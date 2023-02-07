Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: New Muffaletta Crêpes Represent France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
A new option is available at Central Park Crêpes for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The stand is representing France in the global cuisine offerings. Menu for France at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Muffaletta Crêpe – $11.99...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Cauliflower Dirty Rice and Crawfish Etouffee at CityWalk for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has spread to CityWalk this year. Three booths are serving New Orleans-inspired cuisine, and this one offers Cauliflower Dirty Rice and Crawfish Etouffee. Menu for CityWalk New Orleans Booth at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Battery Park Becomes Central City With Seafood Boils, Beignets, and King Cake for Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023
If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for classic food at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023, stop by the Battery Park pavilion for the taste of Central City. Menu for Central City at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Crawfish &...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mardi Gras Hits Come to Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Universal’s Islands of Adventure is getting in on the Mardi Gras fun this year with two food booths in Port of Entry. The Mardi Gras Hits booth has festival favorites. Menu for Mardi Gras Hits at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. Jambalaya – $6.99...
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Mardi Gras 2023 Brings the Taste of the Mediterranean to Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023 has brought the Taste of the Mediterranean to CityWalk. Menu for Taste of the Mediterranean at Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. Food:. 🆕 Crepe Suzette – $6.99. 🆕 Grilled Octopus with Rice – $14.99...
WDW News Today
Bob Iger Meets with Josh D’Amaro About Expansions at Disney Parks, Plans to Add Capacity Via New Lands & Rides Based on Most Popular Franchises
During the Q&A of the Q1 2023 earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that in order to fuel growth in the Disney Parks sector, the company will be investing in new lands and attractions in order to increase capacity without overcrowding parks, a significant shift for the company after decades of neglect at some parks.
WDW News Today
2023 UOAP Mardi Gras Tee, Bottle, Magnet, and Candle Arrive at Universal Orlando Resort
Let the good times roll! Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders can get a new exclusive T-shirt, bottle, magnet, and candle at Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval when they visit, so you never forget the memory of this year’s wonderful celebration!. UOAP Mardi Gras Tee – $30. The...
WDW News Today
Adorable Pokémon, Mario, ‘Sing,’ & More Food and Merch Announced for ‘NO LIMIT! Parade’ at Universal Studios Japan
With its debut just under three short weeks away, Universal Studios Japan is gearing up for its exciting new “NO LIMIT! Parade,” which features characters from franchises like Super Mario, Pokémon, “Sing,” the Minions, and many more. As part of the new daily daytime parade’s debut, new food and merchandise themed to each franchise featured in the show will be available around the park starting March 1!
WDW News Today
Refurbished Croissant Moon Bakery Façade Revealed at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Scrim and scaffolding have come down from the Croissant Moon Bakery façade in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure. The bakery remained open during the refurbishment project, guests just had to enter through another door. The building looks like it is constructed from yellow and red...
WDW News Today
Universal Studios Hollywood Announces Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Celebration Livestream
Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a livestream for the Super Nintendo World grand opening celebration. The livestream will be on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, beginning at 8:00 p.m. It will be on Facebook. Though we’ve already been able to experience Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood thanks to technical...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Duffy & Friends Featured in Updated Lunar New Year Display at China Pavilion in EPCOT
An updated display featuring Duffy and Friends in their Lunar New Year best has been added to the Shanghai Disney Resort exhibit in the China Pavilion of EPCOT. Small plush of Duffy and his six friends dressed as some of the animals from the Chinese zodiac are in the display case, which previously housed images of the Disney Princess mosaics from Shanghai Disneyland.
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Mickey’s Toontown Reopening Delayed at Disneyland
Disneyland Resort has confirmed that due to issues with construction related to recent winter storms, the reopening of Mickey’s Toontown has been pushed back by nearly two weeks. “Due to heavy winter storms that impacted our construction momentum we are adjusting the reopening date of Mickey’s Toontown to March...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Monorail Closing for Refurbishment in March
The Disneyland Monorail will close for refurbishment beginning March 20, 2023. The Disneyland calendar only goes through March 22 right now, and the Monorail is shown as closed through that date. It’s not clear when the Disneyland Monorail will reopen. Last month, construction fences went up around the Downtown...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: First-Ever Hippogriff, Niffler, & More Magical Creature Encounters Coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan
A couple of days ago, Universal Studios Japan teased a surprise new announcement for springtime offerings coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Today they revealed the special treat — atmospheric encounters with magical creatures from the Harry Potter universe around Hogsmeade! For the first time at any Universal park worldwide, guests will be able to meet with a Hippogriff, go toe to toe with a Niffler, or even brave meeting a baby dragon.
WDW News Today
Disney Parks Earns $8.7 Billion Revenue, Up 21% in Q1 2023
Disney Parks & Resorts has reported $8.7 billion revenue during the first fiscal quarter of 2023, up 21% from the last quarter. Segment operating income also increased 25% to $3.1 billion. Higher operating results for the quarter reflected increases at the domestic parks and experiences and, to a lesser extent,...
WDW News Today
Disney Dining Promo Card Offer End Date Announced, Hours Extended at Walt Disney World Through April, Disney ‘Ready to Work with State Takeover’ of Reedy Creek, & More: Daily Recap (2/10/23)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, February 10, 2023.
WDW News Today
Disneyland and Walt Disney World Attendance Rising
According to Disney CFO Christine McCarthy during today’s earnings call, attendance has risen over the last quarter and as compared to Q1 of 2022 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort. Attendance is expected to continue to rise going forward. For the latest Disney Parks news and info,...
WDW News Today
Bullseye Cutout Revealed at Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The Bullseye “cardboard” cutout that we spotted outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Disney’s Hollywood Studios yesterday has now been revealed. Roundup Rodeo BBQ is just beyond the giant Woody statue at the main entrance of Toy Story Land. Bullseye was wrapped in a tarp when he arrived and was installed next to the new restaurant’s sign.
WDW News Today
Moon Girl Coming to Disney California Adventure Later This Month
To coincide with the premiere of “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” on Disney Channel and Disney+, Moon Girl herself will be appearing in Hollywood Land at Disney California Adventure beginning February 15. “Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” debuts on February 10 on Disney Channel and February 15 on Disney+. The series follows...
