Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hombre muere tras ser atropellado en PrairievilleJose SotoPrairieville, LA
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
LSUSports.net
Men’s Tennis Defeats Tulane in Home Opener, 6-1
Baton Rouge, La. – The LSU men’s tennis team (4-1) defeated Tulane University (1-3) by a score of 6-1 on Saturday, Feb. 11 inside the LSU Tennis Complex. No. 22 pair Nick Watson and Stefan Latinovic took on Charlie Barry and Benji Jacobson in the No. 1 spot. The Tigers made quick work of the match, winning 6-1. On court No. 2, Welsh Hotard and Chen Dong faced Billy Suarez and Luka Petrovic, falling 5-7. George Stoupe and Ronnie Hohmann challenged Luc Heoijmans and Sam Scherer, winning the match 7-5. LSU secured the doubles point and took the lead 1-0.
LSUSports.net
LSU Track & Field Saw Four Program Records Fall on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up their final day of the Tyson Invitational and David Hemery Valentine Invitational. Final Results (Tyson Invitational) | Final Results (David Hemery Valentine Invitational) The LSU record book never had a chance this weekend, watching the Tigers set three...
LSUSports.net
Schedule Changes for LSU Invitational
BATON ROUGE, La. – Changes to the schedule for day two of the LSU Invitational have been made due to inclement weather. The Oregon State and New Mexico game has been moved to the 2:30 p.m. slot and LSU will face Oregon State and New Mexico at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., respectively.
LSUSports.net
Rose Rewrites Her Program Record in the 800 Meter, No. 2 in Collegiate History
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The LSU track and field program wrapped up the first day of the Tyson Invitational hosted by Arkansas at the state-of-the-art Randal Tyson Indoor Track on Friday. They also wrapped up the women’s side of the David Hemery Valentine Invitational hosted at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center.
LSUSports.net
Berzon Tosses Shutout, Earns Save in Tigers Day Two Sweep
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU (3-0) swept day two of the LSU Invitational with a pair of run-rule games. Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon opened the day with a one-hit, 12-0 shutout win in her collegiate debut against No. 19/25 Oregon State (1-2) and picked up her first collegiate save in the 11-3 victory over New Mexico (2-3). Overall, Berzon finished with a 0.00 ERA and held the opponent’s batting average to .087 behind six strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work.
LSUSports.net
No. 3 LSU and No. 1 South Carolina To Meet In Columbia In Matchup Of Unbeatens
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Sunday’s LSU Women’s Basketball game at South Carolina in a sold-out Colonial Life Arena will be a matchup of the nation’s final two unbeaten teams at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN in a clash in Columbia. The teams have been on a collision...
LSUSports.net
Men's Basketball Falls To Texas A&M, 74-62
BATON ROUGE – The LSU basketball team was unable to get anything going in the first 20 minutes, dropping a 74-62 decision to Texas A&M Saturday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. LSU falls below .500 for the first time in the season at 12-13 and drops to...
LSUSports.net
LSU Takes Down New Mexico 11-3 on Opening Day
BATON ROUGE, La. – No. 20/25 LSU opened the season with 16 hits in the six-inning 11-3 victory over New Mexico on day one of the LSU Invitational. A total of 1,867 fans came out to Tiger Park on Opening Day. Eight players logged two hits in the game,...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Records Season High Road Score; Falls To No. 5 Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. – The ninth-ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell to No. 5 Auburn, 197.500-197.750, with a season high road score on Friday night in Neville Arena. “Overall, I thought it was a very good meet. We stayed aggressive and stayed true to our message,” said head coach Jay Clark. “We’ll continue to keep climbing and keep getting better. This score will help us tremendously once NQS begins and will set us up to move up as we get closer to postseason.”
LSUSports.net
LSU Track & Field Heads to Boston and Fayetteville
BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU track and field program will be traveling to the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., at the Randal Tyson Indoor Track. The distance squad will be heading to the East Coast for the David Hemery Valentine Invitational in Boston, Mass., at the Boston University Track & Tennis Center. Both meets will provide streamed services.
LSUSports.net
Four Tigers Named to 2023 Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List
BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU baseball players were named Friday to the Preseason Watch List for the Golden Spikes Award, as USA Baseball began the process of identifying the nation’s top amateur player for the 2023 season. The Tigers appearing on the watch list are junior centerfielder...
LSUSports.net
Gymnastics Faces No. 5 Auburn For SEC Showdown
BATON ROUGE – The ninth-ranked gymnastics team will travel to face No. 5 Auburn for a top-10 SEC showdown inside Neville Arena on Friday, February 10, at 7:30 p.m. CT. The battle between the Tigers will be aired on SEC Network with Bart Conner on the play-by-play and Kathy Johnson Clarke as the analyst. Sam Peszek will be in the arena as the on-site reporter.
LSUSports.net
Seven Tigers Named to 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seven student-athletes representing LSU volleyball were placed on the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll announced Thursday by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. Selections from LSU volleyball consist of Anita Anwusi, Jill Bohnet, Ellie Echter, Paige Flickinger, Samarah Hill, Ella Larkin, and Madison Martin. A total of...
LSUSports.net
Eighteen Cross-Country Members Named to 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE, La. – Eighteen members of LSU’s cross-country team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. A total of 1,154 student-athletes were named to the Honor Roll list by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. The 2022 Fall SEC...
LSUSports.net
Bohnet, Swift to Attend Annual SEC Student-Athlete Advisory Council Meeting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Seniors Jill Bohnet and Mollee Swift will represent LSU at the annual Southeastern Conference Student-Athlete Advisory Council (SAAC) meeting this upcoming weekend at the SEC offices in Birmingham. Bohnet is a member of the volleyball team and Swift a member of the women’s soccer team.
LSUSports.net
Fifteen Football Tigers to SEC Academic Honor Roll
BATON ROUGE – Fifteen members of LSU’s SEC Western Division Champion football team have been named to the 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll, the league office announced on Thursday. The 2022 Fall SEC Academic Honor Roll includes sports of cross country, football, volleyball and soccer and is...
LSUSports.net
LSU Projected As A No. 2 Seed By NCAA Selection Committee
BATON ROUGE – LSU was projected as a No. 2 seed Thursday night on ESPN during the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s first of two midseason top-16 seed reveals. The committee will make its second reveal Thursday, February 23 during halftime of the South Carolina-Tennessee game on ESPN that will tip-off at 6 p.m. CT. The full 68 team field for the NCAA Tournament will be announced by the committee on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Selection Show that will air on ESPN on Sunday, March 12 at 7 p.m. CT.
Comments / 0