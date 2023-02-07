Read full article on original website
Chicago Southland Chamber Of Commerce To Name Bonita Parker 2023 ChairpersonSouth Suburban NewsFlossmoor, IL
Homewood officials reveal email from Walmart explaining store closingJM McBrideHomewood, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Reducing Crime At Gas Stations And Grocery Stores Subject Of Legislation Introduced By State Rep. Thaddeus JonesSouth Suburban NewsChicago, IL
Man allegedly armed with knives wounded in Aurora police shooting now facing charges: records
Aurora police said the man charged at officers. Family said he has a history of mental health issues.
wjol.com
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
Kendall County warning residents of motorist impersonating police officer
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Kendall County are warning residents of a motorist who impersonated a police officer. A person was driving westbound on Walker Road, between Grove and Penman, when the another vehicle activated red and blue lights. The driver pulled over and the suspected police impersonator remained behind the motorist for 15 […]
x1071.com
Illlinois Man In Court Charged With Decade-Old Assaults
A 48-year-old Illinois man appeared in court in Sauk County Tuesday and was charged with assaulting and stalking a former girlfriend more than a decade ago. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against Wendell Gist are connected to crimes between March 2011 and May 2012, with an additional stalking charge causing harm spanning nearly eight years. A criminal complaint says the victim came forward to authorities in 2020, stating that Gist nearly drowned her in the bathtub of a West Baraboo motel, strangled her with a towel and sexually assaulted her. Court records state Gist also severely burned the woman with a hair straightener. Gist, who was arrested on a warrant on Monday, had his bond set at $50,000.
2 teens plead guilty to setting fire at Pheasant Run Resort
A 17-year-old boy from Carol Stream and a 15-year-old boy from Wheaton pleaded guilty this week to felony arson charges after starting a fire at the Pheasant Run Resort in May 2022.
WGNtv.com
Fire in Lemont Takes Life Of Woman
The office of Will County Coroner Laurie H. Summers is reporting the death of Wendy G. Carnahan, a 53 year old resident of Lemont, Illinois, who was pronounced deceased on Wednesday February 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM at Silver Cross Hospital Emergency Room in New Lenox. Ms. Carnahan was involved in a residential structure fire in the 1000 block of Blacksmith Lane Lemont, Illinois. Lemont Police Department is investigating the incident. An autopsy was performed today, Thursday February 9, 2023. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicology reports.
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
Illinois quick hits: Man gets $91 million settlement; SUV with stolen dog sought; IHSA app launches
Man gets $91 million settlement A Bensenville man will receive a record $91 million after he lost his legs when a car lurched forward and pinned him against the storefront of a 7-Eleven store. It is the largest pre-trial settlement in a personal injury case in state history. Attorneys highlighted thousands of storefront crashes at 7-Eleven stores around the country, and argued they could have been prevented if the company...
You Won’t Believe What IL Hotel Employee Found In Empty Room?
A hotel employee found something bad left behind in a vacant room in Illinois. I could only imagine what it would be like to work at a hotel. Different people coming and going each and every day. How about working in housekeeping? I bet they find crazy items left behind in the rooms all the time. I wonder what they do with them?
WGNtv.com
Autopsy: Missing doctoral student’s cause of death ruled accidental drowning
CHICAGO — A missing doctoral student’s cause of death has been revealed after his body was found in Lake Michigan late last year. Peter Salvino, 25, went missing after attending a party in the 2400 block of North Geneva Terrace. Friends and family launched an extensive search for...
WGNtv.com
Crews battle building fire in Lake View
CHICAGO — Emergency crews responded to a building fire in Chicago’s Lake View neighborhood. Chicago fire was called to the 1500 block of W. Roscoe for a two-alarm building fire that officials say was confined to the building. The main fire has since been extinguished. According to Chicago...
qrockonline.com
IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Looking To Hire
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations. IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. For more information click here.
Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
starvedrock.media
Vehicle Hits House In La Salle
A teenage driver was ticketed after a vehicle hit a house in La Salle. Police and paramedics were called Wednesday afternoon to 9th and Joliet Streets. According to the La Salle Police Department, 18-year-old Jenna Picco of Cedar Point was ticketed for failing to yield at a stop intersection. She...
New report says nurses at Illinois facility forced patients to dig through their own feces
Newly released reports from the Illinois Department of Human Services' watchdog office reveal shocking instances of cruelty, abuse and poor care of patients who have mental illnesses and developmental disabilities at a state-run facility in rural southern Illinois. The eight reports, obtained last month under the Illinois Freedom of Information...
Fourth order against gun ban enforcement issued as taxpayer costs defending law grow
(The Center Square) – When the myriad cases against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban will be resolved remains unclear, but what is certain is taxpayers are footing the bill. Illinois’ ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since Jan. 10. Since then, four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, including a new TRO being issued Friday, the second one for Effingham County. Attorney...
wmay.com
Additional restraining order issued over Illinois assault rifle ban
There’s been another temporary restraining order issued in the continuing legal battle over Illinois’s assault weapons ban. A Macon County judge has granted that order, which only affects the plaintiffs in a lawsuit brought by state Representative Dan Caulkins and others. It’s at least the third TRO that’s...
Chicago Police Department's future leadership uncertain as chief resigns, rumors swirl around supt.
Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan is leaving his position, and the fate of the mayoral election could determine the future of Superintendent David Brown.
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
