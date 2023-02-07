ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Find Chicago and national safety webinars being held on ‘Safer Internet day’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytbLT_0kfIZyC100

CHICAGO – Safer Internet Day is Tuesday across the country, and the Illinois Attorney General’s office is offering a few opportunities to take advantage of it.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a pair of free webinars that will be focusing on protecting children from financial “sextortion,” which is a crime directed at kids in which money is demanded from the victim.

“Self-Generated Content and Sextortion Awareness and Prevention,” is a national webinar on this subject that will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. central time. A link for registering for this event can be found by clicking here.

‘We are in peril’: How skyrocketing property taxes are threatening the future of one Chicago neighborhood

Later on Tuesday, the Illinois Attorney General’s office will hold its own webinar on “sextortion” at 6:30 p.m. central time. This is part of their bi-monthly internet safety webinar series and those interested in participating can register by clicking here.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office sessions typically take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity to talk to children about ways to protect themselves online and what to do if they end up in an unsafe situation. Today, and every day, I encourage parents, educators and caregivers to help children and teens be more aware of their online activity and develop responsible online habits,” said Raoul in a news release. “Sextortion threats can cause shame, fear and confusion, and can even lead to suicidal behaviors. I am committed to protecting children from online predators and am proud of the Illinois’ Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s work to protect children and provide online safety education.”

You can learn more about these webinars along with safety tips for children when it comes to the internet by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Program teaches Chicago students financial literacy with real money

CHICAGO — Students on Chicago‘s Southwest Side are playing the stock market with real money thanks to a financial literacy project. The new partnership between Chicago Public Schools and Cabrera Capital Markets aims to strengthen the financial literacy and planning skills of students and families at Richard Henry Lee Elementary School. Families will get financial […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

Extra SNAP benefits set to expire for millions, including Illinois residents

(NEXSTAR) – Residents of 32 states, Illinois included, who rely on federal assistance to buy food are about to see their benefits shrink at the end of the month. An emergency increase to SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly called the Food Stamp Program) was approved at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. For most recipients, that increase amounted to an extra $95 monthly over the past three years.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Chicago snow still lacking

Thursday rain ends February precipitation deficit; Weekend warmup, then two systems for next week — the second a potential snow producer. Historic southeast snowfall of February 1973 LOWEST SEASONAL SNOWFALL THROUGH FEBRUARY 9th Since 1973, the 2022-2023 snow season is the 5th least snowy start to a season IS A SIGNIFICANT SNOW IN STORE FOR […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Indiana bill would fund handgun training for teachers

INDIANAPOLIS – Republican Indiana lawmakers want the state to pay for handgun training for teachers. Indiana law allows school districts to determine their own gun carry policy. That wouldn’t change under House Bill 1177, but the legislation would create statewide training standards for teachers with guns in the classroom. “Gun-free zones do not mean it’s […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Classified document discovered during search at Pence’s home, spokesman says

CARMEL, Ind. — Federal authorities found an additional document with classified markings at the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence during a Friday search. That’s according to a spokesperson for Pence. Investigators spent about five hours at the former vice president’s Indiana home to look for any potential classified documents at the location. […]
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Northwest Indiana man killed in Michigan snowmobile crash

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – A Northwest Indiana man has died as the result of a snowmobile crash in Luce County, Michigan on Wednesday. According to Michigan State Police (MSP), troopers responded to an area near the intersection of Devil’s Hallow Lake Trail and County Road 371 around 9 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say Robert Huffmaster […]
LUCE COUNTY, MI
WGN TV

What’s next as Walmart closes in 3 Chicago suburbs?

PLAINFIELD, Ill. — The village mayors in Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood said they are looking for commercial redevelopment opportunities as Walmart plans to close stores by mid-March. Walmart announced earlier this week it would close its Plainfield, Homewood and Lincolnwood locations due to several factors. The Lincolnwood location, a...
PLAINFIELD, IL
WGN News

Senator Fetterman discharged from hospital, no signs of stroke or seizure

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania U.S. Senator John Fetterman has been released from the George Washington University Hospital after being admitted on Wednesday after feeling lightheaded. According to Fetterman’s Communications Director, Joe Calvello, Fetterman was discharged on Friday evening after multiple tests ruled out both a stroke and seizure. “John is looking forward to spending some time […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGN News

Chicago mayoral candidates meet for Thursday evening forum

CHICAGO — The nine candidates in the race for Chicago’s mayor met Thursday evening for a forum. The candidates have been busy all week with forums and trying to get their message out to voters. Thursday night’s forum was no different. With just two and a half weeks until Election Day, the candidates talked about […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Crime takes center stage at latest Chicago mayoral forum

CHICAGO — With three weeks to go for mayoral candidates to separate themselves from the pack, crime once again took center stage at WTTW’s Chicago Mayoral Forum Tuesday. WGN’s Jenna Barnes breaks down the action and how eight out of the nine candidates running for mayor positioned themselves on several key topics.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy