ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud Fire Crews Respond to Basement Fire

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud fire crews responded to a basement fire Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue Northeast. Fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from the basement and first floor windows of the home. The fire...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

How to Explore Minnesota Around Valentine’s Day

Valentine's Day is fast approaching and Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON to talk about destinations and unique things to do in the state. Facts: saunas were first introduced to Minnesota by Finnish immigrants who moved here in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Since then, they’ve become as Minnesotan as walleye and wild rice.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Fire Damages South St. Cloud Business

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A large fire at the Sell's Reconditioning Center in South St. Cloud caused approximately $350,000 in damage. St. Cloud fire crews were called out to 1042 33rd Street South at around 5:30 p.m. Fire Chief Matt Love says they arrived to find heavy black smoke...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Pickup Fire Impacts Highway 10 Traffic in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A vehicle fire impacted traffic in southeast St. Cloud Wednesday afternoon. The St. Cloud Fire Department was called out to Highway 10 South and Minnesota Boulevard at around 2:30 p.m. Fire crews arrived to find a 2018 Chevy Silverado fully engulfed. Authorities had to close...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Colored Lights On Your Truck? Driving With Them On Could Be Illegal

I've noticed recently more and more vehicles around Central Minnesota driving with colored headlights. If you don't know what I am talking about some people have installed aftermarket lights around their headlights that can either change color or are a solid non-white color. So I emailed St. Cloud's Police Chief Jeff Oxton about whether or not driving with these lights is legal.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota State Patrol Targeting Distracted Drivers

It's been harped on for years but some people just aren't getting the message. I'm on I-94 for about 350 miles every week and I see way too many drivers being distracted by a number of things. Mainly, it's being on the phone. in Minnesota it's against the law to actually be holding the phone while talking. Many cars are now equipped with Bluetooth, allowing you to use the phone hands free.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Harris to Promote Electric Vehicles While in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A few more details have been released on Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to St. Cloud Thursday. She will be making an appearance at New Flyer. In a news release, the company says the Vice President will be highlighting how the Administration's investments in electric vehicles are creating good-paying union jobs.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Minnesota’s Favorite French Fries Surprised Me

Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was pretty surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers or my other favorite, Val's. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

15-Year-Old Identified As Suspect in St. Cloud Murder

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A 15-year-old has been identified a suspect in the murder investigation of a St. Cloud man last month. Police arrested the St. Cloud teen on January 18th, on an unrelated case. Police say he was being held for reckless discharge of a gun, possession of a gun, and prohibited possession of a gun due to prior felony convictions.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Mayor Kleis Spends a Day with the VP

St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis spent the day with Vice President Kamala Harris Thursday. Kleis greeted Harris and the entourage at the St. Cloud Regional Airport before riding in the motorcade to New Flyer. Kleis was spoke for approximately 5 minutes and described how St. Cloud will be the first...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy