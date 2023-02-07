Read full article on original website
Too Early or Too Late to Be Seeing Pests Like These in Minnesota?
The other morning I was walking into work. Which is at about 5 am, I know, very early, but hey that's the life of being on radio and doing a morning show. Not the point. Anyway, I got to work, parked and started walking in, when I caught out of the corner of my eye, something scurrying.
St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
Open Letter to the Lady in the Customer Service Line at St. Cloud Kohl’s
To the lady in the customer service line at Kohl's in St. Cloud. I understand that it might be inconvenient that there is only one open cash register zone at Kohl's currently. And I understand that you probably saw an opportunity to use the customer service area to ring up your purchases while you may have also had a return.
Take a Sweet (Chocolate) Minnesota Road Trip for Valentine’s Day
There are some great chocolate shops around the state of Minnesota. If you are a chocolate loving person, taking a road trip and saying it's for Valentine's Day might be just the right excuse to drive around and try some yummy treats. Remember Fanny Farmer? That used to be in...
How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day
Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
Balloon Spotted Floating Near St. Cloud Thursday Morning
While I don't think this has anything to do with the Chinese balloon drama that has taken place over the past week, and over areas of the US, it is odd to notice a balloon floating not too far away from St. Cloud. The good news is that it appears...
Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed. Authorities had to close...
How About A Pizza Party? This Central Minnesota Business Turning 40
It's hard to believe that one of my favorite places in Princeton, Minnesota has actually almost been in business for 40 years already. They started with a restaurant and have now added two pizza trucks to bring the pizza to you. WORTH THE DRIVE. The Pizza Barn, if you've never...
Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal
I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
Duran Duran Announced as Grand Stand Performers at the Minnesota State Fair
The Minnesota State Fair is kicking off its Grandstand performance announcements with a bang. DURAN DURAN: FUTURE PAST with special guests Bastille and Nile Rodgers & CHIC is the first show confirmed for the 2023 Grandstand Concert Series sponsored by Sleep Number. This show will be happening on Thursday, August...
Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers
It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
Harris to Promote Electric Vehicles While in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A few more details have been released on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to St. Cloud Thursday. She will be making an appearance at New Flyer. In a news release, the company says the Vice President will be highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying union jobs.
Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
15-Year-Old Identified As Suspect in St. Cloud Murder
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old has been identified a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on January 18th, on an unrelated case. Police say he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
Hundreds of Youth Basketball Team in St. Cloud for Quarry Classic
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Hundreds of youth basketball players from across the state will gather in St. Cloud this weekend. The 34th Annual Quarry Classic will take place Saturday and Sunday. The event is put on by the St. Cloud Area Youth Basketball Association. SCAYBA President Tony Dingmann says...
MN GOP Responds to Vice President Harris’ Visit to St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Minnesota Republican party is responding to Thursday's visit from Vice President Kamala Harris. 'more political theater from the Biden Administration and Minnesota Democrats". Republican Party Chairman David Hann says in the President's State of the Union speech he wants to use American resources to...
Presidential/Vice Presidential Visits to St. Cloud
Mayor Kleis Spends a Day with the VP
St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis spent the day with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. Kleis greeted Harris and the entourage at the St. Cloud Regional Airport before riding in the motorcade to New Flyer. Kleis was spoke for approximately 5 minutes and described how St. Cloud will be the first...
