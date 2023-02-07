Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio
The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
Dunlap's Corner Bar in Clark-Fulton Reopens With New Ownership and Fresh Programming
The goal is to host nightly live entertainment by March
Akron Home and Garden Show set for Feb. 17-19 at John S. Knight Center
AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Home and Garden Show is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The show features more than 120 exhibitors and advice from industry experts to help attendees with their renovation, decoration and landscaping projects. The show’s Carter Lumber Stage will feature industry professionals who will share information about design, color and home trends, according to the event website. Additional expert talks will cover topics such as wallcoverings, upcycling and lighting.
Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield voted best senior boys wrestler in NE Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Hunter Andel of Garrettsville Garfield was voted the best senior boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio this week, collecting 39.61% of the votes cast in our fan vote. Andel is a Kent State commit with a 22-3 record this season after finishing sixth in Division III last season....
News-Herald.com
Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years
For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats
WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
thelandcle.org
In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center
A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
cleveland19.com
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park, which sits on the site of the former iconic amusement park Euclid Beach Park, will become part of the city’s park system with hopes that it will be managed by the Cleveland Metroparks. This comes after an extensive land use...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
Joe Thomas makes the Hall of Fame: A tribute to the Browns legend (Podcast)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Browns left tackle Joe Thomas is going to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It became official at the NFL Honors show on Thursday night as Thomas made the Hall of Fame on his first ballot. Today’s podcast is all about Joe and his legendary career....
New Buffalo Wild Wings GO in Parma opening in time for Super Bowl parties: Photos
PARMA, Ohio -- Buffalo Wild Wings GO opens its doors tomorrow (Feb. 9) at 7402 Broadview Road in Parma. “Buffalo Wild Wings GO is relatively new to the Buffalo Wild Wings world,” said Rick Small, director of marketing for Grube Inc., which owns and operates Buffalo Wild Wings locations in the region.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Garfield Heights High School Show Choir ‘Music Express’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Music Express is an award winning show choir from Garfield Heights High School. Under the direction of Stephen Pernod, Music Express has been entertaining audiences for 45 years.
Ministry, Buddy Guy and Death Grips book Cleveland dates, plus the lowdown on a great week of local live music: Malcolm X Abram
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The spring and summer concert calendar is filling up fast as artists, booking agents, venues, and festivals all work to get their stuff together to ensure their treks crisscrossing through the states will reach the most folks and generates the most cash. We could play the annual...
3 more Ohio Bed, Bath & Beyond locations added to closures
Two more Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond locations have been added to the list of stores within the company that are closing.
Cleveland tobacco business ready to lawyer up if city passes tobacco ban
The latest tobacco ban proposal by Cleveland city leaders would include a tobacco retail license and the halt of all flavored tobacco product sales, including menthol cigarettes.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0