Helena, AL

Police said an Alabama man was ‘alert and conscious’ when he left their jail. Video shows otherwise.

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The video, his family said, was difficult to watch. The internal surveillance recording obtained by CBS 42, which lasts just over a minute, shows what the family says appears to be their loved one, Anthony “Tony” Mitchell, being carried into the loading area of the Walker County Jail. Mitchell is limp, his head and feet dangling as uniformed personnel — “Sheriff” emblazoned on one of their vests — lay his body just outside a marked police SUV. In total, four uniformed officials then work to put him into the police vehicle.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
200 students stage walkout at Hillcrest High School in protest over Black History Month program

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over 200 students at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County participated in a walkout protest Wednesday following controversy involving a Black History Month program. Students claim that school administration told them their student-run Black History Month program could not reference anything that happened before...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

