Find Chicago and national safety webinars being held on ‘Safer Internet day’

CHICAGO – Safer Internet Day is Tuesday across the country, and the Illinois Attorney General’s office is offering a few opportunities to take advantage of it.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced a pair of free webinars that will be focusing on protecting children from financial “sextortion,” which is a crime directed at kids in which money is demanded from the victim.

“Self-Generated Content and Sextortion Awareness and Prevention,” is a national webinar on this subject that will be held Tuesday at 2 p.m. central time. A link for registering for this event can be found by clicking here.

Later on Tuesday, the Illinois Attorney General’s office will hold its own webinar on “sextortion” at 6:30 p.m. central time. This is part of their bi-monthly internet safety webinar series and those interested in participating can register by clicking here.

The Illinois Attorney General’s office sessions typically take place on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity to talk to children about ways to protect themselves online and what to do if they end up in an unsafe situation. Today, and every day, I encourage parents, educators and caregivers to help children and teens be more aware of their online activity and develop responsible online habits,” said Raoul in a news release. “Sextortion threats can cause shame, fear and confusion, and can even lead to suicidal behaviors. I am committed to protecting children from online predators and am proud of the Illinois’ Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force’s work to protect children and provide online safety education.”

You can learn more about these webinars along with safety tips for children when it comes to the internet by clicking here.

