Miami, FL

BREAKING: Heat And Spurs Make A Trade

By Ben Stinar
 3 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have made a trade.

The NBA trading deadline is just two days away (February 9) , so rumors will start to pick up (and trades will be made).

On Tuesday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs have agreed to a deal.

Via Charania: "The Miami Heat are trading center Dewayne Dedmon and a second-round pick to the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

The veteran center is 33 years old and is in his tenth season in the NBA (this was his third playing for the Heat).

He is currently averaging 5.7 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest in 30 games (while shooting 49.6% from the field).

During the 2017 season, Dedmon played in 76 games for the Spurs and averaged 5.1 points and 6.5 rebounds per contest (they also made the Western Conference Finals, so he played in 12 NBA Playoff games).

In addition to the Heat and Spurs, the former USC star has also had stints with the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic.

His career averages are 6.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest in 507 regular season games (he has also played in 30 NBA Playoff games).

The Spurs are 14-40 in 54 games, which has them as the 14th seed in the Western Conference.

According to Spotrac , Dedmon's contract is non-guaranteed for next season, and with the Spurs in rebuilding mode, it will be interesting to see if they keep him after the trade.

LaTyRoneus McFelonius Jawwwnsinnnn
3d ago

heat front office: "You guys sure you don't want Udonis Haslem too? we will throw him in for an uber eats order.... we will literally give him to you...uh yes hes STILL IN THE LEAGUE, WERE SURPRISED TOO!"spurs: "Do you got any merchants of death? we will trade for one of those before we get a decrepit methusela haslem off your books lol

Robert Hutchins
3d ago

Ok you trade him but you still don't have nobody signed the Heat yall need help spend some money get rid of Duncan Lowry and Highsmith.

New York, NY
