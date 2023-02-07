ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

2-alarm fire spreads to multiple rowhomes in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Fire Department is on the scene of a 2 alarm fire in the Mondawmin neighborhood of northwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon. Authorities say the fire has now spread to multiple homes in the area. This story is still developing, stay with FOX45 NEWS for...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

3 Harford County schools closed Friday due to police activity in the area

Due to police activity in the Fallston area, and a police-imposed shelter in place, Youth's Benefit Elementary, Fallston Middle, and Fallston High schools are CLOSED today, Friday, February 10, 2023. This means that students will not be able to utilize the Fallston high bus depot for magnet programs. Students who...
foxbaltimore.com

Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools, senior center closed as manhunt continues

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials announced Thursday six schools will be closed as the search continues for a man who allegedly shot an officer Wednesday in Cockeysville. The following schools will be closed: Cockeysville Middle School Dulaney High School Mays Chapel Elementary School Padonia International Elementary School Warren Elementary schoolPot Spring Elementary SchoolThe closure includes before- and after-school programs. Police are looking for 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum. Officers responded around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Powers Avenue for a person in distress, where Linthicum allegedly shot the officer, police said. WJZ learned Linthicum shot the officer multiple times, and that the officer was inside the house at the time of the shooting. An hours-long barricade situation ensued. Streets in the surrounding neighborhood were shut down for hours, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Linthicum is described as a white man with auburn hair and facial hair. He was last seen "wearing a black hoodie and black pants" and is believed to be armed, Stewart said.Anyone who sees Linthicum or knows his whereabouts is asked not to approach him, but to call 911. The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was released from the hospital that evening "in good spirits," according to Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Six Baltimore County schools closed as manhunt continues for shooting suspect 'in crisis'

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in Owings Mills on Friday, say police

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — A man was shot in Owings Mills on Friday, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Twin Willow Court. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they found a male...
OWINGS MILLS, MD
WBAL Radio

Several Baltimore County schools closed Thursday due to police activity in the area

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
TANEYTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Pair Found Dead In Lanham Fire

Two adults were found dead in a Prince George's County house fire overnight, officials said early Friday, Feb. 10. The blaze brought firefighters to a home on the 5500 block of Ruxton Drive in Lanham around 1:50 a.m., county fire officials said. There, flames shot out of a two-story split...
LANHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

How an armed suspect could have slipped past police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two counties were essentially under siege for more than 36 hours. It all started from what was described as a person in distress call to Baltimore County Police. Newly obtained charging documents state Baltimore County Police were called to the home by David Linthicum's father claiming...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police order residents to shelter-in-place as officers continue pursuit of armed man in Cockeysville

COCKEYSVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Residents in Cockysville "relieved, after Linthicum's arrest"

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The search for David Linthicum clocked in at about 39 hours, fueling uneasy moments for police and neighbors of the suspect. On the block where the chaos began there's tranquility now - the calm after a violent storm. "I'm so relieved, it was really scary and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

