Johnston County, NC

jocoreport.com

Driver Involved In Crash Charged With DWI

KENLY – A driver ran off of NC Highway 42 East near Jerusalem Church Road in eastern Johnston County and nearly ended up in a creek, early Friday morning. The passenger car ended up perched on the bank of the small creek. The driver was uninjured. The driver was...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Fatal Motorcycle Accident Under Investigation

CLEVELAND – A single vehicle accident on NC 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community claimed the life of a motorcyclist on Wednesday evening. Around 8:30pm, the cyclist reportedly struck a concrete median and was ejected. The motorcycle traveled another 100 feet after impacting the median before it came to rest.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Drug Suspect Fleeing From Cops Crashes Into Mother And Child

DUNN – A traffic stop for an unsafe movement escalated into a vehicle chase, a crash with injuries, significant property damage and seizure of a large amount of cocaine around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. “On February 5th, 2023, the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a...
DUNN, NC
jocoreport.com

Three Car Accident Reported On Buffalo Road

ARCHER LODGE – Around 8:30am Friday (today), a three-car accident brought Buffalo Road traffic to a halt, just south of Archer Lodge. Two people were sent to area hospitals as a result. One of the drivers said that northbound traffic had stopped when another driver slammed into the rear...
ARCHER LODGE, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Flees From Accident Scene

CLAYTON – The Highway Patrol is investigating a crash reported Tuesday night on Buffalo Road just south of NC Highway 42. According to witnesses, a red passenger car drifted off the right shoulder of Buffalo Road near Sara Lane and struck a piece of construction equipment, on the shoulder, used by crews installing new utility lines. The equipment had been marked with traffic cones off the highway.
CLAYTON, NC
cbs17

Woman in serious condition after Edgecombe County shooting, police say

PINETOPS, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman is in serious condition after she was shot Thursday evening, according to the Pinetops Police Department. Police said on Thursday at about 6 p.m., a man arrived at the Pinetops Police Department and told police that a woman was in the passenger side of his vehicle and was shot.
PINETOPS, NC
WITN

Woman killed in Ayden crash

AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) -Ayden police say an elderly woman died Tuesday in a two-car wreck on Highway 11. According to Ayden police, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 102 in an SUV when they say she ran a red light and was hit by a small pickup truck driving northbound on Highway 11.
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Greene County

SNOW HILL, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greene County man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop led to a K-9 alerting to the drugs. Stefan Blixt, 35, of Snow Hill, was arrested and charged by Greene County Sheriff’s Office deputies with possession of a schedule II and no operator’s license. The arrest stems from […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC

