WISH-TV
Purina recalls some dog food due to possible elevated levels of vitamin D
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Certain bags of Purina Pro Plan dog food are being recalled because of potentially toxic levels of vitamin D. Nestlé Purina PetCare Company on Wednesday issued a voluntary recall for select lots of Purina Pro Plan Veterinary Diets EL Elemental prescription dry dog food after two dogs exhibited symptoms of vitamin D toxicity after eating the food. Once taken off the diet, each of the dogs recovered.
Indianapolis Recorder
Women have ‘hope for the future’ with Dove Recovery House
Dove Recovery House plans to use a $340,000 grant from Lilly Endowment to hire more people, increase salaries and provide more resources for clients. Dove Recovery House has helped women become substance free and self-sufficient for 20 years. The organization serves women who struggle with substance use disorder and have experienced abuse and homelessness. The organization provides its clients with housing, food, therapy and “hope for the future,” Wendy Noe, the organization’s CEO, said.
WISH-TV
Kid-ing with Kayla: Poop Week, the stinky side of parenting
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week on “Kid-ing with Kayla,” Kayla Sullivan is raising awareness about the stinky side of parenting. She felt it in her “doodie” to report on this reality. Take a look as she investigates yet another number two situation.
WISH-TV
Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday. Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians. Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take...
WISH-TV
Couple shares inspirational story of love, justice, and triumph
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Maya Moore and her husband Jonathan Irons joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to share their inspirational story. Irons wrongly convicted and imprisoned at the age of 18 in Jefferson City, Missouri. His conviction was overturned in March 2020. You can learn more in their book “Love and Justice: A Story of Triumph on Two Different Courts,” which can be purchased on Amazon.
Indy bar chosen as one of the top 50 speakeasies in the US and Canada
INDIANAPOLIS — It’s an Indianapolis drinking spot that you may have walked past without realizing — but that’s sort of the point. Wiseguy Lounge in downtown Indianapolis was named by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada.” For those not in the know, a speakeasy is a Prohibition-era term […]
WISH-TV
Martin University to host Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In celebration of Black History Month, Martin University will host the 2023 Indianapolis Black Documentary Film Festival this Friday and Saturday. The festival will be held in the Father Boniface Hardin Gatheretorium, located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive. Event organizers say the goal of the event...
OnlyInYourState
The Secret Waterfall In Indiana That Most People Don’t Know About
Let’s be real here: the cat is out of the bag, and the bag is probably on fire – kind of like Indiana is (figuratively speaking, anyway). Turns out, Indiana is nothing near the “flyover state” it frequently gets pegged as; it’s outrageously beautiful, with an amazing array of landscapes, natural wonders, beautiful towns, and so much more to offer that it’s almost silly. For example, did you know that there are numerous waterfalls in Indiana (among plenty of other natural delights)? It’s true – let’s take a closer look at one of the lesser-appreciated, elusive falls: Rock Rest Falls.
WISH-TV
Catfish Cooley talks about upcoming comedy performance
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Comedian and social media mega-star Catfish Cooley joined “All Indiana” Thursday to talk about upcoming appearances in Indy and Fort Wayne. Many may know Cooley from his wild viral videos and online character “Redneck.” He is also known for his genuine sense of humor and blunt tone.
WISH-TV
Valentine’s Day bread pudding with a slow and low sidecar from The Jazz Kitchen
Chef David Allee from The Jazz Kitchen joined us today to showcase a special dessert! He made a white chocolate blueberry bread pudding with bourbon cream sauce and caramel. The dessert is a perennial favorite made in house. Pavel & Direct Contact will be performing at the Jazz Kitchen on...
This Restaurant Slices Up The Best Pizza In Indiana
Reader's Digest lists the best pizza in every state
Current Publishing
Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening
For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
WISH-TV
Meet Chemen Neal, MD: IU School of Medicine’s new executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion and justice
Dr. Chemen Neal, MD, is the chief diversity officer and newly appointed executive associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion, and justice at the Indiana University School of Medicine. The San Diego native is a wife and mom of six and has lived in Indiana since 2006. Neal attended San Diego...
Trace your family tree in Indianapolis, IN
Genealogy doesn't have to be hard when you've got these resources at your fingertips.
indyschild.com
The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis
The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
WISH-TV
St. Elmo Steakhouse with Tyler Gillespie
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Tyler Gillespie from St. Elmo Steakhouse and St. Elmo Foods joined Wednesday’s “Life.Style.Live!” to cook up some great food along with a few drinks!. Gillespie made an Espresso Martini with Caramel Rim, a Cosmo with Champagne Float, and Root Beer Glaze Meatballs. Take...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
WISH-TV
Authorities in 2 states hunt for Greenwood man wanted for scams
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities believe a Greenwood, Indiana, man is now in West Virginia after defrauding customers of money for car repairs that he never completed. A pair of those customers, Darci Bell and her husband, allege John Bragg II took $14,000 to repair their rare 1965 Volkswagen bus, but never did the work and disappeared.
'We don’t want to live without him': Family remembers homicide victim
The family of Brian Ward Junior's family described him as a carefree man, who loved to go on family vacations and match his father.
