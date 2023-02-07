ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, Ohio

The other day, since it was a cold day - like, a teeth-chattering, whole-body-shivering kind of cold - I was in the mood for a nice hot bowl of soup. As a resident of a westside suburb, I admit I don't often venture to the eastside. I don't particularly like driving, and I try to avoid long car drives as much as possible. Also, have you seen the price of gas nowadays?
WILLOUGHBY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area

If you're in the mood for some tasty corned beef, you should check out these local joints in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're craving corned beef, you can't go wrong with this pub in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Check out their hot corned beef sandwiches, which include slices of their house-prepared corned beef plus Swiss cheese between toasted slices of rye bread. They also have great Reubens; in addition to Swiss and corned beef, the Reubens come with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. They also offer egg rolls filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, and Swiss. Customers also enjoy their corned beef boxty (an Irish potato pancake that's folded over and filled with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing).
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Noble Library branch to close in April for yearlong renovation: Press Run

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The word has been out for a while that the Noble Library branch in Cleveland Heights is about to get a lot bigger -- about twice its current size. With more size at its disposal, Heights Libraries plans to expand and broaden the services it provides to residents of the Noble neighborhood and surrounding communities in the northeastern section of Cleveland Heights.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Home and Garden Show set for Feb. 17-19 at John S. Knight Center

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Home and Garden Show is scheduled for Feb. 17-19 at the John S. Knight Center in downtown Akron. The show features more than 120 exhibitors and advice from industry experts to help attendees with their renovation, decoration and landscaping projects. The show’s Carter Lumber Stage will feature industry professionals who will share information about design, color and home trends, according to the event website. Additional expert talks will cover topics such as wallcoverings, upcycling and lighting.
AKRON, OH
News-Herald.com

Sunday Pub Crawl has drawn repeat customers over the years

For more than a decade, people have gotten to know one another through the ever so popular Sunday Pub Crawl, observed by Marty Graham, owner of the Firehouse Grille and Pub in Willoughby Hills. The crawl, which covers western Lake County, is scheduled to take place Sundays Feb. 19 through...
WILLOUGHBY HILLS, OH
cleveland.com

Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach

BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
BEDFORD, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Brewery cancels drag story hour after threats

WADSWORTH, Ohio – Wadsworth Brewing Co. has canceled a scheduled drag story hour because of threats. The show, set for Saturday, March 11, was a fundraiser for a non-profit that supports LGBTQ+ people. Ernie Joy and Ericha Fryfogle-Joy run the brewery. This week, they posted on the brewery’s Facebook...
WADSWORTH, OH
thelandcle.org

In overture to neighbors, CWRU to turn vacant Wade Park home into community engagement center

A long-vacant historic property on Wade Park Ave. near University Circle will be completely renovated by Case Western Reserve University (CWRU), which plans to turn it into a community engagement center. According to Julian Rogers, assistant vice president for local government and community relations at the university, the renovated house will be used for neighborhood programs and events ranging from block club meetings to tutoring sessions for neighborhood kids to law school clinics to help people returning from prison.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.
CLEVELAND, OH
