, located at 61165 S. Highway 97, just north of the Murphy roundabout, is scheduled for this weekend, happening from Friday, Feb. 10 through Saturday, Feb. 11. The grand opening will include raffles for free ice cream, face painting, special character appearances and more. Among the raffle prizes: free ice cream for a year for the first 100 guests to arrive on Feb. 11.
BEND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

City of The Dalles takes on hospitality role for cruise ships

The City of The Dalles will take over the shoreside hospitality role for cruise ships docking in the city beginning in March. The contract involves scheduling hospitality programs with cruise lines visiting the city. City Manager Matthew Klebes said Thursday the city would be taking over the hospitality role beginning...
kptv.com

Wilsonville woman scammed while trying to buy puppy on Facebook

WILSONVILLE Ore. (KPTV) - A Wilsonville woman is sharing her story and a warning after she says she was scammed online by someone posing as a dog breeder. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are looking into Amber Allen’s case after she says she lost a few hundred dollars to someone this weekend she says was posing as a dog breeder selling Siberian huskies on Facebook.
WILSONVILLE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pursuit of a stolen vehicle ends in crash on I-84

Oregon State Police has released more information about the pursuit and crash eastbound on Interstate 84 Wednesday afternoon:. The state police received multiple reports of a white service truck driving erratically at high rates of speed beginning near milepost 193. Those reports included statements that the vehicle was driving over 100 miles per hour, cutting through traffic, passing cars on the shoulder, and nearly crashing numerous times.
PENDLETON, OR
KTVZ

Redmond bootmaker passes

DW Frommer of Redmond was well-known for his carefully crafted, handmade cowboy boots. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
REDMOND, OR
bendsource.com

Coming... To A Pipeline Near You?

TC Energy, a company that transports 25% of North American natural gas, is seeking to pump 150 million additional cubic feet per day through a pipeline that zig zags through Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California. The pipeline, called the Gas Transmission Northwest, is a 61-year-old, 1,377-mile system that currently delivers as much as 2.7 billion cubic feet of Canadian methane per day. In terms of emissions, the expansion is expected to add 3.24 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions per year, which is like adding 750,000 cars to the roadways.
BEND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Redmond police thank public for helping ID 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects; investigation continues

Redmond police this week thanked community members who saw the photos they released to the public and helped them identify a couple sought in a string of recent store and “porch pirate” thefts. The post Redmond police thank public for helping ID 2 store, ‘porch pirate’ theft suspects; investigation continues appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

A Prineville woman's SUV left Highway 126 east of Powell Butte and struck a power pole and two fences Monday evening, Oregon State Police said. The crash and downed lines closed the highway for about six hours, prompting ODOT to establish a detour around the scene. The post Prineville woman taken to hospital after crash downs power lines, closes Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte appeared first on KTVZ.
POWELL BUTTE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

4 arrested after Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit locates an active clandestine lab during search warrant

Deschutes County- (Released by: Sergeant Kent Vander Kamp) On February 8th, 2023, at approximately 8:00 AM, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit, in collaboration with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team, executed a search warrant on the 1400 block of NE Tucson Way within the city of Bend. This home is a duplex with shared walls in a residential area.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Madras PD at 50% staff last 6 months during meticulous candidate search

It’s still on plenty of signs in business windows across Central Oregon, but when it’s a police department, that impact is more significant. Madras Police Department has been operating at half staff for more than six months. Their normal staff of 12 has been reduced to six officers and no police chief.
MADRAS, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy