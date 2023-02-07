ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, AL

wbrc.com

Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
OXFORD, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
HOOVER, AL
Calhoun Journal

Piedmont Police Stats for January 2023

Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
PIEDMONT, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire

Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
OXFORD, AL
wvtm13.com

Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material

COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

CBS 42

Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
CENTER POINT, AL
wvtm13.com

Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business

LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

wbrc.com

Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
MOODY, AL
southerntorch.com

Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville

COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
COLLINSVILLE, AL

