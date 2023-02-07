Two Columbia County middle school students charged with making terroristic threats

Letters were sent to Evans Middle School and Grovetown Middle School parents Monday after two students were accused of making terroristic threats at school.

In a letter to Evans Middle parents, officials said a student made inappropriate, threateningcomments to another student.

"Upon further investigation, the threat was unsubstantiated," according to the letter. "However, the student has been charged with terroristic threats and will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct."

In a letter to Grovetown Middle parents Monday, officials said another student made inappropriate, threatening comments toward a teacher and the school.

The school said the threat was unsubstantiated, but the student has been charged with terroristic threats and will also be held accountable according to the Code of Conduct.

The schools asked parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threateningcomments, even in a joking manner, according to the letters.