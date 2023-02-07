Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
What does Hogwarts Legacy wand flexibility do?
You can adjust your wand's qualities, from flexibility to core, but what difference does it make?
wegotthiscovered.com
J.K. Rowling has already spoken out on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycotts and their impact on her wealth
Hogwarts Legacy is finally out there in the world, but while first reviews have been mostly very positive, that hasn’t done anything to rescue the high-profile Wizarding World video game from the controversy that’s been surrounding it since Day One. With Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continuing to openly spout her anti-trans views online, many fans are taking a stance against the release and maintaining a boycott.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
Tim Allen Responds After Disney Officially Announces Toy Story 5 Will Go To Infinity And Beyond
After Disney announced Toy Story 5, Tim Allen responded to playing Buzz Lightyear again.
wegotthiscovered.com
Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game
Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Wow, Disney Just Announced That Frozen 3, Toy Story 5 And More Are On The Way
Walt Disney Studios just shared plans to return to three of their animated worlds for upcoming movie sequels.
Polygon
12 movies for Harry Potter fans who don’t want to watch Harry Potter
With Hogwarts Legacy out this weekend, those who grew up reading the Harry Potter books and movies might be itching to return to the Wizarding World. But with creator J.K. Rowling’s antagonistic commentary on gender identity souring a once fun premise for some fans. As such, many have chosen not to engage with any Harry Potter content, past or present, no matter how much they once loved it. Magic schools are a cool genre, though, and not an uncommon one.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
I want to be evil in Hogwarts Legacy but it won't let me
Turns out the unforgivable curses are completely forgivable, actually
Why these absurd red boots are suddenly all over TikTok and Twitter — and listing for as much as $1,000 on StockX
Art collective MSCHF's oversized boots go on sale February 16 for $350. The boots have taken social media by storm.
morningbrew.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycott hit with backfiring jinx
The new Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, isn’t even officially out yet and it’s already a top seller—despite J.K. Rowling detractors urging players to set down their controllers. One of the most anticipated single-player RPGs of the year (Zelda’s obviously No. 1) will be available for...
How to make the best wand in Hogwarts Legacy
How to make the best wand possible in Hogwarts Legacy, and all wand differences.
DC Comics' Newest Trans And Nonbinary Superhero Might Heal Our Inner Child
Circuit Breaker is the latest addition to the franchise’s increasingly queer and gender-fluid repertoire.
wegotthiscovered.com
A critically panned Vin Diesel comic book movie rises from the grave in Netflix’s top ten
Sony is possibly the most consistent studio out there for failing to kickstart cinematic universes. Authors of its own destruction with flops like Morbius, one of its many failures has suddenly seen a pulse return to its withering corpse thanks to Netflix. Despite the immensely marketable charisma vacuum of Vin...
Jennette McCurdy Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Jennette McCurdy, fresh from promoting her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, has signed with CAA. It comes as I’m Glad My Mom Died, which was published by Simon & Schuster last year, has spent the last 25 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list. McCurdy, who was one of the stars of Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam and Cat ostensibly retired from acting in 2017, having starred in Netflix series Between. She has focused on writing and directing including short films Kenny, The Grave, The McCurdys and Strong Independent Women. While she was promoting her book, she admitted that she would consider...
NME
‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight
In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.
