Jackie Tillet is Dare County’s February 2023 Employee of the Month
Jackie Tillett, who serves as the director of the Dare County Elections Department, has been named Dare County Employee of the Month for February 2023. The prestigious award was presented to Tillett by Dare County Manager/Attorney Bobby Outten during the Dare County Board of Commissioners meeting that was held at 9 a.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023.
Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines
Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
Miss Katie completes 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet
Dare County has announced that Miss Katie—the 156-foot-long shallow-draft hopper dredge that is tasked with tackling shoaling issues in various waterways throughout the region under the direction of the Oregon Inlet Task Force—completed a 10-day dredging project in Hatteras Inlet on Sunday, February 5, 2023. Miss Katie began...
Edgar A. White of Elizabeth City, February 9
Edgar “Eddie” Adrian White, age 68, of Elizabeth City, NC peacefully transitioned to his heavenly home on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his home. Born in Liverpool, England on July 4, 1954 to Albert Edgar White and the late Edna Mae Gee White, he was the husband of Lyree Jennings White. Eddie worked as a merchandiser for retail sales and was a member of Fountain of Life Church.
Elizabeth City Middle students, teachers combat conflict, create connections
Over the last few years, Elizabeth City Middle School has undergone some major changes. At one point it was considered a low-performing school.
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
NCDOT announces US 158 closures in Nags Head for pipe replacement from Feb. 13-Feb.17
For those traveling on the bypass in Nags Head recently, it’s been hard not to notice the lane disruptions connected to the ongoing U.S. 158 resurfacing project. On Feb. 9, NCDOT announced that a section of that road will be closed, with traffic diverted to the beach road, from Feb. 13 at least the afternoon of Feb. 17, when all lanes are expected to reopen. Here is the information.
Dare Planning Board moves Wanchese project forward
Dozens at meeting voice opposition to cluster home plan. At a Feb. 7 Dare County Planning Board meeting that included roughly two hours of public comment, the board concluded that a special use permit for a cluster home project in Wanchese “was reasonable and appropriate for the proposed use” and moved the project forward to the county commissioners.
William Miles Askew, Jr. of Kitty Hawk, February 7
William “Bill” Miles Askew, Jr., 74, of Kitty Hawk died suddenly Tuesday, February 7, 2023. He was the son of the late William Miles Askew, Sr. and Eleanor Hetrick Askew. Bill was born and raised in Elizabeth City, NC and served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Bill enjoyed fishing, was a terrific cook, and an avid reader. His almost insatiable desire to read and a mind that seemed endless in its storage made him a fountain of trivia knowledge. He surprised many with what he knew about the world and things in it. He loved to travel throughout the US and was huge fan of NASCAR. He was a founding member of the giving duo at Art’s Place in Kitty Hawk which provided many Christmas gifts to local children through the Joy Fund. However, his greatest joy was his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren whom he loved and adored.
Shayne Perry murder case moved to April 3
Defendant charged in 2022 killing of Jeffrey Bowlin. The case against Shayne Michael Perry, the Kitty Hawk man charged with the murder of 60-year-old Jeffrey Bowlin on Aug. 14, 2022, had a brief moment in Dare County Superior Court on Feb. 6. In that session, Judge Jerry Tillett scheduled the...
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
13newsnow.com
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting near Elizabeth City courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A second man has been sentenced for a shooting that happened near a federal courthouse in Elizabeth City. According to the Department of Justice, Tavori Ditron Lindsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at another man with a handgun and AR-15 rifle in the early morning hours of September 5, 2021.
Top Manteo swimmers at States
Top Manteo High School swimming finishers in the 1A/2A State Championships held on Feb. 8 and 9. From left to right: Ben Hanusik, 18th in the 500 freestyle; Gwyn Benkusky – 6th in 100 freestyle and 9th in 200 freestyle; Meredith Gaskill – 16th in 100 fly; and Coach Emily Newton.
WAVY News 10
Juveniles arrested, charged with breaking and entering in Southern Shores
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WAVY) – Three juveniles have been arrested and charged with breaking into a home and cars, according to Southern Shores Police Department. The juveniles were charged with breaking and entering and larceny of money and other personal items from multiple cars. They have charges pending on...
