WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The video, his family said, was difficult to watch. The internal surveillance recording obtained by CBS 42, which lasts just over a minute, shows what the family says appears to be their loved one, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, being carried into the loading area of the Walker County Jail. Mitchell is limp, his head and feet dangling as uniformed personnel — “Sheriff” emblazoned on one of their vests — lay his body just outside a marked police SUV. In total, four uniformed officials then work to put him into the police vehicle.

WALKER COUNTY, AL ・ 10 HOURS AGO