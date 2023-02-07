Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
68-year-old critically injured after car crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl Sunday. Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. An autopsy revealed Lindani Myerni -- the man shot and killed by Honolulu police...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving
The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job. Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected...
EMS: Driver crashes into fence in Waimanalo
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to a crash in Waimanalo on Thursday, Feb. 9 around 7 p.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae
Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected to linger over the weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl...
KITV.com
Boulder crashes through Aiea home, stopping feet from sleeping couple
AIEA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Another Oahu home was damaged Wednesday after a boulder came tumbling down a hillside, this time overnight in Aiea. The Honolulu Fire Department received the call just after 2 a.m. at a home in the 98-400 block of Pono Street.
Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
KITV.com
Some leeward Oahu residents asked to conserve water due to power issues
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Oahu water officials are asking residents in the Waianae and Nanakuli areas to conserve water after water facilities in the area suffered power issues due to high winds. The conservation request was made after a few Board of Water Supply facilities were affected by power issues...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Surveillance video shows 2 men suspected of breaking into Waipahu car dealership
Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that was broken into. High wind warning posted for most of Oahu as powerful winds down trees, utility poles. A high wind warning has been issued for most of Oahu as 35 mph winds and gusts to 60 mph down trees and utility poles.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge
A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Loosened bolts in sprinkler system caused 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loosened bolts in a pipe of a sprinkler standpipe system is what caused a 125-foot geyser near Macy’s Pearlridge, HFD said. Firefighters responded to the scene along Kaonohi Street in Aiea just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Officials said water was initially spraying about 125 feet...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-rugby player Lindani Myeni fatally shot by HPD had severe CTE, autopsy reveals
Hawaii's commercial fishermen urge consumers to choose locally sourced seafood over fish flown in frozen from countries. West Oahu residents breathe sigh of relief after city shuts down unpermitted gun range. Updated: 12 minutes ago. |. The concerns reached Honolulu city councilwoman Andria Tupola, who asked HPD what was being...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police locate one of five stolen vehicles from Kalihi car dealership burglary
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police have located one of the five vehicles stolen from a Kalihi Car Dealership earlier this week. Ron Zhang of Excellent Motor Group on Dillingham Boulevard tells us thieves broke into his business Monday night and left the lot with a handful of cars, and more than 100 keys.
More damage, closures while islands are hit with strong wind
The City said that the high wind warning extended for most of Oahu will now last until 6 p.m. on Friday
KITV.com
TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree
HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
hawaiinewsnow.com
State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
Steven Heyer appears in court
The man who was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor appeared in court on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
With 2 stolen cars recovered and an outpouring of support, this used car dealer has his hope restored
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car lot that thieves targeted earlier this week, getting away with five vehicles and more than 100 keys. At 2 a.m. Thursday, Excellent Motor Group owner Rong Zhang says he got a call from police that they found...
Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
OHA tries yet again to get permission to build on its Kakaako Makai land
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been more than a decade since the state conveyed 30 acres of land in Kakaako Makai to the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to settle a ceded lands dispute. It’s almost been as long since OHA has tried to get the state to allow residential developments...
