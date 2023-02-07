Read full article on original website
Watch video: Fan fight breaks out during Dallas Stars game
It’s not unusual to go to a NHL game and see a fight occur on the ice between players. It’s very unusual to see a fight break out in the stands.
Alex Nylander ruined the AHL All-Star Classic!
Alex Nylander wasn’t even supposed to go the AHL All-Star Classic. He was a replacement for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenceman Xavier Ouellet, who was injured, but then Alex rode into town and stole the show at the game, robbing the North Division of their rightful place in the final via a shootout that went on for so many rounds they actually had to reset the roster and allow players to have a second attempt. That scoundrel even had the nerve to change his number to 88 for the game. It’s an outrage!
Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation Announce Official Helmet Sponsorship
The Colorado Avalanche and Kiewit Corporation ("Kiewit") today announced a sponsorship agreement that connects the leading North American construction and engineering firm, with regional headquarters in Denver, to the hometown National Hockey League (NHL) and Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche. As part of a multi-year sponsorship, Kiewit will become the...
Blues acquire two picks, Blais, Skinner from Rangers
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has acquired a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick, a 2024 fourth-round draft pick, forward Sammy Blais and defenseman Hunter Skinner from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Vladimir Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola.
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ SABRES
Calgary's projected lines and pairings for Saturday's matinee in Buffalo. A four-game road trip continues on Saturday with a stop in Buffalo to take on the Sabres. As per the lines and pairings from Friday's practice at the KeyBank Center, tomorrow's projected lineup is as follows:. LINES:. Dillon Dube -...
Morning Skate Report: Feb. 9, 2023
The Vegas Golden Knights (30-18-4) look to continue their strong return from the break as they visit the Minnesota Wild (27-19-4) on Thursday at 5 p.m. PT at Xcel Energy Center. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340. Watch Party: Lifeguard Arena in Henderson. NOTES. Saturday's game is...
NHL Buzz: Barkov out for Panthers against Sharks
Makar out at least 2 games for Avalanche; Matthews practices for Maple Leafs. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Aleksander Barkov will not play when the Panthers host the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday (7 p.m., BSFLX, NBCSCA, ESPN+, SN NOW).
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 4, Sharks 1
Improving to 26-22-6, the Panthers have won each of their last three games. In two games since returning from the All-Star break, they've outscored the opposition 11-2. "We know we need to get on a bit of a run here," Panthers forward Sam Reinhart said. "We've got to take care of home ice, especially with all of the opportunities we have ahead of us."
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Oilers
In the second game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (21-22-9) will host Jay Woodcroft's Edmonton Oilers (29-18-4) on Thursday evening. Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
BLOG: Defense Finding More Success Within Lineup
With a more consistent lineup, the team is also looking to add Jarred Tinordi back into the mix following his facial injury on Dec. 18. In the last ten games for the Blackhawks, the defense is starting to see more success as of lately while having a more consistent lineup, especially among the younger blueliners.
Preview: Sharks at Capitals
The San Jose Sharks wrap up their road trip Sunday in Washington D.C. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. With an asisst in the Sharks game at Florida on Feb. 9, Erik Karlsson hit the 70-point mark. Alexander Barabanov scored the lone...
Back From Break | 10 TAKEAWAYS
From big hats to small towns, Amanda Stein breaks down this last week in 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster. Walking into the Devils locker room after an All-Star break and Bye-Week, there's a certain glow. And it's not just from the tanned faces from time in the sun, but also the glow of rested and relaxed individuals, gearing up for what's next.
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
Tucker recalled from Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled defenseman Tyler Tucker from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Tucker, 22, has dressed in 30 games with the Thunderbirds this season, recording 15 points (two goals, 13 assists)...
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
Recap: Panarin's Four-Goal Night Snaps Canes' Win and Point Streaks
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' second "half" schedule opened on a sour note Saturday, losing to the New York Rangers by a score of 6-2. The Story. Combining the excitement of the Canes playing their first home game in 12 days with a sold-out crowd at PNC Arena, the energy and intensity of tonight's contest provided a big-game feel from the opening puck drop.
SAY WHAT - 'HAPPY HE'S OK'
The players react to Andersson's accident and look ahead to tonight's game against the Red Wings. "You're shocked. It could have been a lot worse. We're just happy he was OK. When he got back to the hotel, he was doing better. But yeah, very scary, scary moment, for sure.
RECAP: Bobrovsky earns 350th career win with 33 saves against Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves to help the Florida Panthers extend their winning streak to three games with a 4-1 win over the San Jose Sharks at FLA Live Arena on Thursday. With the win, Bobrovsky became just the 25th goalie in NHL history to reach 350...
NYI@MTL: What you need to know
MONTREAL - The Canadiens are back in action after a long break and welcome the Islanders to the Bell Centre for a rare mid-day game on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. The last time the Canadiens played was back on January 31, when...
