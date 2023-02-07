ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: What to know about this year’s Super Bowl stadium

By Juan Cisneros, Austin Kellerman
 5 days ago

GLENDALE, Ariz. (NEXSTAR) — This year’s big game returns to Arizona and State Farm Stadium in Glendale for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, Feb. 12.

This will be the fourth time the Super Bowl will be held in the state, the last time being Super Bowl XLIX when the New England Patriots defeated the Seattle Seahawks and the stadium was known as the University of Phoenix Stadium.

Arizona, South Florida, New Orleans, Los Angeles and Tampa are the only sites to have hosted the Super Bowl more than four times.

State Farm Stadium can host more than 63,000 people for football games. It will certainly exceed that number for Super Bowl LVI.

The stadium also has the first fully retractable grass field in North America. The field is on a massive track and takes some 70 minutes to roll in and out.

Last year’s Super Bowl was held at the new SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

