Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
Man arrested in Dekalb County for “interference with custody”
The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) says an Oxford man was arrested Thursday for interference with custody charges.
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self inflicted gunshot wound according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call...
wbrc.com
Hoover man charged with distribution of obscene material of a child
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department’s Special Investigation Unit has arrested a man in connection to distributing of obscene material of a child. 27-year-old Owen Hardin Stallworth III was arrested Feb. 9 at his residence in Hoover. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation by the...
Piedmont Police Stats for January 2023
Piedmont, AL – The City of Piedmont Police Department lists their activity for the public to view. Within this report are some abbreviations that may not be known to everyone. F.T.A – Failure to Appear, someone did not go to a court date and a judge has issued a warrant for their arrest. F.T.P. – Failure to Pay, someone has been required to pay court fees, victim reimbursement, fines, or a number of other mandatory fees but has not complied and a judge has issued a warrant.
Oxford Fire Department Reports Fatality at House Fire
Oxford, AL – The City of Oxford and Oxford Fire Department have released that the Oxford Fire Department is working the scene of a house fire on Boozer Drive. At this time it is confirmed there is one fatality. Please avoid this area while first responders are on scene. More information will be released soon.
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian and driver killed in crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a deadly accident that killed two people in Ensley early Wednesday morning. A car struck a utility pole and a pedestrian in the 1900 block of Avenue I just before 4:30 a.m. The car flipped and landed upside down. The Jefferson County...
wbrc.com
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. (Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia are investigating a road rage incident where an aggressive driver ended up shooting themselves. According to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting Thursday morning on Buchanan Highway. Authorities said one of the 911 callers told...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
ABC 33/40 News
Suspect dies after shooting himself during police stop
A man shot and killed himself during a police stop Thursday night near Oxford, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Matthew Wade said deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children. Wade said as deputies approached the...
Arrest made in connection to Center Point homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in connection to the murder of Philip Edward Lankford in Center Point on Monday. According to the JCSO, officers arrested Jacobye Bryan Green, 21, for murder. He is being held in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office […]
wvtm13.com
Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
wbrc.com
Two people killed in a car crash in Ensley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are dead this morning following a car crash in Ensley. It happened at 19th St and Avenue I around 4:30 a.m. According to police, 25-year-old Lamarcus Mahdee Stanley was driving a Chrysler 300 at a high rate of speed when he struck a utility pole and a pedestrian.
wbrc.com
Local sheriff details how inmate was accidentally let out during mass state inmate release
CALHOUN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Another one of the nearly 400 newly released state inmates is already back in jail, but the Calhoun County Sheriff said this inmate should never have been released to begin with. Michael Brent Edwards was in state custody for first degree robbery, which is a...
wbrc.com
Tenants frustrated with management after Moody apartment fire
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of renters in Moody are scrambling to find a new home after an apartment fire Monday night. Some of them say they’re being forced to move all their belongings by this weekend because the building is being condemned. Whether their apartment had extensive fire...
62-year-old inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 62-year-old inmate serving a life sentence at William Donaldson Correctional Facility was found dead in the infirmary on Feb. 8. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Michael Wayne Perry was found unresponsive by medical staff around 4:25 pm. Perry was being treated for a natural disease at the time […]
southerntorch.com
Multiple Drug Arrests in Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, ALA.-- On Wednesday, February 8, at approximately 6:00 pm, Collinsville Police Department received a call from Jacks Restaurant, in reference to a male subject harassing a juvenile female. Officers spoke to the juvenile's family, and they told them that after a confrontation between a family member and the male...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County officials working on parking plans for new Uptown Amphitheatre
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - BJCC officials are now carving out a parking plan for the new Uptown Amphitheater, after this week’s Jefferson County commission vote, to spend five million county dollars to help build the project. The amphitheater is set to be at the old Carraway Hospital site. It’s...
