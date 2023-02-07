ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkins County, TN

WJHL

TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

3 plead guilty to selling fentanyl that caused Wise County teens to OD

ABINGDON, Va. — Three California residents who used Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County teenagers who later overdosed on the drugs have pleaded guilty to federal charges this week. Alexander Ortiz, 25; Destiny Perez, 23; and Jorge Perez Jr., 24, each pleaded guilty to one count...
WISE COUNTY, VA
WJHL

2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
LEE COUNTY, VA
The Tomahawk

Court dismisses first-degree murder case against Butler man

A criminal case against David Lee Albright, 71, of Butler, was dismissed by First Judicial District Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice on Friday, February 3, 2023. Albright was initially arrested on Friday, August 14, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges connected with the disappearance of 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.
BUTLER, TN
wcyb.com

Missing Kingsport church van found, investigation remains ongoing

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A missing Kingsport church van has been found, but the search remains ongoing for a suspect, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a stolen church van. According to police, a van belonging to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, located...
KINGSPORT, TN
mountain-topmedia.com

Coeburn man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, of Coeburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distributing meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. According to an affidavit from an ATF agent...
COEBURN, VA
WJHL

Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified

Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.

Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
WISE COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County

An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
GREENEVILLE, TN

