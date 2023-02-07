ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LSUSports.net

Men’s Tennis Defeats Tulane in Home Opener, 6-1

Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (4-1) defeated Tulane University (1-3) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday, Feb. 11 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. No. 22 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic took on Charlie Barry and Benji Jacobson in the No. 1 spot. The Tigers made quick work of the match, winning 6-1. On court No. 2, Welsh Hotard and Chen Dong faced Billy Suarez and Luka Petrovic, falling 5-7. George Stoupe and Ronnie Hohmann challenged Luc Heoijmans and Sam Scherer, winning the match 7-5. LSU secured the doubles point and took the lead 1-0.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Track & Field Saw Four Program Records Fall on Saturday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their final day of the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Final Results (Tyson Invitational) | Final Results (David Hemery Valentine Invitational) The LSU record book never had a chance this weekend, watching the Tigers set three...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Schedule Changes for LSU Invitational

BATON ROUGE, La. – Changes to the schedule for day two of the LSU Invitational have been made due to inclement weather. The Oregon State and New Mexico game has been moved to the 2:30 p.m. slot and LSU will face Oregon State and New Mexico at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Berzon Tosses Shutout, Earns Save in Tigers Day Two Sweep

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU (3-0) swept day two of the LSU Invitational with a pair of run-rule games. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon opened the day with a one-hit, 12-0 shutout win in her collegiate debut against No. 19/25 Oregon State (1-2) and picked up her first collegiate save in the 11-3 victory over New Mexico (2-3). Overall, Berzon finished with a 0.00 ERA and held the opponent’s batting average to .087 behind six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Men's Basketball Falls To Texas A&M, 74-62

BATON ROUGE – The LSU basketball team was unable to get anything going in the first 20 minutes, dropping a 74-62 decision to Texas A&M Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU falls below .500 for the first time in the season at 12-13 and drops to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Takes Down New Mexico 11-3 on Opening Day

BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU opened the season with 16 hits in the six-inning 11-3 victory over New Mexico on day one of the LSU Invitational. A total of 1,867 fans came out to Tiger Park on Opening Day. Eight players logged two hits in the game,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Records Season High Road Score; Falls To No. 5 Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. – The ninth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell to No. 5 Auburn, 197.500-197.750, with a season high road score on Friday night in Neville Arena. “Overall, I thought it was a very good meet. We stayed aggressive and stayed true to our message,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We’ll continue to keep climbing and keep getting better. This score will help us tremendously once NQS begins and will set us up to move up as we get closer to postseason.”
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

LSU Track & Field Heads to Boston and Fayetteville

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. The distance squad will be heading to the East Coast for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center. Both meets will provide streamed services.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Four Tigers Named to 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU baseball players were named Friday to the Preseason Watch List for the Golden Spikes Award, as USA Baseball began the process of identifying the nation’s top amateur player for the 2023 season. The Tigers appearing on the watch list are junior centerfielder...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Faces No. 5 Auburn For SEC Showdown

BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

Seven Tigers Named to 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven student-athletes representing LSU volleyball were placed on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Selections from LSU volleyball consist of Anita Anwusi, Jill Bohnet, Ellie Echter, Paige Flickinger, Samarah Hill, Ella Larkin, and Madison Martin. A total of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

Fifteen Football Tigers to SEC Academic Honor Roll

BATON ROUGE – Fifteen members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion football team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball and soccer and is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSUSports.net

LSU Projected As A No. 2 Seed By NCAA Selection Committee

BATON ROUGE – LSU was projected as a No. 2 seed Thursday night on ESPN during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top-16 seed reveals. The committee will make its second reveal Thursday, February 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN that will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. The full 68 team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced by the committee on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show that will air on ESPN on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
BATON ROUGE, LA

