An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.

HARLAN COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO