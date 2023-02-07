Read full article on original website
jocoreport.com
Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI
KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
jocoreport.com
Fatal Motorcycle Accident Under Investigation
CLEVELAND – A single vehicle accident on NC 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday evening. Around 8:30pm, the cyclist reportedly struck a concrete median and was ejected. The motorcycle traveled another 100 feet after impacting the median before it came to rest.
jocoreport.com
Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child
DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
jocoreport.com
Three Car Accident Reported On Buffalo Road
ARCHER LODGE – Around 8:30am Friday (today), a three-car accident brought Buffalo Road traffic to a halt, just south of Archer Lodge. Two people were sent to area hospitals as a result. One of the drivers said that northbound traffic had stopped when another driver slammed into the rear...
NC Auditor Beth Wood drove another state-issued car after hit-and-run charge, documents show
Documents released by the State Auditor’s Office show Auditor Beth Wood (D) drove another state-issued car for weeks after Raleigh police charged her in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving another state-issued vehicle.
jocoreport.com
Driver Flees From Accident Scene
CLAYTON – The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash reported Tuesday night on Buffalo Road just south of NC Highway 42. According to witnesses, a red passenger car drifted off the right shoulder of Buffalo Road near Sara Lane and struck a piece of construction equipment, on the shoulder, used by crews installing new utility lines. The equipment had been marked with traffic cones off the highway.
cbs17
1 dead after 2 shot near Cummins Engine Plant in Whitakers, multiple sources confirm
WHITAKERS, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has died after two people were shot near the Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant at an intersection with Johnston Road late Tuesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m., the Nash County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Nash County Sheriff’s Maj. Eddie Moore said one of the...
cbs17
Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say
PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
WITN
Woman killed in Ayden crash
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
Class ring from North Carolina recovered after copper theft investigation in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A class ring that was lost for almost 50 years is being returned to its owner after it was found during a copper theft investigation in Cabin Creek, West Virginia. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies searched a vehicle and found a class ring that they did not […]
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
Raleigh Police release body cam video of night Darryl Williams died in custody
Williams was the man who died last month in police custody after being tased three times.
2nd suspect identified in Durham County road-rage shooting incident
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said it has identified a woman as the second suspect in the road rage incident at a Durham convenience store.
'Is he breathing?' Body cam footage provides insight into Darryl Williams' arrest, death
RALEIGH, N.C. — The video of a man's chase and arrest by Raleigh police outside a sweepstakes parlor in January was released Friday afternoon, providing insight into the final moments of his life before he died in police custody. A judge ruled on Wednesday that the Raleigh Police Department...
WATCH: Suspect fires rifle during North Carolina road-rage incident
According to the sheriff's office, a verbal altercation ensued and the Audi driver retrieved a rifle from his vehicle.
Nash County argument leads to shooting, leaving 1 dead, 1 injured
The Nash County sheriff's office said an argument between two people who knew each escalated into gunfire, leaving one dead and the other injured.
Deputies: Range Rover driver crashes into child, mom during chase in North Carolina; 3 kilos of cocaine seized
While deputies were speaking with the driver, Simoneka Lashay Neal, 28, she sped off in the Range Rover and deputies began to chase her, the news release said.
Suspicious death in Wallace being treated as homicide, victim named, officials say
WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspicious death investigation in Wallace is being treated as a homicide, officials announced Thursday. The Wallace Police Department said officers responded to an address on Glendale Village Lane on Wednesday around 9:30 a.m. Upon entry, officers found the body of Rocky Valentin Estrada, 23. Officials said he had been shot […]
North Carolina witness reports hovering bright orange light
A North Carolina witness at Johnsonville reported watching and photographing a hovering, bright orange light at 9:45 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
