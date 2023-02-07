Read full article on original website
Related
Android Headlines
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra aces JerryRigEverything's durability test
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra launched earlier this month, and we’ve already seen one durability test video pop up online, the one from PBKreviews. Well, a second one popped up, from the JerryRigEverything YouTube channel, a channel many of you are familiar with. The Galaxy S23 Ultra does great...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
The OnePlus 11 is a brand new smartphone at this point. It’s the best OnePlus has to offer, and we continue our series of comparisons with the best of Google. In this article, we’ll compare the OnePlus 11 vs Google Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 Pro arrived in September last year, and it’s currently Google’s flagship. It’s considered by many to be one of the best, if not the best camera smartphone for stills. It will be interesting to see how the OnePlus 11 compares to that, amongst other things.
Android Headlines
Best accessories for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a top-tier tablet from the Korean OEM that made its first debut in February 2022, along with Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus. Samsung hopes to challenge Apple iPad Pro and Microsoft Surface with this lineup. Thanks to a 14.6-inch Super AMOLED display, Tab S8 Ultra is the biggest product in the lineup that offers a seamless multi-window and multiple apps experience. However, every experience can be more prosperous with proper accessories. Some accessories can even enhance your device functionality and turn it into a workstation.
Android Headlines
Xiaomi intros Hello Kitty smartphone, because why not?
Xiaomi has announced a limited edition Hello Kitty smartphone. It basically gave one of its existing smartphones a makeover. This is the Xiaomi Civi 2, in a Hello Kitty costume. Xiaomi announces a Hello Kitty smartphone, but you probably can’t get it. As many of you have immediately guessed,...
Android Headlines
Samsung updates Galaxy S10 Lite to February security patch
Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2023 Android security patch to the Galaxy S10 Lite. The device is currently picking up the latest security update in Europe. A wider rollout should follow in the coming days. The handset received the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) in the US just a few days back. So users stateside may have to wait a few weeks to get the new security release.
Android Headlines
Coca-Cola smartphone is now official with two-tone design
We knew that the Coca-Cola smartphone is coming. Realme confirmed it earlier this month, while also sharing some images of the device. Well, now the Coca-Cola smartphone is finally official, and we know all the details. A Coca-Cola smartphone is now official, and it comes from Realme. As expected, this...
Android Headlines
Android 13 gets a wide rollout for Galaxy A23 5G in the US
Samsung has released the Android 13 update for the carrier-locked versions of the Galaxy A23 5G in the US. The big Android update for these phones comes more than a month after their factory-unlocked counterparts picked it up. International models gained the new Android version more than two months ago.
Android Headlines
Qualcomm brings 5G to smartwatches and IoT with Snapdragon X35
Qualcomm has just made 5G available for a wide range of smaller gadgets, such as smartwatches, smart glasses, and IoT (internet of things) devices. The semiconductor giant has launched the Snapdragon X35 5G modem to fuel a new wave of 5G devices. The Snapdragon X35 5G is the world’s first...
Android Headlines
Some Pixel 7 Pro users are reporting their volume buttons falling off
The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are undoubtedly one of the best phones to have launched last year and have received widespread praise from the tech world for their excellent software and cameras. However, just like every other phone from Google, the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro have had several hardware issues over their short lifetime. Last month, reports of camera glass shattering for no apparent reason began to surface, and now some users have started to report their volume button falling off randomly on the Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Material You dynamic color swaps could hit Wear OS
Wear OS 3 appears to have Material You color swapping coming in a future update, according to a new report from 9To5Google. If that ends being the case, then Wear OS 3 watch owners should be able to have their color themes dynamically change. The way this works hinges on your wallpaper. Change it, and the Material You dynamic color swapping picks colors based on the colors in your wallpaper. It then changes elements of certain parts of the design to match those chosen colors.
Android Headlines
Android 14 says goodbye to terrible Battery Usage Screen
Yesterday, the first developer preview for Android 14 launched, and since then, many have been digging through to see what’s new this time around. One feature that many are going to be excited about, are the changes to the battery usage screen. Google revamped this screen with Android 12 a couple years ago, which made it pretty useless. But now, it’s going to be slightly less useless.
Android Headlines
How to sign up for Microsoft's ChatGPT-powered Bing
Microsoft announced this week, that it has integrated ChatGPT into Bing. However, this is not yet available for everyone, and it’s only available in a preview for now. So you’re going to need to sign up for the Microsoft’s new Bing waitlist. And that’s what we’re going to show you how to do today. How to sign up, and also how you can move up on the waitlist.
Android Headlines
Amazon Luna lets you purchase game add-ons
Amazon Luna is giving subscribers the ability to purchase game add-ons for titles they play using the service. Yes, that means Luna is adding micro transactions. The thing to keep in mind here, is that you don’t own any of the games you play on Luna. Amazon refreshes the lineup from time to time by removing some titles and adding in others. Currently it adds anywhere from 3-10 games a month. It’s also getting ready to remove 53 titles here soon.
Android Headlines
Oath of Peak is a true Xianxia MMORPG available now on iOS and Android
If you’re a fan of the Xianxia style of MMORPG, the brand new Oath of Peak is well worth checking out on iOS and Android right now. And with a Valentine’s Day event taking place as you read this, now is the best time to get involved. But...
Android Headlines
The Steam Deck will now load faster for game hoarders
The Steam Deck doesn’t have obscenely long startup time, but that doesn’t meant it couldn’t benefit from that time being reduced. Luckily for some users, that’s exactly what the latest Steam Deck client update is offering. In a post today Valve says it has pushed the latest client update out to the Steam Deck. It introduces a handful of fixes and feature improvements, and is available to all Steam Deck owners via the stable channel.
Android Headlines
Sony trying to sabotage Microsoft deal, claims Activision CEO
Sony hasn’t made it a secret that it thinks ill of the Microsoft Activision deal, but a new statement from Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick suggests Sony Interactive Entertainment is simply trying to sabotage it. According to the Video Games Chronicle (citing a report from The Financial Times), Kotick says Sony has “suddenly stopped talking to anyone at Microsoft. I think this is all Sony just trying to sabotage the transaction.”
Android Headlines
Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is here with bug fixes, new security patch
About a week ago, we reported that Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3 is rolling out to Pixel phones. Well, now, Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 has started reaching Pixel devices, with some bug fixes, and a new security patch. Android 13 QPR2 Beta 3.1 is rolling out to Pixel smartphones.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S20 series picks up the February 2023 update
Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 series is receiving the February 2023 Android security patch. The rollout began recently in some Latin American countries. The latest security update should be widely available for the 2020 Galaxy flagships in more markets over the next few days. This month’s security update for Galaxy devices...
Comments / 0