Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Four generations later, a lei stand in Chinatown is still thriving

The embattled chairman of the Hawaiian Homes commission Ikaika Anderson will get a surprisingly early answer about whether he'll keep his job. Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Updated: 18 minutes ago. |. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

BWS: Water conservation request posted for Nanakuli, Waianae

Strong winds continue to batter the state, bringing down trees and triggering power outages. Windy conditions continue to cause damage and are expected to linger over the weekend. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Excitement is brewing as the Eagles and Chiefs are set to take the field on Super Bowl...
WAIANAE, HI
KHON2

Fire at Waikiki walk-up intentionally set: HFD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A fire that originated in the carport of a walk-up building in Waikiki was determined to be intentionally set, according to the Honolulu Fire Department. Firefighters responded Wednesday at 4:37 p.m. to Launiu Street where they found smoke and flames coming out of the carport of a two-story apartment building. The building […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Huge Geyser near Macy's Pearlridge

A new proposal to tackle Hawaii’s affordable housing crisis by going after non-residents has failed. State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The owner of Kanaloa Octopus Farm said their research facility has room for up to 20 adult...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

TRAFFIC: One lane of Pali Highway closed due to fallen tree

HONOLULU (KITv4) -- One lane of the Kailua-bound Pali Highway has been shut down due to a fallen tree, Honolulu Police said. The tree fell on the Honolulu side of the Pali Highway near Waokanaka Street. Authorities closed the left-most lane of the highway while crews work to clear the scene. No injuries or accidents have been reported due to the fallen tree.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State serves Kona octopus farm with cease-and-desist order for lack of permits

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state has ordered a Big Island octopus farm to shut down until it gets the proper permits. On January 6, DLNR’s Division of Aquatic Resources served a cease-and-desist letter and said Kanaloa Octopus Farm is not allowed to have day octopuses under one pound, and it cannot take them from the West Hawaii Regional Fishery Management Area for aquarium purposes.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 seriously injured following overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2 people were seriously injured following an overnight crash on Moanalua Freeway on Thursday. The incident happened around 1 a.m. by the Red Hill offramp. Officials said a special duty officer overseeing construction work was in his vehicle when he got rear-ended. The officer was taken to...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Power outages, fallen tree — avoid these roadways

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric said crews are responding to a power outage incident in Makiki that left 2,170 customers without electricity. The incident was reported to HECO at around 9:12 a.m. By next the hour, HECO restored the majority of the power leaving only 70 customers left without electricity as crews complete repairs. While […]
HONOLULU, HI

