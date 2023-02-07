Update: Missing Council Bluffs woman found deceased

Update from the Council Bluffs Police Department: Janet was located deceased in Omaha, Nebraska this morning. CBPD wishes to express their condolences to her family and friends.

(Council Bluffs) The Council Bluffs Police Department has been asking for the public’s help locating a 55-year-old woman missing since Wednesday, February 1.

Police say Janet Lee North was last scene in the woods near Harrah’s Casino. The white female is 5’4, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. North was last seen wearing blue jeans, black boots, and a brown coat.

Police say Janet has health issues requiring medical care and is considered an endangered Missing Person at this time.

Please get in touch with 911 or the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712‐890‐5400 if you have information regarding the whereabouts

of Janet.