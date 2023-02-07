ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA’s economic impact grows to record $7.6 billion

By Mike Wooten University of Georgia
 3 days ago
UGA President Jere W. Morehead UGA News Service

ATHENS — The University of Georgia generated a record $7.6 billion for the state’s economy in 2022 through its teaching, research and public service, according to a new study.

Growth in the number of degrees conferred at the undergraduate and graduate levels, increases in externally funded research activity, and an expansion of public service and outreach activities all contributed to the $200 million increase in UGA’s economic impact on the state.

