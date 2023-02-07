Read full article on original website
Revamped International Student Council acclimates new students to MTSU experience
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Megan Richard, coordinator of International Student and Scholar Services, along with staff at the Office of International Affairs wanted to update the International Ambassadors program to make it more impactful and meaningful for MTSU’s around 400 students from other countries. “We changed the name from...
Murfreesboro City Schools Also Hosting Job Fair this Saturday, February 11th
(Murfreesboro, TN) - Murfreesboro City Schools will host a district wide job fair from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. this Saturday, February 11 at Scales Elementary School. The fair is designed to match qualified candidates to upcoming teaching and support staff openings. The comprehensive job fair will include teaching positions for...
MTSU spring 2023 Honors Lecture Series features ‘Life Writing’
MURFREESBORO — The Middle Tennessee State University Honors College is presenting its spring lecture series, helping students grow in the area of critical thinking when hearing from faculty and outside experts. “Life Writing,” a concept developed by professor and Honors Associate Dean Philip Phillips, takes place at 3 p.m....
School Spotlight: La Vergne High School
(La Vergne) Last year, 29 students from LaVergne High School earned their associate degree from Motlow Community College before graduating high school — an opportunity which will open to all students in Rutherford County during the 2023-2024 school year. “They are extremely high achievers,” said Hope Bakari, LaVergne High...
One Person and Three Pets Die in a Thursday Night Fire in Rutherford County
Rutherford County, TN - One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night at the 3700-block of Snell Road, Rutherford County Fire Rescue Department reported. The 3700 block only has about 13-homes on it. Snell Road sits between Highway 41 and I-24 in Christiana, close to Elam Road. The victim’s name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
Do You Recognize These Men?
(La VERGNE, TN) La Vergne police detectives are asking for assistance to identify two burglary and theft of property suspects. The men entered the La Vergne Beverage Depot on Tuesday, February 2, 2023. One of the suspects distracted employees while the other entered the business’ office before leaving with a large sum of cash. The suspects left the store in a gray 2013 Hyundai Sonata with an Alabama license plate.
UPDATE: Serious Friday Crash on Broad Near Florence Road
UPDATE - MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team continues to investigate a two vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, February 10th. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of Right Price Auto Sales on...
Rutherford County Schools Career Fair is This Saturday at Stewarts Creek High School from 11AM to 1PM
(Rutherford County, TN Schools) More job opportunities await area residents who would like to be a part of the Rutherford County School system…. That was Dr. Andrea Anthony, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Student Services. Multiple positions need to be filled and there’s also the availability of sign-on bonuses…...
4-Vehicle Rollover In Smyrna
(SMYRNA, TN) There was a serious four-vehicle accident on Bell Road near Jefferson Pike in Smyrna around 1:00 o'clock Saturday afternoon (2/11/2023). Of the four vehicles, one of them was a 4-door 2003 Hyundai Accent copact car that rolled over. The vehicle received heavy damage, and its driver was seriously injured and taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
