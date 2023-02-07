Read full article on original website
TBI features Johnson City fentanyl suspect as ‘Fugitive Friday’
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is helping get the word out about a man facing fentanyl charges from Washington County. On Friday, the TBI tweeted that its “Fugitive Friday” was Tonio Regalado. The TBI stated Regalado was wanted out of Washington County for charges related to the sale of […]
mountain-topmedia.com
3 plead guilty to selling fentanyl that caused Wise County teens to OD
ABINGDON, Va. — Three California residents who used Snapchat and Instagram to sell fentanyl to Wise County teenagers who later overdosed on the drugs have pleaded guilty to federal charges this week. Alexander Ortiz, 25; Destiny Perez, 23; and Jorge Perez Jr., 24, each pleaded guilty to one count...
2 arrested after Lee Co. fentanyl bust, sheriff reports
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – An undercover drug purchase in Lee County, Virginia led to the arrests of two suspects, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). According to a post from the LCSO, a “Buy/Bust Operation” conducted with the help of the Virginia State Police (VSP) took place on Jan. 27. The undercover […]
DOJ: Hawkins Co. woman sentenced to 6+ years for wire fraud, spent PPP money on plastic surgery
SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Surgoinsville woman was sentenced to 78 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to wire fraud. According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Leslie Bethea, 30, was indicted in June 2022 on multiple charges related to wire fraud and money laundering. She later agreed to plead […]
850wftl.com
Mother and grandmother arrested after baby brought to hospital with fractured skull
JOHNSON CITY, TN– A Tennesse mother has been charged with child abuse after her 8-month-old son was admitted to a children’s hospital with a fractured skull and a broken arm. Christina Niles was taken into custody on Monday after the Johnson City Police Department received a call from...
East TN woman sentenced for using PPP loan on Trump resort stay, plastic surgery
An East Tennessee woman has been sentenced to a stint in federal prison after she was convicted of fraudulently obtaining a loan and using it on a trip to Florida and plastic surgery.
The Tomahawk
Court dismisses first-degree murder case against Butler man
A criminal case against David Lee Albright, 71, of Butler, was dismissed by First Judicial District Court Judge Lisa Nidiffer Rice on Friday, February 3, 2023. Albright was initially arrested on Friday, August 14, 2020, and charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, and additional charges connected with the disappearance of 67-year-old Allen Boy McGee, 357 Norman Dugger Road in Butler.
wcyb.com
Washington Co. investigators asking public's help identifying suspect
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person who passed counterfeit currency at Dollar General in Gray on February 1. Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call the Washington County...
wcyb.com
Missing Kingsport church van found, investigation remains ongoing
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A missing Kingsport church van has been found, but the search remains ongoing for a suspect, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help with finding a stolen church van. According to police, a van belonging to Holy Mountain Baptist Church, located...
Bristol man accused of murdering mother admitted to killing, court docs state
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The man accused of killing his mother at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday admitted to authorities in an interview that he had committed the act, according to court documents. An affidavit obtained by News Channel 11 details the response of deputies to the home of Jill Sly […]
mountain-topmedia.com
Coeburn man pleads guilty to drug, gun charges
ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County man has entered a guilty plea to federal drug and gun charges. Jamie Lynn Johnson, 45, of Coeburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy, distributing meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense. According to an affidavit from an ATF agent...
Man charged after crashing into Bristol, Tennessee CVS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing multiple charges after crashing into a Bristol, Tennessee CVS Wednesday morning. According to the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department, the unidentified man was charged with DUI, burglary, vandalism and assault on a first responder. The man crashed into the Cedar Street CVS, police say, and was taken to […]
supertalk929.com
UPDATE: Bristol murder victim identified
Sullivan County, Tennessee authorities have released the name of the victim who died of injuries sustained in an attack from her own son. Jill Sly, 57, was found with severe head and facial injuries following an assault at a home on Clark Drive in Bristol Saturday night. She later died at an area hospital.
Drug operation nets 2 at Big Stone Gap motel
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — An investigation by federal and local authorities led to the arrests of two men Monday at a Big Stone Gap motel. The Wise County Sheriff’s Office’s (WCSO) Response Team conducted an operation at the Country Inn Motel in connection to a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, Drug Task […]
wjhl.com
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries
Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, …. Court docs: Johnson City infant had fractured skull, mother detailed injuries. Drone 11: January 2023 shots of the Tri-Cities. Drone 11 collected footage from across the Tri-Cities this January. See...
Sheriff: Three children transported to hospital following ‘burning smell’ in Wise Co.
Update: Sheriff Kilgore told News Channel 11 at 11:25 p.m. Wednesday that three children and two adults were transported to a hospital. Preliminary information from Kilgore said that five children were transported. WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Three children and two adults were transported to an area hospital Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports […]
q95fm.net
Five Arrested On Drug Charges And Warrants In Harlan County
An update from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office:. In the early hours of Friday February 3rd, deputies attempted to serve a Harlan Circuit Court Indictment warrant at a residence in Wallins. Upon arrival 2 subjects attempted to flee from the front door but were quickly apprehended. Through investigation it was determined that 4 subjects at the residence had a total of 7 active warrants and unlawfully possessed suspected methamphetamine. A 5th subject was also arrested for possession of suspected methamphetamine.
wcyb.com
Man facing multiple charges following crash into Bristol CVS, police say
Police in Bristol, Tennessee, are investigating after they say a man crashed a car into a CVS store. Police say the crash happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday at the CVS along East Cedar Street. Investigators say they have a man in custody, and he is facing multiple charges. Charges...
Police identify body found in Greene County cornfield as missing girl
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple police agencies, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), are investigating after the body of a missing teenage girl was found in a Greene County cornfield around midnight Tuesday. According to a release from the Greeneville Police Department (GPD), police responded to the 300 Block of Doughtys Chapel Road in […]
wcyb.com
Body discovered in cornfield in Greene County, police say
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WCYB) — A body was found early Tuesday in a cornfield, according to the Greeneville Police Department. The Greene County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to the 300 block of Doughtys Chapel Road at around 12:21 a.m. That department notified the Greeneville Police Department "due to certain circumstances relating to another ongoing investigation."
