AOL Corp
Huge chunk of plants, animals in U.S. at risk of extinction
(Reuters) -A leading conservation research group found that 40% of animals and 34% of plants in the United States are at risk of extinction, while 41% of ecosystems are facing collapse. Everything from crayfish and cacti to freshwater mussels and iconic American species such as the Venus flytrap are in...
AccuWeather
Dire study finds 40% of animals, 34% of plants face extinction
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Biodiversity in the United States is in a state of extreme tumult and a study from nonprofit organization NatureServ paints a dire picture of environmental collapse. The Biodiversity in Focus: United States Edition report said 34% of plants and 40% of animals are at risk of...
KSAT 12
Video shows hundreds of thousands of hatchlings in largest gathering of turtles on the planet
Brazil – New video footage shared by the Wildlife Conservation Society shows the largest single gathering of turtles on the planet — and they’re babies!. The video shows hundreds of thousands of newly hatched Giant South American river turtles. According to the conservation society, an estimated 80,000...
A Victorian artist painted a plant and a century later, a scientist finds out that the plant is a brand new species
An article in Atlas Obscura describes how a botanical mystery was solved after almost 150 years. Marianne North (1830 - 1890) was a Victorian artist and biologist. She specialized in plant and landscape paintings.
Good News Network
Bizarre Creature From China Had a Dinosaur Head on Bird’s Body – a Missing Link From 120 Million Years Ago
The evolution of dinosaurs into birds is a transition that encompasses such dramatic morphological changes that paleontologists are still scratching their heads to understand how the fantastic event occurred. Now, a new 120-million-year-old fossil of a creature in China, called ‘bizarre’ by scientists, shines fresh light on the mystery with...
BBC
New Mexico scientists find ancient giant sea scorpion
The fossil of a giant sea scorpion that lived millions of years ago has been found in New Mexico in the US. The ancient species was over one metre long and fed on crustaceans such as small crabs. According to researchers from the New Mexico Museum of Natural History this...
Elusive cat species with grumpy face roamed Mount Everest slopes in secret — until now
Scientists in Nepal discovered traces of these rare and “cryptic” cats.
Rare discovery of 256 egg fossils suggests giant dinosaurs weren't doting parents
Paleontologists in India have made a rare discovery — a dinosaur hatchery with 92 nests and 256 eggs that belonged to colonies of giant plant-eating titanosaurs.
Crocodile Ambushes Buffalo And The Battle Of Wills Begins
The hungry reptile clamped down, but its prey attempted to reverse its misfortune in South Africa.
Elusive and rare leopard — considered extinct for 45 years — caught on film in Turkey
Cameras spotted the wildcat prowling through the mountains.
Curious Nature: A day in the life of a baby beaver
As the morning sun rises over the rocky horizon, you find yourself cuddled up with your family. Mom, Dad, and siblings all stretch into the new day, but you being the baby of the family, you get a few more minutes of shut-eye. You are a baby beaver, a kit, huddled against the cold frost that tries to permeate the den you call home. It’s going to be a long day, but your family will show you the ropes and care for you every step of the way.
Woodpecker stuffed over 700 pounds of acorns in walls of CA home. ‘Bit of a hoarder’
“Acorns were piled up from lower floor to about 20 ft up into the attic.”
scitechdaily.com
Shaking Up Our Understanding: Ethereal Variant of Mysterious Plant Is Actually a New Species
It was once thought that green leaves and photosynthesis were essential for plants, however, some plants have evolved to obtain their nutrients from other organisms instead. One such plant is Monotropastrum humile, a ghostly-looking species that is widely found across East and Southeast Asia. This mycoheterotrophic plant thrives in woodlands with limited sunlight, obtaining its nutrients by feeding off the hyphae of fungi.
On the edge of extinction: why western chimpanzees matter – photo essay
Pepe is starting to be fond of school. He often struggles to stay focused, since engaging in rough-and-tumble play with his new peer, Michelle, is much more fun. This baby chimp belongs to the most endangered subspecies of chimpanzees – western chimpanzees (Pan troglodytes verus). At a very young...
Tree Hugger
Cockatoos Use and Transport Toolsets, a Behavior Thought Exclusive to Humans and Chimps
The Merriam-Webster dictionary puts it simply: "birdbrain, noun, 1 : a stupid person." Well, the corvids and the cockatoos are having the last laugh with that one. Scientists who study bird brains and behavior have long known about the special smarts of corvids—the family of birds that include ravens, crows, and the like. But now, a study published in the journal Current Biology adds Goffin’s cockatoos to the Dean's List. Not only do these birds use and manufacture tools, but they will carry took kits to the worksite if the job requires it.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Alligator Prepare to Attack a Bird Only to Be Eaten by Another Alligator Twice Its Size
Watch an Alligator Prepare to Attack a Bird Only to Be Eaten by Another Alligator Twice Its Size. There are plenty of instances when you have the thought “nature is wild,” but it doesn’t usually happen so close in proximity to you. In this video, the Twitter user used those exact words as he shared an encounter with two alligators and a bird. But the likely outcome isn’t what happens.
Phys.org
EU found responsible for extinction domino effect on frog populations
Between 2010 and 2019, total imports of frog's legs into the EU numbered 40.7 million kg, which equals to up to roughly 2 billion frogs. While Belgium is the main importer, France is the main consumer. These insights are part of a new study, published in the journal Nature Conservation, which found "inexplicable volatility" in the trade of frog legs and an extreme dependency of the EU on other countries to meet its demand.
Smithonian
Farmers Find Wild African Cat Wandering Around Missouri
Over the last six months, a farming family in rural Missouri began to notice bones and feathers between their stacks of hay bales. Occasionally, they’d catch a glimpse of the possible culprit: an animal one family member described as a “crazy-looking cat.”. Eventually, they decided to put an...
a-z-animals.com
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico
Discover Why Scientists Are Dropping Dead Alligators into the Gulf of Mexico. According to fossil records and other scientific evidence, large marine reptiles like alligators might have been a part of the ocean’s food chain and life cycle for millennium during prehistoric times. While alligators might be sighted infrequently on beaches or near ocean shores, they still influence marine life today. One scientist’s research shows giant isopods feeding on an alligator carcass that was dumped into the Gulf of Mexico. Find out why this researcher decided to deposit alligator carcasses into the gulf and what he discovered from doing so.
More than a third of US wildlife at risk of extinction, 'grim' new report shows
A report from the conservation group NatureServe warns that 40% of animals and 34% of plants in the U.S. are "at risk" of extinction.
