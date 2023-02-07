ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPD seeks missing man last seen in January

By Molly Curley
 3 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are looking for a 54-year-old man missing from Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Tony Rice was last seen on Jan. 26 in the 900 block of E. 31st St. He is known to frequent that location, along with the 100 block of E. Broad St. and the Yamacraw area.

SPD said he could be with a friend named Marnie.

Rice is described as 5-foot-8 and 260 pounds with a gray, lowcut hairstyle and gray goatee. SPD said he was last seen wearing a blue one-piece jumpsuit.

Anyone with information on Rice’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

