wegotthiscovered.com

J.K. Rowling has already spoken out on ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycotts and their impact on her wealth

Hogwarts Legacy is finally out there in the world, but while first reviews have been mostly very positive, that hasn’t done anything to rescue the high-profile Wizarding World video game from the controversy that’s been surrounding it since Day One. With Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling continuing to openly spout her anti-trans views online, many fans are taking a stance against the release and maintaining a boycott.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery

Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
wegotthiscovered.com

Parents beg ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ developers to fix their biggest problem with the game

Amidst controversies surrounding the motives behind playing Harry Potter‘s newest game, Hogwarts Legacy, there is a particular gripe that has been bothering parents online, and no, it has nothing to do with transphobia or antisemitism. As some users have pointed out on Reddit, Hogwarts Legacy has an ongoing technical...
Polygon

12 movies for Harry Potter fans who don’t want to watch Harry Potter

With Hogwarts Legacy out this weekend, those who grew up reading the Harry Potter books and movies might be itching to return to the Wizarding World. But with creator J.K. Rowling’s antagonistic commentary on gender identity souring a once fun premise for some fans. As such, many have chosen not to engage with any Harry Potter content, past or present, no matter how much they once loved it. Magic schools are a cool genre, though, and not an uncommon one.
morningbrew.com

‘Hogwarts Legacy’ boycott hit with backfiring jinx

The new Harry Potter video game, Hogwarts Legacy, isn’t even officially out yet and it’s already a top seller—despite J.K. Rowling detractors urging players to set down their controllers. One of the most anticipated single-player RPGs of the year (Zelda’s obviously No. 1) will be available for...
Deadline

Jennette McCurdy Signs With CAA

EXCLUSIVE: Jennette McCurdy, fresh from promoting her memoir I’m Glad My Mom Died, has signed with CAA. It comes as I’m Glad My Mom Died, which was published by Simon & Schuster last year, has spent the last 25 weeks on the New York Times best-seller list. McCurdy, who was one of the stars of Nickelodeon’s iCarly and Sam and Cat ostensibly retired from acting in 2017, having starred in Netflix series Between. She has focused on writing and directing including short films Kenny, The Grave, The McCurdys and Strong Independent Women. While she was promoting her book, she admitted that she would consider...
NME

‘Octopath Traveler 2’ preview: heartful eight

In Octopath Traveler 2, adventure usually springs from tragedy. Though Square Enix’s Japanese role-playing game (JRPG) lets you pick from a cast of eight characters to begin your journey with, all with different backgrounds and classes, each have one thing in common: life can be bloody miserable when you’re the protagonist of a JRPG. Take Osvalt, the character I started with. Imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit – killing his wife and child in a house fire – the scholar now plots his escape from a high-security prison to track down his family’s real killer.

