Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Sushi has Been Named the Best in MarylandTravel MavenMaryland State
8 Baltimore Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyBaltimore, MD
Two people arrested in U.S. for preparing sabotage against electrical installationsUSA DiarioBaltimore, MD
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
foxbaltimore.com
2-alarm fire spreads to multiple rowhomes in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in the Mondawmin neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Authorities say the fire has now spread to multiple homes in the area. This story is still developing, stay with FOX45 NEWS for...
WBAL Radio
3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
Six Baltimore County schools, senior center closed as manhunt continues
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools will be closed as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. An hours-long barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits," according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday five schools will close as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. An hourslong barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits" according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
foxbaltimore.com
Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
WBAL Radio
Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area
Due to police activity in the area, the Baltimore County Police Department has recommended that Baltimore County Public Schools (BCPS) close the following schools today, Thursday, February 9, 2023:. Cockeysville Middle School. Dulaney High School. Mays Chapel Elementary School. Padonia International Elementary School. Pot Spring Elementary School. Warren Elementary School.
Wbaltv.com
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire
Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
foxbaltimore.com
How an armed suspect could have slipped past police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two counties were essentially under siege for more than 36 hours. It all started from what was described as a person in distress call to Baltimore County Police. Newly obtained charging documents state Baltimore County Police were called to the home by David Linthicum's father claiming...
foxbaltimore.com
Firefighters rescue dog tangled in pool cover in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Friday, firefighters rescued a dog that was entangled in a pool cover in Anne Arundel County. Fire officials tweeted that a crew from their Waugh Chapel Fire Station was dispatched to a dog that had fallen into a pool and became entangled in the pool cover.
foxbaltimore.com
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County police are telling residents in the area of Powers Avenue in Cockeysville to shelter in place as officers continue manhunt for man who allegedly shot at officers.The search for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum has reached more than 24 hours.Police said Linthicum is considered to be "armed and dangerous."Police responded to the home around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for a "crisis" situation.Baltimore County police spokesperson Joy Stewart said the officers went into the home, and were escorted by a family member downstairs when an officer was shot multiple times.Stewart said she believes there was a time where Linthicum...
foxbaltimore.com
Residents in Cockysville "relieved, after Linthicum's arrest"
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search for David Linthicum clocked in at about 39 hours, fueling uneasy moments for police and neighbors of the suspect. On the block where the chaos began there's tranquility now - the calm after a violent storm. "I'm so relieved, it was really scary and...
Manhunt for David Linthicum comes to an end after two officers wounded
After two days on the loose, the manhunt for David Linthicum has come to an end. Linthicum had been on the run after allegedly shooting two Baltimore County Police officers.
Firefighters respond to 3-story row home fire, squatter jumped from building
Firefighters responded to a three-story row home fire Thursday night in the 1700 block of E. North Avenue.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Man barricaded himself into a south Baltimore residence, suspect is in custody
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man barricaded themselves into a residence in South Baltimore on Friday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said members of the Warrant Apprehension Task Force went to serve an arrest warrant around 12:30 p.m. in the 700 block of E. Patapsco Avenue. When officers...
foxbaltimore.com
38-year-old man taken to hospital after southwest Baltimore stabbing Friday afternoon
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 38-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed in southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. At about 1:20 p.m., officers were notified of a cutting in the 3100 block of West North Avenue, said police. Police say, officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Officers searching 'everywhere' for Cockeysville suspect David Emory Linthicum, say police
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police are getting help from other agencies as SWAT teams swarm the Cockeysville area looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. "We're looking everywhere," said Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart at a news conference this afternoon. Stewart said Baltimore County Police are...
foxbaltimore.com
Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public School Officials announced the closure of several schools in the area as police search for an armed man. Wednesday, February 8, officers were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a "person in crisis" situation. A firearm was discharged while...
Comments / 0